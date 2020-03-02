500+ Denver Concerts To See In March

We are one-third of the way through 2020 already and the Denver music scene is showing no signs of slowing down. Over the next 31 days, you can expect over 600 concerts going on throughout the Mile High City. This month offers everything from arena concerts to small lounge shows, which means there’s bound to be something you’ll enjoy. We’ve gathered the calendars from over 40 venues in the Mile High City and compiled the data for you to use. As always, be safe out there and happy concert-going.

Week 1: March 2 – March 8

303 Day ft. 3OH!3 + Lil Jon w/ Breathe Carolina, Vynyl

When: March 3

Where: Mission Ballroom

Lowdown: What better way to kick off this month in Denver concerts than with a Denver themed show on a day that naturally celebrates the Mile High City – March 3, or 303 Day. For this year’s 303 Day, Mission Ballroom is hosting Colorado’s own 3OH!3, Breathe Carolina and Vynyl along with the hype man himself Lil Jon. This year’s line up is stacked and will surely make for a night you won’t want to miss out on. Tickets are still available so follow the link below to reserve your spot before time runs out.

Also see…

3/2 – Amanda Shires w/ L.A. Edwards @ The Bluebird Theater

3/2 – Miranda Lambert w/ Casey Donahew, LANCO @ Pepsi Center

3/2 – Buck Danger’s Open Stage + God Jammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/2 – Higherglyph w/ Infami, Fierce Le Fey @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/2 – 99 Neighbors w/ Quinn Ayers @ Larimer Lounge

3/2 – Indie 102.3 Local Meetup @ Lost Lake

3/2 – Brothers of a Feather @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/2 – Open Art Night @ Art Bar

3/2 – Opeth w/ Graveyard @ Mission Ballroom

3/3 – Marc E. Bassy w/ Gianni & Kyle, Kid Astronaut @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/3 – Dave Hause w/ Northcote @ Larimer Lounge

3/3 – Young Guv w/ Spiritual Cramp, Bad Year @ Lost Lake

3/3 – Donny McCaslin Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

3/3 – Art of the Trio: Jack Dunlevie plays Brad Mehldau @ Nocturne Jazz

3/3 – Télépopmusik @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/3 – Karaoke @ Art Bar

3/3 – J Stone + Fashawn @ The Roxy Theatre

3/3 – Cliffside Rodeo @ Lion’s Lair

3/3 – Ceschi Ramos w/ Gregory Pepper, Midwife, Damn Selene, CFX Project @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/3 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

3/3 – Buck Danger’s Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/3 – Taylor Fredric @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/3 – Lost w/ DiCE MaN, February Battle Winners Showcase @ The Black Box

3/4 – The Lone Bellow w/ Early James and the Latest @ The Bluebird Theater

3/4 – War of Ages w/ Convictions, Vital Signs, Half Past Midnight @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

3/4 – Ramirez w/ Swizzy J, Meelo V @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/4 – Monki @ Bar Standard

3/4 – Goth Night @ Milk Bar

3/4 – Regina Carter + Xavier Davis @ Dazzle Jazz

3/4 – Dawn Clement Quintet: Tempest @ Nocturne Jazz

3/4 – Trivia Night w/ Asty @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/4 – Shigeto Live Ensemble w/ Mux Mool, Venus Cruz @ Globe Hall

3/4 – Michael McDermott @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/4 – Rakim @ The Oriental Theater

3/4 – Sleepspent w/ A.M. Pleasure Assassins, Cista Vinum @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/4 – Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/4 – Repulsion w/ Waylo, Safire, gloomtrench, Yokai, bex @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/5 – Pup w/ Screaming Females, The Drew Thompson Foundation @ The Ogden Theatre

3/5 – The Lone Bellow w/ Early James and the Latest @ The Bluebird Theater

3/5 – Soulwax @ The Gothic Theatre

3/5 – Westside Gunn w/ Conway the Machine, Benny The Butcher, TheycallhimAP, Grey Beard @ Summit Music Hall

