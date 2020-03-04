Q&A – Three 6 Mafia Reunites in Denver

Three 6 Mafia is bringing their reunion to Denver, on the notable date of March 6, or 3/6. Denver is one of just six dates announced so far for the tour, so the performance is sure to be special for fans.

Three 6 Mafia has almost three decades of hits behind them, and their last album came out in 2008, so these select opportunities are long anticipated. We caught up with DJ Paul to get the details of what they have been up to and what can be expected from the upcoming show.

303 Magazine: Thank you for chatting with us! The Three 6 Mafia Reunion Tour picks back up in Denver on 3/6 no less. What are you most looking forward to with this six-stop run?

DJ Paul: Just rocking it and rocking with the fans, you know. We do a lot of solo shows, and all that, but to rock them together is always great. We get a chance to give fans what they want because it’s what we were put on Earth to do, man. That’s our job.

303: The last Three 6 Mafia album came out in 2008. Will there be any new music along with the tour?

DP: Oh, we’re not sure yet. We just booked the shows, and we’re just focused on that right now. So, we’re not sure yet.

303: You have been quoted as saying don’t call this a comeback, which is fair. What else can fans expect in 2020?

DP: I would just say there is talk about a Three 6 Mafia movie, like a biopic. That wouldn’t come out this year, because it takes too long to make. Who knows, maybe some music will come from it. Juicy J just finished recording his new album, and I have been producing for a lot of different people. I just finished producing the stuff I was working on for Lil Baby’s new album. Both of us are free-er right now, so it’s a possibility that we will get in the studio this year, but I don’t know. We will get these shows out of the way, and just play it from there.

303: Do you have any important memories from past performances in Denver?

DP: Not as Three 6 Mafia, but as my spin-off group, Da Mafia 6ix. It was crazy, man, like Jesus Christ. It was one of the best shows I had. It was nuts. Denver is one of my favorite cities, period. It’s pretty, and they have a lot of mountains. I live in California so we don’t have any snow. The only time I see snow is when I’m on tour.

303: Do you have a favorite track in the current setlist to perform?

DP: Man, and we have so many. One of my favorites that I know we will be performing is “Who Run It,” that’s one of my all-time favorites. “Poppin’ My Collar,” “Stay Fly,” “Sippin’ on Some Syrup.” We have so many, I could go for days. “Ridin’ Spinners,” “Side 2 Side.” Cut me off, cut me off! Cut me off, Denby! [Laughs]

303: Is there anything else you would want fans to know of before the show on Friday?

DP: I just want to tell them that if they got any Mafia merch, make sure you wear it. That would be cool to have everyone representing in their Mafia merch. Also, just get high — the higher you are the better it’s going to sound. Make it easy on me. [Laughs]

Don’t miss Three 6 Mafia at the Fillmore on Friday, March 6 for their reunion show. Get tickets here and listen to their music here.

This interview has been condensed and edited.