Dropkick Murphys Will Perform a Free Live-Stream Concert for St. Patrick’s Day

On Thursday, March 12, the Boston-based American Celtic punk band, Dropkick Murphys, somberly announced that they would not play on St. Patrick’s Day weekend for the first time in 24 years. The cancellation of their live shows is in adherence to the state of Massachusetts’s order to limit public gatherings over 25 people and close concert halls and corner bars to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Though it’s no longer the weekend, the band declared that their St. Patrick’s day show must go on, albeit on a digital stage. That’s right — the St.Patrick’s day punk party has moved online. The Dropkick Murphys will perform a free live-stream concert on March 17 beginning at 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. for those of us in Colorado.) This event, which they’re calling “Streaming Up From Boston,” is a full-length concert. When the time comes, you can stream it on Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and Instagram.

Dropkick Murphys aren’t the only musical acts that have taken their shows off the road — or the physical stage — and onto digital platforms. The Denver band Float Like a Buffalo is broadcasting a live-stream show for each night of what would have been their tour national tour. Their first digital show went live last night, and you can re-watch that and the rest of the upcoming shows on their Facebook page.

For classical music listeners, the Berlin Philharmonic will perform free concerts for you to experience through their virtual concert hall while their physical home is closed to guests until at least April 19.