3/5 – Russ Liquid + Marvel Years w/ Funkstatik @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side

3/5 – Soli w/ Ready or Not, DJ Tofu, Mr. Krabz, Benzo$, Habrin @ Larimer Lounge

3/5 – The Fritz w/ Kaepora @ Lost Lake

3/5 – Hip-Hop Thursdays @ Club Vinyl

3/5 – Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/5 – Regina Carter + Xavier Davis (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/5 – The Dazzle Sessions (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/5 – Renditions Menu + Dinner Concert @ Nocturne Jazz

3/5 – Madame Gandhi @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/5 – Izabel Crane w/ Christopher The Conquered, Louise Lately @ The Walnut Room

3/5 – Willy Porter @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/5 – Matt Lange @ Temple Denver

3/5 – Jonah Bamd @ Art Bar

3/5 – Afton @ The Roxy Theatre

3/5 – American Arson w/ After The Carnival, Watercolors, No Comma @ Lion’s Lair

3/5 – Motown Grooves Presents w/ DJ Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

3/5 – Phoggy Rather Groggy Phish Thursday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/5 – Pi Kappa Phi Rosestock @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/5 – The Cody Sisters @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

3/5 – Producer Showcase @ The Black Box

3/5 – Flomoji (Album Release) @ The Black Box Lounge

3/6 – Murder By Death w/ Amigo The Devil @ The Ogden Theatre

3/6 – Homemade Spaceship w/ Wax Future, Ghost Ride (MIDIcinal x AVRY), Drop Doc @ The Bluebird Theater

3/6 – Three 6 Mafia @ The Fillmore

3/6 – Cult of Luna w/ Emma Ruth Rundle, Intronaut @ Summit Music Hall

3/6 – Naughty Professor + The Burroughs w/ Sarah Mount & the Rushmores @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/6 – Christian French w/ Rence, Oklio @ Larimer Lounge

3/6 – Guilty Pleasures @ Hi-Dive

3/6 – Down Time (Album Release) w/ Bluebook, Bellhoss @ Lost Lake

3/6 – 2manydjs @ Bar Standard

3/6 – Latin Fridays @ Club Vinyl

3/6 – MK @ The Church

3/6 – Ben Rector w/ Cody Fry @ The Paramount Theatre

3/6 – John Daversa Small Band @ Dazzle Jazz

3/6 – Drew’s Blues & Jazz Boogaloos (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

3/6 – Nick Benitez + Jack Dunlevie (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

3/6 – Clay Walker @ The Grizzly Rose

3/6 – Pick and Howl (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/6 – Kool Keith w/ DJ A-L (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/6 – Lower Dens w/ :3Lon @ Globe Hall

3/6 – Hillary Susz w/ Ben Hanna, Molly Kollier @ The Walnut Room

3/6 – Young Dubliners @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/6 – Excision w/ 12th Planet, Space Laces b2b MUST DIE!, PhaseOne b2b Kai Wachi, Wooli, Champagne Drip, Calcium @ 1st Bank Center

3/6 – Cheat Codes w/ Danny Quest @ Temple Denver

3/6 – Simone Says @ Temple Denver Level

3/6 – Justin Moore + Tracy Lawrence w/ Lainey Wilson @ Mission Ballroom

3/6 – Local Set: Sugar Ridge + Oli McCracken @ Red Rocks

3/6 – Karaoke Night @ The Roxy Theatre

3/6 – Wesley Watkins & Friends w/ Brothers Of Brass, Ocama Gamesphere @ The Oriental Theater

3/6 – To Be Astronauts w/ And The Black Feathers, Bad Britton @ Lion’s Lair

3/6 – Living Conditions w/ Gack, Dead Characters @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/6 – Lee Clark Allen w/ Dylan Streight, Rob Spears Trio @ Goosetown Tavern

3/6 – Switchman Sleepin’ @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/6 – DC Gunna + Bi$hob ET @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/6 – Genghis w/ Hendo @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/6 – Old-Fashioned Hootenanny @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

3/6 – J2B2 (John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band) @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

