19 Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend

Denver has some festive events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by getting crafty at a DIY Terrariums Workshop and end it by getting your sewing on at a Patch Making Class. Wherever the weekend leads you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, March 12

DIY Terrariums Workshop

When: March 12, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $35 – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your hands dirty during a DIY Terrariums Workshop. You can make your own terrarium in the gallery with the help of the curator of Plantopia – Ana White.

37th Annual Great Chefs of the West

When: March 12, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dine on dishes created from 25 local chefs during the 37th Annual Great Chefs of the West. You can delight in bites, listen to live music and vote for the best chef. The proceeds will benefit the National Kidney Foundation.

Potty Mouth Pottery Night

When: March 12, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ceramics in the City, 5214 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a little naughty during an adults-only Potty Mouth Pottery Night. You can create your own filthy masterpiece on pottery from the Ceramics in the City workshop. The ticket price includes a snack to keep your crafting fueled.

90’s + 2000’s Throwback School Night

When: March 12, 7 p.m.

Where: Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your nostalgia on during a 90’s + 2000’s Throwback School Night. You can dance all night long with beats from Sega Nemesis, Erin Stereo and more while sipping on drink specials.

Friday, March 13

Whiskies of the World

When: March 13, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Four Seasons Hotel Denver, 1111 14th St., Denver

Cost: $100 – $150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore different whiskeys from around the globe during Whiskies of the World. You can sample hundreds of sips with bite pairings for a perfect night. You can also take part in a whiskey masterclass to learn more about the drink.

Crush Pizza and Tap Anniversary Weekend

When: March 13, 11 a.m.

Where: Crush Pizza and Tap Denver, 1200 W. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate another year of business during the Crush Pizza + Tap Anniversary Weekend. The pizzeria is set to give away 250 free slices with the purchase of any drink this Friday. Saturday will host a spicy wing challenge and Sunday will serve up of brunch with breakfast pizzas as well as bottomless drink specials to wash it all down.

Octopus Initiative Birthday Party

When: March 13, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents the Octopus Initiative Birthday Party. The party marks the second birthday of the Octopus Initiative with slices of pie – of both the sweet and cheesy type. Nora Burnett Abrams will discuss with artists the impact of the initiative as well.

Keggs & Eggs

When: March 13, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Jackson’s Denver, 1520 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Embrace the weekend with Keggs and Eggs. You can rock out to jams from Lovelytheband, Matt Maeson and Sub Urban while imbibing in pours from Coors Light with the Denver Nuggets.

World Wide Antique & Vintage Show

When: March 13 – 15

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Find some amazing items during the World Wide Antique and Vintage Show. The three-day event holds a myriad of vendors presenting all sorts of unique bits and bobs to shop from.

Friday the 13th Soiree

When: March 13, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: The Terrorium Shop, 3611 W. 49th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stop into The Terrorium Shop for a Friday the 13th Soiree. You can get a little spooky with stick and poke tattoos from Savanna Phibbs, have tarot reading from Robin of Shop Flights Fancy and more.

CreativeMornings/Denver March Identity with James Everett

When: March 13, 8:30 – 10 a.m.

Where: Denver Public Library, 10 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Expand your horizons at a CreativeMornings/Denver March Identity with James Everett. You can explore your identity and what identity means with the help of Everett within the library.

Saturday, March 14

Seventh Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

When: March 14, 12 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Black Sky Brewery hosts its Seventh Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration this Saturday. You can sip on craft beer car bombs, whiskey, corned beef and cabbage and more all in honor of the green holiday.

Veuve Clicquot in the Snow

When: March 14, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Four Seasons Hotel Denver, 1111 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get your après on in the city during Veuve Clicquot in the snow. You can relax on the Four Seasons Hotel Denver Pool Terrace in your best après ski gear while delighting in Veuve Clicquot and jamming to music from DJ Manos. If you arrive early you can receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win bottle service.

The GrowHaus’ 10th Annual Seed Swap

When: March 14, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Valdez-Perry Branch Library, 4690 Vine St., Denver

The Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Meet other local gardeners during The GrowHaus’ 10th Annual Seed Swap. The hosts have a myriad of organic and heirloom seeds to pick from and the event supports The GrowHaus’ programs.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Improper City

When: March 14, 1 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Suite 101, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your green on for a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Improper City. You can sip on an improper drink and relax within the 12,000 square foot patio.

St. Patrick’s Day Festival

When: March 14, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Olde Town Arvada, 7303 Grandview Ave., Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stroll down the streets of Olde Town Arvada while decked in green during a St. Patrick’s Day Festival. The festival features live music, tons of sweet treats, drinks from local breweries and more. You can also shop from craft vendors during the cultural fest.

National Pi Day

When: March 14, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Smōk – Denver, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Smōk – Denver hosts National Pi Day. You can nosh on housemade strawberry rhubarb hand pies for $3.14 per pie. The pies are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Oasis’ Two Year Anniversary Bash

When: March 14, 1 – 11 p.m.

Where: Oasis Brewing Company, 3257 N. Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Oasis Brewing Company presents a Two Year Anniversary Bash. You can say cheers to another year of achievements with a beer release, live music and more. You can also grab bites from Koi & Ninja food truck to pair with your brews.

Sunday, March 15

Patch Making Class

When: March 15, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Baere Brewing Company, 320 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 – $22 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your craft on during a Patch Making Class. You can learn how to embroider your own patch and learn to adhere it to all sort of materials with the help of an instructor. Create your own little work of art while sipping on a Baere brew.

Mark Your Calendar

Dancing with the Stars Live

When: March 18, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $39.95 – $129.95 tickets available here

Cuffin’ March

When: March 20, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 1134 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

Colorado Anime Fest

When: March 20 – 22

Where: Marriot Denver Tech Center, 4900 S. Syracuse St., Denver

Cost: $45 tickets available here

2020 Mile High Beer Festival

When: Saturday, March 21 1 – 9 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $49 – $99 get tickets here