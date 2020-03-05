Denver Fashion Week Spring ’20 Lineup and New Dates Announced

Having been named “a trusted alternative to New York as a platform for emerging talent” by Forbes Magazine, 303 Magazine‘s Denver Fashion Week (DFW) is returning for spring on April 25 – May 3. This season is filled with emerging talent as well as international and national designers including the Denver debut of London’s Kolchagov Barba who will showcase a 30-look collection.

Below are all the designers and their nights to see them rock the runway.

Saturday, April 25

Art x Fashion

Where: McNichols Building at Civic Center

Tickets: $25+ get them here

The Lowdown: This runway show combines fashion with local art to give you a night unlike any we’ve done before. For another season, we’ve handpicked new local artists to collaborate with local and national designers we think will complement and accentuate each other’s styles and creativity. They’ll come together to design and create clothes that represent themselves and each other. This season we’re happy to announce Everyone Wins will present a collection. The Brooklyn based upcycling brand comes from Alan Eckstein, the creative director for Timo Weiland, and has been featured on WWD, Forbes and more.

Amy Lisojo x Olive Moya

Keti Mckenna x Behnaz Ahmadian

Earthy Emi

NOVL x Unius Co.

Station

Everyone Wins

Sunday, April 26

Boutique Night

Where: McNichols Building at Civic Center

Where: McNichols Building at Civic Center

Tickets: $25+ Get them here.

The Lowdown: Come see local Denver boutiques showcase their spring collections on the runway. From veterans to the show such as Velvet Wolf and Femme Fatale Intimates, to those making their debut, like

Foreign Form and Pinks, you’ll be running to the stores to shop the looks straight from the runway.

Saturday, May 2 National & International Designers Where: Denver Design Center, 576 S. Broadway

Saturday, May 2

National & International Designers

Where: Denver Design Center, 576 S. Broadway

Tickets: $25+ Get them here.

The Lowdown: The National & International Designers runway show is our most popular night — and with good reason. These designers have traveled from across the country and around the world to bring their custom designs to walk our DFW runway. The night features the return of celebrity designer Stevie Boi, who's designed for the likes of Lady Gaga and Elton John. New to this season is London's Kolchagov Barba. Barba, who's dressed everyone from Beyoncé to Kylie Minogue, will showcase a 30 look collection. It will be a night that every Denver fashion lover has dreamed of.

More to be announced