3/6 – Almost Famous + Twizzted Mizztress @ The Venue

3/6 – High Country Healing Takeover @ The Black Box

3/6 – Atyya w/ Vinja, Ziim, Dubamine @ The Black Box

3/6 – The Apostled Knash w/ Both Ends Burning, Smiths Grove @ Skylark Lounge

3/6 – Matt Skellenger Group Trio + Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion @ BarFly

3/7 – Best Coast w/ Mannequin Pussy @ The Ogden Theatre

3/7 – Colony House w/ Tyson Motsenbocker @ The Bluebird Theater

3/7 – ZZ Ward w/ Patrick Droney @ The Gothic Theatre

3/7 – Emo Nite LA @ Summit Music Hall

3/7 – The Nth Power + Brother Maker ft. Members of Turkuaz w/ Dijon Mustang @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/7 – Z-Trip + DJ Qbert w/ The Dirty Gems, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/7 – Christian French w/ Rence, Shui & Danae @ Larimer Lounge

3/7 – The Trujillo Company w/ Elektric Animals, Boot Gun, Holy Roller Baby @ Hi-Dive

3/7 – Sanction w/ Seeyouspacecowboy, Vamachara, Typecaste, Crow Killer @ Lost Lake

3/7 – BASS OPS: Evol Intent, Dombresky @ Club Vinyl

3/7 – Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights @ The Church

3/7 – Amanda Miguel + Diego Verdaguer @ The Paramount Theatre

3/7 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/7 – CU Denver’s Voz de la Clave + Jazz Guitar Ensemble (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/7 – FLOATGOAT (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/7 – Tom Amend + Brian Claxton Quartet (Jones Family Tribute) (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

3/7 – Peter Olstad + Dave Hanson (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

3/7 – Clay Walker @ The Grizzly Rose

3/7 – Fake Plastic Bunch: Radiohead Brunch w/ boyhollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/7 – Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene w/ Bonnie & the Clydes (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/7 – All My Friends Are Skeletons (ft. Members of In The Whale, Tickle Me Pink, The Hellgrammites) w/ Right Before Rain, Piggy @ Globe Hall

3/7 – Green River Blues w/ 21 Taras, Easy Lovin’ @ The Walnut Room

3/7 – Roger Clyne w/ Johnny Hickman, Jim Dalton @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/7 – Excision w/ Riot Ten, Wooli b2b Dion Timmer, Modestep (DJ Set), PhaseOne, Champagne Drip b2b G-Rex, Jessica Audiffred @ 1st Bank Center

3/7 – Sam Feldt @ Temple Denver

3/7 – DJ Walt White @ Temple Denver Level

3/7 – Lane 8 @ Mission Ballroom

3/7 – Kinto Sol @ The Roxy Theatre

3/7 – Dale Watson w/ Chella & the Charm @ The Oriental Theater

3/7 – Desperate Electric w/ Gila Teen, Hi-Fi Gentry, The Jinjas @ Lion’s Lair

3/7 – MF Ruckus w/ The Trade-Ins, Fast Eddy @ Goosetown Tavern

3/7 – Peak2Peak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/7 – Tribs: El Scorcho w/ Ten, Desert Radio, 2nd Hand Sublime, Sisters of Moon @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/7 – Superare w/ Pags, STJ @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/7 – Andrea Von Kampen @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

3/7 – Masters of Hawaiian Music ft. George Kahumoku Jr, Jeff Peterson, Nathan Aweau @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

3/7 – Jizzy Pearl @ The Venue

3/7 – Sin7 + Friends @ The Black Box Lounge

3/7 – Mimosa w/ Danny Grooves, Wriza, Wredgie Midz @ The Black Box

3/7 – Hillbilly Hellcats @ Skylark Lounge

3/7 – Delta Sonics @ BarFly

3/8 – Dry Ice w/ The Sickly Hecks, Horse Girl @ Larimer Lounge

3/8 – Joseph Huber w/ The Bent Brothers @ Lost Lake

3/8 – SIN Sundays @ Club Vinyl

3/8 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/8 – SheBop Young Women in Jazz: International Women’s Day (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/8 – Fake Plastic Bunch: Radiohead Brunch w/ boyhollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/8 – Shannon Ogden (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/8 – Roger Clyne @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/8 – Hot Leather w/ Hard Christ, Cau5er, Loose Toof, Pill Joy @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/8 – Doctor Phil Good @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/8 – The Snozzberries w/ Whiskey Straw, Radio Fluke @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/8 – David Wilcox @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Week 2: March 9 – March 15

