Denver Pizza Company Is Giving out 60 Free Slices of Pizza a Day for Those in Need

As the city shuts down, Denver Pizza Co.is doing its part to help feed those who are in need of help. As of today, they are serving up 60 free slices of pizza a day at two restaurant locations (3o slices per location). The pizzeria will continue to give out hot slices for the foreseeable future – until the hysteria ends.

If you know someone who needs a bite to eat, they can pick up a slice at either of the Denver Pizza Co. locations between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Make sure to call ahead to inform the restaurant of your arrival to participate in the Set a Slice Out program. The offer is limited to one slice per person.

The Denver Pizza Co. Downtown location is located at 309 W.11th Avenue, Denver and the Denver Pizza Co. East Denver location is located at 908 Jersey Street Denver.

