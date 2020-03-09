Denver St. Patricks Day Parade and 31 Things To Do in Denver This Week

Denver has some lucky events lined up this week. Start it off by jamming out at Head Room Sessions #43 and end it by getting crafty at a Patch Making Class. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, March 9

Head Room Sessions #43

When: March 9, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: ReCreative Denver hosts an evening of music during Head Room Sessions #43. The night is a part of a series that welcomes local musicians and more for a live recording session. This Monday you can listen to jams from Moonglade and Heated Bones along with poetry from Liza Sparks and Rebecca Hannigan.

Women + Film Kickoff

When: March 9, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Film partners with Women + Film for a Women + Film Kickoff. You can watch a screening of Romantic Comedy – a documentary film created by British writer and filmmaker Elizabeth Sankey.

VelArt Pop-up

When: March 9 – April 1

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block partners with Valart.Co to present a ValArt Pop-Up. The installation dubbed, Positivamente Apasionado, dives into emotions, moods and feelings of all things including imagination, mystery and ethnicity.

Tuesday, March 10

Autism: One Man’s Journey

When: March 10, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $17 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sie FilmCenter hosts a premiere screening of Autism: One Man’s Journey. The documentary film is a memoir of Scott Michael Kumb – a filmmaker and photographer who was diagnosed with autism as an adult.

Women Powering Change

When: March 10, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free – $150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore over 100 different Colorado organizations that are making efforts to make local social changes and global social changes during Women Powering Change. You can meet local community members, activists, leaders and more throughout the gathering.

Wednesday, March 11

In My Blood It Runs

When: March 11, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Indigenous Film Festival presents a screening of In My Blood It Runs. The film, directed by Maya Newell, explores the life of 10-year-old Dujuan as he deals with struggles in education and navigating his future.

Courage Club

When: March 11, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Archipelago, 2345 7th St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Archipelago presents Courage Club. The event is a session to help you discover better ways to face personal, social or any other kind of anxieties in an open and relaxed setting. This Wednesday will feature special guest LVDY.

Foreign Variety Show

When: March 11, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Ramble Hotel celebrates Women’s History month with a Foreign Variety Show. The show is part of the Invisible Series that showcases talent from immigrants from all around the world. You can see works from Femi Nassi, Can Sun, Alisa Rabovsky and more. The proceeds from the event will benefit Project Worthmore.

GOAT

When: March 11, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Comedy Show, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $14 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your laugh on during GOAT – The Greatest Stand Up Comedy of All Time. You can watch sets from comedians such as Adam Cayton-Holland, Jose Macall and Ben Roy during the evening hosted by Ben Bryant.

Pilobolus

When: March 11, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: $57 – $75 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Watch as the internationally renowned dance company – Pilobolus pushes the limits of the human form. The group has collaborated with the Olympics, Penn & Teller, the Oscars and more.

The Drew Goodman Podcast with Julie Browman

When: March 11, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Maven Hotel, 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Maven Hotel hosts a live recording of The Drew Goodman Podcast with Julie Browman. The podcast will hold a conversation with comedian Adam Cayton-Holland as well as Colorado Rockies television announcer Drew Goodman.

Thursday, March 12

POP UP Workshop

When: March 12, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

Where: CU Denver College of Architecture and Planning, 1250 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Learn more about the 2019 Santa Few Streetscape during a POP UP Workshop. You can watch a streetscape demonstration with Denver DOTI and designed by HDR during the pop-up hosted by Denver Streets Partnership.

DIY Terrariums Workshop

When: March 12, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $35 – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your hands dirty during a DIY Terrariums Workshop. You can make your own terrarium in the gallery with the help of the curator of Plantopia – Ana White.

Admissions

When: March 12 – 19

Where: Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Curious Theatre Company presents Admissions. The play dives into the challenges of privilege, power and more. Characters Bill and Sherri – the headmaster and dean of a New Hampshire boarding school try to deal with rifts between their public and private values.

Potty Mouth Pottery Night

When: March 12, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ceramics in the City, 5214 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a little naughty during an adults-only Potty Mouth Pottery Night. You can create your own filthy masterpiece on pottery from the Ceramics in the City workshop. The ticket price includes a snack to keep your crafting fueled.

Devon Dikeou & Cortney Lane Stell in Conversation

When: March 12, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Dikeou Collection‎, 1615 California St. Ste. 515, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Dikeou Collection welcomes artist Devon Dikeou and curator of Mid-Career Smear, Cortney Lane Stell for a conversation. You can hear about Dikeou’s practices in art and the makings of her mid-career retrospective.