Post Malone

When: March 12

Where: Pepsi Center

Lowdown: If you want to feel like a rockstar this month, then you’re in luck. On March 12, rapper and singer Post Malone is headed to the Mile High city to take over the Pepsi Center. In the span of the last four years, Post Malone already has multiple massively successful songs under his belt. If you haven’t taken the time to listen to Post Malone’s work, check out tracks such as “Wow.,” “Circles” and “rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)” to get started. There are still tickets available to catch Post Malone in action this week, so act now before it’s too late.

Also see…

3/9 – Iyla w/ YaSi @ Larimer Lounge

3/9 – Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/9 – Planet Purim w/ Hadgaba, Hal Aqua and the Lost Tribe, The Hementaschens @ Globe Hall

3/9 – Buck Danger’s Open Stage + God Jammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/9 – Louphonic w/ Five Leaf Klover, Wave 9, Gungan, They Invade @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/10 – Microwave w/ A Will Away, Bad Luck, Weakened Friends @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

3/10 – Call Me Karizma w/ Cyrus, Mxrcus Alexis, Sticky Arrow @ Larimer Lounge

3/10 – Crow Cavalier (Album Release) w/ Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Smokestack Relics, Lightnin’ Luke @ Lost Lake

3/10 – Nancy Kelly @ Dazzle Jazz

3/10 – Art of the Trio: Jack Dunlevie plays Brad Mehldau @ Nocturne Jazz

3/10 – Wellington Bullings Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/10 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

3/10 – Buck Danger’s Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/10 – Wreckno + Super Future + Tooch w/ PhLo, cryptochronica, Hastur @ The Black Box

3/11 – The Unlikely Candidates w/ Castlecomer, RH2 @ The Bluebird Theater

3/11 – The Wonder Years w/ Free Throw, Spanish Love Songs, Pool Kids @ Summit Music Hall

3/11 – GrooveSafe AllStars ft. Lotus, Dopapod, Magic Beans @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/11 – The Mammoths + Kind Hearted Strangers w/ Chick Coup @ Larimer Lounge

3/11 – Orca Welles w/ Uncle Lame Bake, Sad Bug @ Lost Lake

3/11 – PAX @ Bar Standard

3/11 – Goth Night @ Milk Bar

3/11 – Dawn Clement Quintet: Tempest @ Nocturne Jazz

3/11 – Gene Loves Jezebel w/ Plague Garden, Red Wing Blackbird @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/11 – Yarn w/ Shad Buxman @ Globe Hall

3/11 – Dragonforce w/ Unleash The Archers, Visions Of Atlantis @ The Oriental Theater

3/11 – Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/11 – Ruvlo w/ Rage-Bot, Oreoku, Kon-G, Pocket Shuffle, Slap Daddy @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/11 – The Devil’s Workshop @ BarFly

3/12 – Thundercat w/ Guapdad 4000 @ The Ogden Theatre

3/12 – The Copper Children + Handmade Moments w/ Plain Faraday @ The Bluebird Theater

3/12 – DaVido w/ Mick Jenkins, The Compozers, DJ Cavem @ Summit Music Hall

3/12 – RE:Search ft. Jantsen + Protohype w/ G-Space, Spicybois Takeover, Meso, Kyral x Banko, Bankaji, Moglee @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side

