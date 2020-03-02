American Bar Takeover at Death & Co. and 16 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver This Week

Denver has a delicious lineup of events this week. You can celebrate 303 Day all over Colorado at your nearest Illegal Pete’s and ring in the weekend at Zuni Street Brewing Company’s Third Anniversary. Whatever your plans may be, make sure to check out this list of food and drink events in Denver this week.

Monday, March 2

Whiskey Biscuit Turns Three

When: Starts Monday, March 2 at 3 p.m.

Where: The Whiskey Biscuit, 3299 S. Broadway, Englewood

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Whiskey Biscuit is celebrating their third rotation around the sun with a slew of Monday specials. From open to close, this Englewood establishment will offer half-priced wings, happy hour cocktails and more.

Tuesday, March 3

303 Day 2020

When: Tuesday, March 3, 7 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: All Illegal Pete’s Locations, Colorado

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The annual celebration of all things Colorado returns this Tuesday at all Illegal Pete’s Colorado locations. You can head to your nearest Illegal Pete’s for a breakfast burrito for $3.03 until 10:30 a.m. and $3.03 margaritas and New Belgium beers all day. At the South Broadway location, the annual all local vinyl from 303 Magazine, 303 Vol. 3 will be released so you can drink and dance the day away.

Tapas and Cider Pairing

When: Tuesday, March 3, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $24 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders continues its unique cider pairing series with The Seasoned Chef Cooking School. This Tuesday, guests can indulge in four tapas paired with four Stem Ciders tasters for $24. Pairings include Hibiscus Session with Spanish empanadas and more.

Women’s Month March Kickoff

When: Tuesday, March 3, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Mountain Club is kicking off Women’s Month at Ratio Beerworks this Tuesday. The event will celebrate the female adventurers of today with beer, bites and good company. There will also be a screening of Lexi Dupont’s Shaped by Descent, a movie on her big mountain skiing career.

Wednesday, March 4

Wine and Cheese Pairing at Carboy

When: Wednesday, March 4, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Carboy Winery (Denver), 400 E. 7th Ave., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Head to Carboy Winery’s Governor’s Park location for a Wine and Cheese Pairing Experience. The pairing will include five distinctive Carboy Wines expertly paired with unique cheese picked by Carboy’s wine team.

Kachina’s Tamal Making Class

When: Wednesday, March 4, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Kachina Cantina, 1890 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Kachina’s very own Chef Cesar Tamariz is hosting a Tamal Making Class this Wednesday. The class will feature sweet and savory tamales, pozole and Kachina margaritas. You can learn how to make this traditional Mexican dish at this Dairy Block establishment.

Thursday, March 5

American Bar Takeover

When: Starts Thursday, March 5 at 6 p.m.

Where: The Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: London’s iconic American Bar is taking over Death & Co starting this Thursday. American Bar is a pillar of the cocktail world and is the oldest surviving cocktail bar in Britain. Head to Suite 6A to enjoy a full-bar experience featuring six specialty cocktails from American Bar.

Renditions Menu Release Dinner: The Sidewinder

When: Thursday, March 5, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Nocturne, 1330 27th St., Denver

Cost: $89 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Nocturne’s Renditions dinner returns with a five-course meal inspired by Sidewinder by trumpeter Lee Morgan. The dinner costs $89 and will include five courses crafted by Chef de Cuisine Jeremy Kuny, Chef-Partner Dustin Beckner and live music.

Friday, March 6

FlyteCo Brewing One Year Anniversary Party

When: Starts Friday, March 6 at 12 p.m.

Where: FlyteCo Brewing, 4499 W. 38th Ave., Suite 101, Denver

Cost: Free admission, register here

The Lowdown: FlyteCo Brewing celebrates its first anniversary this weekend. The brewery will be celebrating its birthday with four beer releases, live music, karaoke and more. You can toast to this West Highland brewery while trying a new beer.

Draft Wars 2020

When: Starts Friday, March 6 at 6 p.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Head to Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery for the annual Draft Wars this Friday. The event will feature six unique blended style brews created by the staff competing to win the Golden Crowler. For $20 guests will be able to participate in the voting and will be able to take home their glass.

First Friday Beer Release: “Obey” Session IPA

When: Friday, March 6, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Empourium Brewing Company, 4385 W. 42nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Empourium Brewing Company hosts a First Friday Beer Release this week. The “Obey” Session IPA has a strong malt backbone with flavors of pineapple, grapefruit and pine. The brew was inspired by Shepard Fairey’s Obey street art and is a culmination of old and new school.

Saturday, March 7

Zuni Street Brewing Three Year Anniversary

When: Saturday, March 7, 12 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Zuni Street Brewing Company, 2355 W. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Zuni Street Brewing Company toasts to another year in business this Saturday. The three year anniversary will feature beer releases, drink specials and a giant jumpy castle. In between bounce sessions you can enjoy live music or grab some food from Clamato Time or Seasoned Swine food trucks.

Denver Beer Co’s Maui Express Luau

When: Saturday, March 7, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co, Denver and Arvada locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Maui Express returns and Denver Beer Co is throwing a luau at both taprooms to celebrate. For every Maui Express pint purchase, guests will receive one entry into a raffle for Denver Beer Co swag and more. Guests are encouraged to wear their best tiki attire so you dust off your coconut bra and head to Denver Beer Co for a tropical good time.

New Image Fourth Anniversary Party

When: Saturday, March 7, 11 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: New Image Brewing Company, 5622 Yukon St., Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: New Image Brewing Company is also hosting an anniversary party this Saturday. In honor of four years of business, the brewery is releasing four new beers and hosting Boot Gun and The Dendrites for live music on the patio.

Sunday, March 8

Get It Girl

When: Sunday, March 8, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: The Block Distilling Co., 2990 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: In honor of International Women’s Day, The Block Distilling Co. is hosting Get It Girl. The event will feature a specialty cocktail, a food truck and shopping. Vendors include Temper Chocolate and Awakening Boutique, Denver’s sex-positive boutique and community resource.

International Women’s Day Celebration

When: Sunday, March 8, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Ramble Hotel is also celebrating International Women’s Day this Sunday. For $45 guests can enjoy passed bites, a specialty cocktail and access to an all-female marketplace. One hundred percent of profits of The Ramble Hotel will be donated to Girls Inc of Metro Denver so you can celebrate this day while doing something good.

Après 80s Ski Party

When: Sunday, March 8, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Adrift, 218 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission, register here

The Lowdown: Adrift is ringing in spring with an ’80s Après Ski Party. The event will feature an ice luge, taco buffet, karaoke and more. You can put on your retro ski suit and head to Adrift for a South Broadway soirée, ’80s style.

Mark Your Calendar

37th Annual Great Chefs of the West

When: Tuesday, March 12, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $200 get tickets here

Whiskies of the World

When: Friday, March 13, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Four Seasons Hotel Denver, 1111 14th St., Denver

Cost: $100 – $150 get tickets here

7th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

When: Starts Saturday, March 14 at 12 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission