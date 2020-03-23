ReCreative Offers Curbside Crafting to Curb Depression and Stress

It’s time to get crafty when it comes to keeping our minds occupied during the COVID-19 outbreak — literally. ReCreative Denver located on Sante Fe is a used arts and crafts supply store that typically sells yarn, paper, stamps, paint, colored pencils, markers, glue, felt, beads and more for as cheap as 10¢, but due to recent business closures to prevent further spread of the virus, they’ve closed the physical store until March 31, 2020.

Until then, ReCreative is offering Curbside Crafting with an online ordering system that will allow crafters to fill out a form listing the up-cycled supplies needed for a project. ReCreative will then fill the order and send an invoice to the email address provided within 24 hours. After the payment is processed, crafters can drive to the store and pick up the box of materials to take home.

According to ReCreative, Curbside Crafting is designed to serve as art therapy for the community by curbing depression, reducing stress and providing a positive distraction while everyone stays indoors. The store wants to make sure it continues to inspire people to be creative during this difficult time and reassure the Denver art community that they’re still looking out for them.

ReCreative Denver is located at 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, CO 80204 and will be closed through March 31, 2020 due to COVID-19. Curbside Crafting is available for pick-up Tuesday through Friday from 12 to 4 p.m.

All photography by Amanda Piela.