3/12 – Autograf @ Larimer Lounge

3/12 – One Flew West w/ Lighterburns, Gestalt, Redivider @ Lost Lake

3/12 – Hip-Hop Thursdays w/ Seth Troxler @ Club Vinyl

3/12 – Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/12 – Nick Finzer (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/12 – The Dazzle Session (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/12 – The Gabriel Mervine Sextet plays Lee Morgan @ Nocturne Jazz

3/12 – Jacques Greene w/ M.Bootyspoon @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/12 – Michaela Anne @ Globe Hall

3/12 – Special EFX All-Stars @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/12 – Odd Mob @ Temple Denver

3/12 – Autonomix @ Art Bar

3/12 – Dwight Yoakam @ Mission Ballroom

3/12 – Motown Grooves Presents w/ DJ Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

3/12 – Phoggy Rather Groggy Phish Thursday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/12 – Papa J. Ruiz w/ Balin, Odie Swisher, L3tariat, D-Trait, Yung Mezmur, Prodigee Project, Be Medina, Sic Money, N3PTUNE, Myell Westcoast @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/12 – Harry Tuft + Brad Corrigan (of Dispatch) @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

3/12 – Sub.Session @ The Black Box Lounge

3/12 – Cypher @ The Black Box

3/12 – Byovinyl w/ DJ Pleasurefaces @ BarFly

3/13 – Mayhem + Abbath w/ Gatecreeper and Idle Hands @ The Ogden Theatre

3/13 – Lespecial w/ Schema Things, Xoa @ The Bluebird Theater

3/13 – Lola Black w/ Grind Cat Grind, Bound By Years, Killing Creation, Letters From The Sun, Royals @ Summit Music Hall

3/13 – Con Brio w/ Sixty Minute Men, Smirk @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/13 – phAb4 (phoffman + Anders Beck) ft. William Apostol + Todd Herrington w/ Brad Parsons @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/13 – Punjahbe w/ Ventus, Wessyde, Josh Fedz @ Larimer Lounge

3/13 – Snakes w/ Colfax Speed Queen, No Gossip in Braille @ Hi-Dive

3/13 – Hellgrammites w/ Vulgarian, Heathen Burial, New Standards Men @ Lost Lake

3/13 – DJ Skribble @ Bar Standard

3/13 – Latin Fridays @ Club Vinyl

3/13 – Calixto Oviedo’s Afro-Cuban Jazz Quintet @ Dazzle Jazz

3/13 – Drew’s Blues & Jazz Boogaloos (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

3/13 – Doug Walter Vibe Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

3/13 – Jason Boland & the Stragglers @ The Grizzly Rose

3/13 – Blues Brunch w/ Anthony Russo Band (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/13 – The Goonies (’80s Tribute) w/ DJ Mike Rich (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/13 – Beach Bunny w/ Field Medic, Indigo De Souza @ Globe Hall

3/13 – Chicago Farmer @ The Walnut Room

3/13 – Davy Knowles @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/13 – Party Favor @ Temple Denver

3/13 – Keane w/ Saint Sister @ Mission Ballroom

3/13 – Punk Rock Burlesque w/ Open Casket Revival @ Lion’s Lair

3/13 – Bottle Rocket Science w/ Bear Antler, Any But Dirt Town @ Goosetown Tavern

3/13 – Generation Nomad w/ Dad’s Cigarettes, The Real Zebos, Immigrant’s Child @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/13 – WYLIN w/ Big City, Braxx, Coffey, Krakyn, Life Pattern, Maswandoo, Otatop, Spicy Bois @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/13 – Gobs O’Phun @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

3/13 – Altan and Alasdair Fraser + Natalie Haas @ First Baptist Church

3/13 – Robyn Hitchcock @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

3/13 – Bad Co w/ Sonic Temple, Lounge Fly @ The Venue

3/13 – Arnold + Lane w/ RC3, Bodega Cats, Bruer @ The Black Box

3/13 – Pinneapple Promotions X Wredgie Midz Takeover @ The Black Box Lounge

3/13 – Cyclo-Sonic @ Skylark Lounge

3/13 – Gosh. @ BarFly

3/14 – Nora En Pure @ The Ogden Theatre

3/14 – The Rock ‘n’ Roll Playhouse: Music of Bob Marley for Kids (Day Set) @ The Bluebird Theater

