Denver Fashion Week Spring ’20 Lineup and New Dates Announced

Having been named “a trusted alternative to New York as a platform for emerging talent” by Forbes Magazine, 303 Magazine‘s Denver Fashion Week (DFW) is returning for spring on April 25 – May 3. This season is filled with emerging talent as well as international and national designers including the Denver debut of London’s Kolchagov Barba who will showcase a 30-look collection.
Below are all the designers and their nights to see them rock the runway.
Saturday, April 25
Art x Fashion
Where: McNichols Building at Civic Center
Tickets: $25+ get them here
The Lowdown: This runway show combines fashion with local art to give you a night unlike any we’ve done before. For another season, we’ve handpicked new local artists to collaborate with local and national designers we think will complement and accentuate each other’s styles and creativity. They’ll come together to design and create clothes that represent themselves and each other. This season we’re happy to announce Everyone Wins will present a collection. The Brooklyn based upcycling brand comes from Alan Eckstein, the creative director for Timo Weiland, and has been featured on WWD, Forbes and more.
Amy Lisojo x Olive Moya
Keti Mckenna x Behnaz Ahmadian
Earthy Emi
NOVL x Unius Co.
Station
Everyone Wins
Sunday, April 26
Boutique Night
Tickets: $25+ Get them here.
Allison Nicole
Pinks
Femme Fatale Intimates
Velvet Wolf
Scout and Molly
Denver Darling
Rachel Marie Hurst
Saturday, May 2
National & International Designers
Tickets: $25+ Get them here.
Sunday, May 3
Denver Originals x 303 Awards
Where: Denver Design Center, 576 S. Broadway
Tickets: $25+. Get tickets here.
The Lowdown: As they say, save the best for last. The final night DFW is our most beloved local designer show, now called Denver Originals. These are the designers that have been a DFW staple for the past several years. At the core, DFW is made to support and showcase our Denver designers and in addition to our DFW veterans, there are some brand new designers gracing the DFW runway. We will also present the 303 Award recipients. More information and voting to come. This night is truly the grand finale.
Electric Bubblegum
DarkDenim
Overseer Productions
Menez
Tyne Hall
Jasmine Lewis
Alejandro Gaeta
Fogg Couture
Lady Jane
Nicolas Anthony Clothing
Each runway show has a cocktail reception beforehand. To purchase tickets to each runway show, go here.
This event is supported by the Cultural Partner Program at the McNichols Civic Center Building.
