How to Transition 3 Hats From Day to Night

Headwear has been an important element in fashion for an extensive amount of time. What started as a necessity evolved into an essential component for any stylish ensemble. It’s true that hats protect against sun-rays and keep you warm during winter, but additionally, they’re the accessory that keeps giving. From fascinators to buckets hats, headwear has evolved through the years and remain artifacts of what fashion is and what it once was. Hats never cease to surprise and intrigue the masses and because of that there’s always new trends to stay on top of. Although many people think of this accessory as daywear, the transition into nighttime pieces can be revolutionary for any outfit. Because of this, 303 Magazine has created a look book on how to transition three hats from day to night.

Bucket Hats

The Lowdown: Bucket hats have been around for a long time, its origins stemming from fishermen in the 1900s. Although it’s still useful for the rain, Bucket hats have become an exciting way to amplify your wardrobe as well. The headpiece frames the face and creates a flattering effect for your side profile and jawline. During the day, the off-white version can complement a pair of khaki trousers and silver details. Pairing this with a black bustier top flatters your frame without washing you out. At night the black hat with silver stitching is the perfect match for a warm lavender slip dress. Add a statement coat and bold necklaces to transform the look into something mirroring Rihanna’s date night style.

Brimmed Hats

The Lowdown: You can never go wrong with colors and prints. Or in this case, both at the same time. The Cheetah print and burst of orange work in a cohesive manner, supporting the tan brim hat at the center of the ensemble. The entirety of the look comes together to create an outfit that emanates confidence and vivacity. Brimmed hats in their own right are “power hats,” often worn by prominent female figures like Beyonce or Lady Gaga. There is no denying the impact this accessory possesses and it’s not just when the sun is out. Putting on a knit black dress and t-strap pumps can feel mundane, but adding a grey brimmed hat to the look is transformative. A once predictable nighttime look changes with the addition of an unpredictable headpiece.

Berets

The Lowdown: The first thing that comes to mind when talking about berets are the Beatniks of the ’50s in smoke filled cafes or French civilians at dusk walking along the River Seine. Berets are statement hats that have withstood the test of time and transformed through political and social sagas. they are significant in many ways but they’re also just the perfect headpiece for almost any outfit. A white blazer, violet bustier, and houndstooth pants with a light beret is the perfect mixture of serious and playful pieces. At night a darker beret with a flowy silk blouse and statement earrings is a dreamy way to play up a wool accessory. From day to night the headpiece inspires new and exciting ways to individualize an outfit.

Photography by Karson Hallaway

Model Hermela Lemma

Styled by Cruz Arias

Article and styling by Isabella Biddulph

Location provided by Neon Baby

Clothing provided by Aritzia, Garbarini, Hailee Grace boutique

Express and H&M