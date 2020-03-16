“Don’t Take the Funk Couch Tour” Will Livestream Float Like a Buffalo’s Canceled Tour

Float Like a Buffalo is a local leader in the new live streaming trend as musicians all over the world grapple to find a way to perform for their fans in a time where concerts are prohibited. Tonight at 7 p.m., the funk band will livestream an hour-long set from the house of one of the member’s parents on what would have been one of the nights for a performance in the group’s first national tour. Float Like a Buffalo’s canceled, recycled and renamed “Don’t Take the Funk Couch Tour” will give a whole new meaning to the phrase “the show must go on.”

Float Like a Buffalo embarked on their “The Road Ahead Tour” on March 11, only to turn around on March 13 with the decision to cancel the stretch of gigs that had them traveling to Atlanta, New Orleans, Nashville, Omaha and beyond. The concern for public safety and cost effectiveness of traveling for shows that may or may not go on were factors in the decision to cancel their live tour, according to band manager Sarah Shuel and singer Cory Pearman. For every touring gig canceled, the band plans to live stream a home performance on that canceled date.

Live streaming is one way musicians can continue to create and connect with fans. In a conversation with 303 Magazine, Pearman mentioned the importance of music in keeping morale high in uncertain times. Music can provide a sense of hope, and even with scores of cancelations, “we want to make sure we can provide that,” Pearman said.

Watch Float Like a Buffalo live at 7 p.m. by visiting the group’s Facebook page. More live streams of their “Don’t Take the Funk Couch Tour” will be announced.