Objects of Survivance

When: March 12, 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive deep into the Jesse H. Bratley Collection during an observation of the book Objects of Survivance: A Material History of the American Indian Experience. Dr. Lindsay Montgomery and Dr. Chip Colwell will explore how Native American tribal members were able to reconnect with items taken from their history.

Artist in Residence

When: March 12, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Oxford Hotel, 1600 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Oxford Hotel hosts Artist in Residence: New Mexican & Susan M. Gibbons Fine Art. You can listen to live folk-rock tunes and explore works from Gibbons while you can enjoy sips from different bourbons from Seven Grand.

Friday, March 13

Irishfest Denver

When: March 13 – 15

Where: The Square on 21st, 21st St. between Larimer St. and Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free – $130 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Irishfest Denver. Ballpark Collective hosts the three-day Irish-themed festival filled with entertainment, drinks, food and more.

Octopus Initiative Birthday Party

When: March 13, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents the Octopus Initiative Birthday Party. The party marks the second birthday of the Octopus Initiative with slices of pie – of both the sweet and cheesy type. Nora Burnett Abrams will discuss with artists the impact of the initiative as well.

World Wide Antique & Vintage Show

When: March 13 – 15

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Find some amazing items during the World Wide Antique and Vintage Show. The three-day event holds a myriad of vendors presenting all sorts of unique bits and bobs to shop from.

CreativeMornings/Denver March Identity with James Everett

When: March 13, 8:30 – 10 a.m.

Where: Denver Public Library, 10 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Expand your horizons at a CreativeMornings/Denver March Identity with James Everett. You can explore your identity and what identity means with the help of Everett within the library.

Prisma

When: March 13, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Siege Gallery, 2110 Market St., Denver

Cost: $15 at entry

The Lowdown: Siege Gallery will partner with Pabst and the Orpheus Collective for you to experience Prisma. The event holds live visuals, Lyra dancing, art installations and more. You can also jam out to live music from artists such as Amazing Adventures, Wes Watkins and Venus Cruz.

Motown and More

When: March 13 – 14

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Gay Men’s Chorus presents Motown and More. You can listen to beautiful voices sing anything from The Temptations to ever so popular Lizzo within the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.

Locals Only Closing Reception

When: March 13, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free – $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mirus Gallery hosts the Locals Only Closing Reception. You can see the group exhibition that is comprised of works created by only artists in the Greater Denver Area. The works range from small to medium pieces of paintings, prints and more.

Dearest

When: March 13, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Black Crow Gallery, 144 W. 12th Ave., Denver ‎

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Black Crow Gallery presents Dearest – a collection of more than 50 handwritten letters. The collection showcases works from artist Alexis McLean with the accompaniment of the letters to expose the decrease in letter writing.

Friday the 13th Soiree

When: March 13, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: The Terrorium Shop, 3611 W. 49th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stop into The Terrorium Shop for a Friday the 13th Soiree. You can get a little spooky with stick and poke tattoos from Savanna Phibbs, have tarot reading from Robin of Shop Flights Fancy and more.

Saturday, March 14

Denver St. Patrick’s Parade

When: March 14, 9:30 a.m.

Where: Starts on 17th St. and Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Celebrate the Irish holiday with the annual Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The event features a parade around Downtown Denver with leprechauns, Celtic dancers, marching bands and more. You can watch as floats make their way through the city.

Writing Workshop: A Letter To My Mother

When: March 14, 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: McNichols Building welcomes artist Baja Batochir for a Writing Workshop: A Letter To My Mother. You can get inspiration from the love of a mother during the silent workshop as you sit and contemplate your feelings and memories surround your mother.

The GrowHaus’ 10th Annual Seed Swap

When: March 14, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Valdez-Perry Branch Library, 4690 Vine St., Denver

The Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Meet other local gardeners during The GrowHaus’ 10th Annual Seed Swap. The hosts have a myriad of organic and heirloom seeds to pick from and the event supports The GrowHaus’ programs.

Sunday, March 15

Self Care Sundays

When: March 15, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission at entry

The Lowdown: Treat yourself during Self Care Sundays. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) presents a day to slow down and experience the art in the galleries with a new perspective. The goal to be more fully present and enjoy the moment.

Patch Making Class

When: March 15, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Baere Brewing Company, 320 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 – $22 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your craft on during a Patch Making Class. You can learn how to embroider your own patch and learn to adhere it to all sort of materials with the help of an instructor. Create your own little work of art while sipping on a Baere brew.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

Open Art Night

When: March 16, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Mirus Art Gallery, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

Michele Oka Doner at the Denver Art Museum

When: March 18, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20 tickets available here

Dancing with the Stars Live

When: March 18, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $39.95 – $129.95 tickets available here

Third Friday Art Night

When: March 20, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission