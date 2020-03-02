303 Day and 34 Things To Do in Denver This Week

Denver has a lineup of creative events to check out this week. Start it off by getting artsy at an Open Art Night and end it by honoring the women in your life during an International Women’s Day Celebration. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, March 2

Open Art Night

When: March 2, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Mirus Gallery Denver presents an Open Art Night. You can make your own scarf with Scarfini, meet local artists, jam out to live music and more during the evening hosted by artist Kylee Sparks.

Just Mercy Film Screening

When: March 2, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here.

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse partners with Coloradans for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, the ACLU of Colorado, the Denver Bar Young Lawyers Division and the Colorado Criminal Defense Bar to host a Just Mercy Film Screening. You can see the film and later listen to a discussion with Herman Lindsay, the 135 death row exoneree, Sen. Julie Gonzales and more.

Tuesday, March 3

303 Day

When: March 3, 7 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: All Illegal Pete’s locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate all things Denver during 303 Day. You can stop in at Illegal Pete’s to have a free headshot taken, grab $3.03 burritos and more. At the South Broadway location, you can also pick up our newly released third all-local vinyl installation, 303 Music Vol. 3. Register here for headshots.

One Painting at a Time: Bertie Baigent

When: March 3, 1 – 2 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission register here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum continues its One Painting at a Time series with a lecture from Bertie Baigent. Baigent – the assistant conductor of the Colorado Symphony – will guide you through an exploration of Clyfford Still’s PH-960.

Film Jam

When: March 3, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sie FilmCenter holds a Film Jam. This Tuesday you can pitch film ideas with like-minded others and then on March 29 you can watch screenings of those films in action. The jam is meant to produce and distribute community made projects.

303 Day feat. 3OH!3 & Lil Jon w/ Breathe Carolina

When: March 3, 7 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $33.03 – $65.95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mission Ballroom hosts 303 Day Feat. 3OH!3 & Lil Jon w/ Breathe Carolina. You can jam out all night long to beats from 3OH!3, Lil Jon, Breathe Carolina and VYNYL while celebrating the city.

Tight Lines: A Kink Life Drawing Event

When: March 3, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Studio Friction, 740 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation here

The Lowdown: Brush up on your drawing skills during Tight Lines: A Kink Life Drawing Event. You can bring your own materials to draw the human form in kinky poses and bring your own drinks to sip on while you work. No worries if you are new to kink or ropes as the drawing session is welcome to everyone.

Women’s Month March Kickoff

When: March 3, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks teams up with Colorado Mountain Club for a second annual Women’s Month March Kickoff. You can celebrate current female adventurers and honor those who have come before them with a gathering of like-minded others.

Evolution of Pixar

When: March 3, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $18 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore how the animations of Pixar Films has changed over time during the Evolution of Pixar. Craig Svonkin an associate professor of English at the Metropolitan State University of Denver will discuss how advances in technology and changes in social dynamics have impacted the films.

Wednesday, March 4

Mutiny Poetry Series: One Year Anniversary

When: March 4, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation at entry

The Lowdown: Mutiny Information Cafe partners with Meow Wolf and Suspect Press for its Mutiny Poetry Series: One Year Anniversary. The ongoing series gives you a chance to hear from local poets such as Marthé Ndongala, Eliza Beth Whittington and Liza Sparks.

Buenos

When: March 4, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks presents Buenos. You can get a giggle on during sets from Sarah Benson, Kate Strobel, Joshua Masek and Ben Kronberg. The evening is hosted by the Bueno Brothers – John and Andrew Bueno.

Fine Art Afternoon

When: March 4, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Grab your painting tools and gather with others in the community for a Fine Art Afternoon. ReCreative Denver opens its studio doors for you to be able to work on current projects, meet like-minded individuals and share tips and tricks. Make sure to bring your own supplies or purchase from ReCreative.

Thursday, March 5

Westword’s High Style

When: March 5, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 – $75 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Embrace the high life during Westword’s High Style. You can explore cannabis-centered education, fashion, wellness and more on all three floors of the McNichols Building. If you have ever been curious about the industry, this event is the perfect place to learn more.

No Man’s Land Film Festival

When: March 5 – 8

Where: Cultivated Synergy, 2901 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $18 – $22 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Dive into a new adventure without leaving Denver during the No Man’s Land Film Festival. The four-day festival hosts a myriad of film screenings, workshops, panel discussions and more. You can also learn from experts in the industry and hear from guest speakers.

Use the Space, Use it You Must

When: March 5, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: PlatteForum, 2400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dive deep into an exploration of feminism and gender within social practices and community happenings during Use the Space, Use it You Must. The exhibition, created by artist Paloma Ayala and ArtLab Interns looks into the relationship between spaces and bodies.

And Then There Were Nine

When: March 5, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Tenn Street Coffee & Books, 4418 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Peruse works from nine different printmakers during And Then There Were Nine. The exhibition celebrates the Mo’Print: Month of Printmaking with prints from artists including Julie Hayward Scott, Joe Scott and Dawn Leopardi.

Friday, March 6

Paint a Hanging Flower Pot

When: March 6, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spruce up your life with a Paint a Hanging Flower Pot class. You can add your own unique twist on a flower pot that can later be filled with a plant. You can sip on a brew while making your own creation.

Past Life, Present

When: March 6, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Recreative Denver hosts Past Life, Present. The exhibition features works from artist Andrea Dolter with jewelry from Curious Jane, button making with the Denver Public Library and more.

The Third Annual Women in Art Showcase

When: March 6, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Grassroots Colorado, 846 N. Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grassroots Colorado presents The Third Annual Women in Art Showcase. Seven different artists including Whitney Holbourn, River Hendricks and Tiffany Rainey showcasing a variety of mediums from tattoos to acrylic on glass.

Colfax Art Crawl

When: March 6, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: 40 West Arts District, 1560 Teller St., Denver ‎

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a stroll down West Colfave Avenue during the Colfax Art Crawl. You can explore the 40 West Arts creative district in New Orleans fashion with a street party and a bangin’ life brass band.

Babe Walls Group Show

When: March 6, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery hosts Babe Walls: A Celebration of Women in Art. The event is an all women’s and non-binary mural festival with artists such as Alicia Cardenas, Ashley Joon and Becca Reitz showcasing their works.

First Friday Jazz Hop

When: March 6, 5:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Five Points, Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Take a journey in the Historic Five Points neighborhood during a First Friday Jazz Hop. You can stop in at businesses along Welton Street to listen to wondrous jazz beats for the perfect hop throughout the evening.

First Friday Art Walk

When: March 6, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: First Friday Art Walk is back for the first Friday of the month. You can take a look at the myriad of creative businesses and galleries that sit within the art district. The walk features over 100 participating locations on Santa Fe Drive and food trucks serving up bites to fuel your art adventures. You can see paintings, prints, sculptures and more throughout the night.

Swap Til You Drop

When: March 6, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission at entry

The Lowdown: Mix up your wardrobe and help with sustainability during Swap Til You Drop. You can find new duds while taking your unused clothing to swap. You can also bring vinyl to swap as well.

Invisible Horizons

When: March 6, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: William Havu Gallery, 1040 Cherokee St., Denver ‎

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: William Havu Gallery hosts an opening reception for Invisible Horizons. The group exhibition holds works from artists Sushe Felix, Tracy Felix and Max Lehman. You can also see works form Doble Sentido and Tony Ortega with One the Mezzanine for Mo’Print.

Hollywood Favorite

When: March 6 – 8

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $9.95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Hollywood Favorite. The event features a screening of the Sci-Fi film Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker. The film follows the journey or Rey as she discovers her past and battles with the dark side.

Art Talk

When: March 6, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Center for Bioethics and Humanities, 13080 E. 19th Ave. Room 015, Aurora

Cost: $12 – $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into the world of artist Daisy Patton during an Art Talk. Patton will speak about her latest exhibit Put Me Back Like They Found Me – a portrait of the victims forced into sterilization within marginalized communities.

Saturday, March 7

Oprah’s 2020 Vision

When: March 7, 9 a.m.

Where: Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver

Cost: $39.50 – $249.50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Oprah is coming to Denver for a night of motivation during Oprah’s 2020 Vision. You can get inspired as Oprah creates an interactive evening with different motivational exercises, speakers and more.

Clothing Swap + In Bed By Ten

When: March 7, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $5 – $10 suggested donation at entry

The Lowdown: Grab those pieces of clothing that have been sitting in your closet collecting dust for a Clothing Swap + In Bed By Ten party. You can bring a blank clothing item in exchange for a Titwrench Collective print, get crafty and then dance the night away.

Penny Admission

When: March 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $.01 at the door

The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver welcomes back Penny Admission. Colorado Residents can get into the museum for only a penny, that is right— one cent— all day long. You can get the chance to see exhibitions featuring Francesca Woodman’ Portrait of a Reputation, Teresa Hubbard and Alexander Birchler’s Flora and Stacey Steers’ Edge of Alchemy.

Awakening

When: March 7, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Knew Conscious, 2350 Lawrence St., Denver ‎

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Awakening part two is here. The group exhibition features new works from over 20 artists including Bond Truluv, Hugo D. Villa and Kenta Torii. You can explore the Knew Conscious gallery and peruse the art.

Free Day at DAM

When: March 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Free Day at DAM (Denver Art Museum) is back for a chance to take on the museum without a fee. You can explore the Shantell Martin: Words and Lines exhibition with bold black and white linework, see The Light Show, Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection and more, all at no cost. Exhibitions such as Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature are ticketed.

Bloom

When: March 7, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $60 – $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mile High Station teams up with Denver Masquerade Ball for Bloom. The ball – which is hosted by the Denver Kids Young Professionals Council (YPC) – raises funds for YPC and local children. Make sure to dress in your best formal wear while night blooms.

Sunday, March 8

Art + Feminism

When: March 8, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 – $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the dichotomies of Art + Feminism during a Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon with Guerrilla Girls. You can jam out to live music from Rare Byrd$, listen to guests from Denver Public Library and Titwrench Collective and more throughout the evening.

International Women’s Day Celebration

When: March 8, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Ramble Hotel hosts its second annual International Women’s Day Celebration. You can grab your best gal pal to experience an all-female marketplace, dine on bites created by female chefs and more. The proceeds will benefit Girls Incorporated of Metro Denver.

Mark Your Calendar

Pilobolus

When: March 12, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: $57 – $75 tickets available here

Irishfest Denver

When: March 13 – 15

Where: The Square on 21st, 21st St. between Larimer St. and Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free – $130 tickets available here

Octopus Initiative Birthday Party

When: March 13, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

World Wide Antique & Vintage Show

When: March 13 – 15

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here