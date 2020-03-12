303 Style Profile – Jodie Stone Celebrates Body Positivity and Personal Style

Denver body-positive style specialist, Jodie Stone, oozed with confidence, charisma and glamour as she sat down at the elegant cocktail bar, Annette, in Stanley Marketplace. Stone — dressed in vintage-inspired denim jeans, a white blouse and the most amazing freeness spoke of her struggles with body positivity, growing up in small-town America and described in depth her adventurous and independent female self. As she sipped her martini with contemporary short fingernails, Stone expressed how style has been a natural aspect of her life, how she embraces her body and what true adventure means to her. With style icons Stevie Nicks and the Olsen twins, Stone is the definition of a strong, independent and extremely en vogue female.

With ancestry style influences from her grandma and mom, Stone perfectly captured a beautiful and fascinating style of her very own. “I had to realize that I don’t always have to fit into a certain style or look,” Stone said. “One day I may look like I just walked out of Little Women, and the next day I may be dressed like Stevie Nicks. As long as I am comfortable and feel confident, that’s all that matters.” Although Stone’s style leans heavily on the edgy and bohemian sides, she also encompasses a classic feel to her wardrobe and on most days can be seen wearing black pieces with adornments of color. “There is so much to build off from there and classic pieces are key to having a good sense of style. It gives you much more diversity, in a way.”

In talking with Stone, she expressed how she had to learn to love her body and feel comfortable in her own skin — something she works on even now in present day. She described herself as the “outcast” while growing up and often being made fun of; however, Stone said the Jodie her high school friends knew and the Jodie she is now are far from the same. When asked what her process looked like to get to this point Stone responded, “A lot of therapy, a lot of patience and grace for myself, and a lot of looking at myself naked in a mirror and repeating ‘I choose you’.”

In addition to expressing her self via clothes, Stone also has numerous tattoos that reflect her story as a young woman. “I started getting tattooed as soon as I turned 18 because I was so uncomfortable in my own skin and thought it would give me an ‘edgy’ and ‘cool’ look,” Stone said. “As I became more comfortable in my body my tattoos became a way for me to continue to love my body. I no longer use them as a style piece. Sure, they give me a certain look, but they aren’t there to add to my look, they are there because they are part of my story and they make me happy.”

When asked about an important style tip to offer readers seeking their own personal styles, Stone recommended to venture outside of boundaries and take leaps of faith in the fashion world. “Push your boundaries and try something that you like on someone else but tell yourself you could ‘never pull off,'” Stone expressed. “My rule of thumb is if you like it, try it.” This adventurous and independent mindset within fashion also advanced to other facets of Stone’s personal life. “A few years ago I backpacked Europe for two months with a small backpack and literally only brought five items of clothing in it (not including PJs, swimsuits, or underwear). I brought one black pair of skinny jeans, one pair of blue jeans, a little black dress, and two shirts.”

After having adventurous and sometimes curious life experiences, Stone overcame seasons of adversity and through it welcomed love, happiness and body celebration. As I sat with Stone, she radiated an overpowering sense of style, grace and an admirable representation of self-awareness — something we all can work to afford for ourselves.

All photography by Madison McMullen.

Location provided by Fort Greene Bar.