3/14 – Lawrence w/ Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers (Night Set) @ The Bluebird Theater

3/14 – Blake Shelton w/ Lauren Alaina, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins @ Pepsi Center

3/14 – Bollywood Dance Party @ Summit Music Hall

3/14 – Groovinyasa ft. Bruce Chillis “Tnertle Solo” (Morning Set) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/14 – Toubab Krewe w/ Kessel Run, Desmond Jones @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/14 – Manic Focus w/ Supervision, Midicinal, Lwky, Flats Stanlie (Night Set) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/14 – Monk Gyatso w/ Type II, Rick Van Patten, Spicy Pepper @ Larimer Lounge

3/14 – Ladies Night + Ned Garthe Explosion w/ Slugger, Despair Jordan @ Hi-Dive

3/14 – Transviolet w/ Armors @ Lost Lake

3/14 – Archie Hamilton @ Bar Standard

3/14 – BASS OPS: Jaenga, Tinlicker @ Club Vinyl

3/14 – Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights @ The Church

3/14 – Colin Hay (of Men at Work) @ The Paramount Theatre

3/14 – Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/14 – Yellowjackets (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/14 – Peter Olstad + Dave Hanson (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

3/14 – Tom Amend + Brian Claxton Quartet (Jones Family Tribute) (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

3/14 – Brazilian Chill Brunch (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/14 – Eminence Ensemble w/ Luke The Knife (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/14 – Beach Bunny w/ Field Medic, Indigo De Souza @ Globe Hall

3/14 – Performance High Showcase @ The Walnut Room

3/14 – Destructo w/ Bones, Freddy Rule @ Temple Denver

3/14 – Adventure Club w/ Trampa, Lucii, Luca Lush, Nazaar, Paws the Music @ Mission Ballroom

3/14 – Local Set: Last Nerve + Amanda Hawkins @ Red Rocks

3/14 – Slum Roots Tour @ The Roxy Theatre

3/14 – Clusterfux w/ Grimy, Never Kenezzard @ The Oriental Theater

3/14 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

3/14 – Damage Inc (Metallica Tribute) @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/14 – Christopher Paul Stelling @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

3/14 – Jon Chandler + Friends w/ Ernie Martinez, Lindsey Brown, Dana Vernon, John Macy, Mary Huckins @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

3/14 – Project Foreigner + Driven by Turmoil w/ Melody Monroe @ The Venue

3/14 – All:Lo Compilation Vol. 4 Release Party + Feel Free Deep Dive @ The Black Box Lounge

3/14 – J:Kenzo ft. Ultrasonic Vibration @ The Black Box

3/14 – Woodshed Red @ Herb’s

3/15 – Asgeir @ The Bluebird Theater

3/15 – The Ides of March w/ The Great Contempt, In Plain Air, Stay Gypsy, Trouble Bound, The Udder @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/15 – Michigan Rattlers w/ The Cerny Brothers @ Larimer Lounge

3/15 – Bolonium w/ Damn Selene, Gort Vs Goom @ Hi-Dive

3/15 – The Panoramic w/ Taking Alpha @ Lost Lake

3/15 – SIN Sundays @ Club Vinyl

3/15 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/15 – Fareed Haque + Tony Monaco + Paul Wertico (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/15 – DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/15 – Ships Have Sailed w/ Quitting Whitney, The Barrelors (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/15 – Upstairs Neighbor w/ Mlady, Girlscout Heroin, Mirrors and Lights, The Blackouts @ Globe Hall

3/15 – Brunch Club Launch Party @ Temple Denver

3/15 – The March Divide w/ Random Savior @ Lion’s Lair

3/15 – The Kids Are Alright @ Goosetown Tavern

3/15 – Doctor Phil Good @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/15 – The Phryg w/ Air Buddy, Lowfive @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Week 3: March 16 – March 22

Third Eye Blind w/ Saves the Day

When: March 19

Where: Mission Ballroom

Lowdown: On March 19, we recommend you head back to Mission Ballroom where the rockers of Third Eye Blind will be taking over the Denver stage. Third Eye Blind’s career spans back to the late ’90s with their smash hit “Semi-charmed Life.” Fast forward 20 years and the band is still going strong. Last year, Third Eye Blind released their most recent album Screamer which includes 11 new tracks to check out before their show. Fellow artist Saves the Day is on the bill for March 19 as well, so grab some tickets now while you still have time.

Also see…

3/16 – Destroyer w/ Nap Eyes @ The Bluebird Theater

3/16 – Neon Dreams w/ This Modern, Vynyl, OptycNerd @ Lost Lake

3/16 – Joanne Brackeen @ Dazzle Jazz

3/16 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/16 – Open Art Night @ Art Bar

3/16 – Hamartia w/ Space Jail, Phthalo @ Lion’s Lair

3/16 – Wax Lead w/ Vioator, Faces Under the Mirror, Voight @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/16 – Buck Danger’s Open Stage + God Jammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/16 – Phluxx w/ Tempura, Thanatonik, 8ball, Kosmos, TripDrop, Betawolf, Sandyman @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/17 – Elohim @ The Bluebird Theater

3/17 – Chris Janson @ The Fillmore

3/17 – Lil Mosey w/ Bankrol Hayden @ Summit Music Hall

3/17 – bbno$ w/ Lentra @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/17 – Plasma Canvas w/ The Healz, The Sickly Hecks, Granny Tweed, Backseat Vinyl @ Larimer Lounge

3/17 – The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

3/17 – Wish You Were Here ft. Jesse Barnett w/ Scott Ruth, Derek Ted @ Lost Lake

3/17 – Drop Waffle (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/17 – Mnop, The Quintet (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/17 – Art of the Trio: Jack Dunlevie plays Brad Mehldau @ Nocturne Jazz

3/17 – Bear Hands w/ Irontom @ Globe Hall

3/17 – High Time & Realta @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/17 – Acoustic Sessions @ Art Bar

3/17 – Wizard Apprentice @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/17 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

3/17 – Buck Danger’s Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/17 – Phaeleh + Miraja + Parkbreezy w/ Magnetik, Anubis, SWOLL @ The Black Box

3/18 – Jamestown Revival w/ Desure @ The Ogden Theatre

3/18 – Jonathan Wilson @ The Bluebird Theater

3/18 – Deal Casino w/ Silver & Gold @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

3/18 – Young M.A @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/18 – Lord Buffalo w/ Buffalo Commons, Tiffany Christopher @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/18 – Palehound w/ Adult Mom, Oxeye Daisy @ Larimer Lounge

3/18 – Chris Renzema w/ Ry Cox @ Lost Lake

3/18 – MYD @ Bar Standard

3/18 – Goth Night @ Milk Bar

3/18 – Polarity @ Dazzle Jazz

3/18 – Big Swing Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

3/18 – Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/18 – Living Dead w/ Ridence, TC 303, Dow Wow, Moosee, Adrian Flunk @ Globe Hall

3/18 – Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/18 – Collective Wednesdays: Who’s Got The Remote? (Feel Free Takeover) @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/18 – WCW Open Decks @ The Black Box Lounge

3/19 – Armnhmr w/ We Are Fury @ The Bluebird Theater

3/19 – Lauren Sanderson @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

3/19 – RE:Search ft. Christian Martin (Dirtybird / TAT) w/ Dateless (Dirtybird / Hottrax), C.H.A.Y. (Dirtybird / Mau5trap), Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/19 – New Orleans Suspects w/ Armchair Boogie – Boogie at The Broadmoor Pre-Party @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/19 – Goodnight, Texas w/ Blake Brown & The American Dust Choir @ Hi-Dive

3/19 – Death and All His Friends w/ Nightlove @ Lost Lake

3/19 – Hip-Hop Thursdays @ Club Vinyl

3/19 – Amy Grant @ The Paramount Theatre

3/19 – Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/19 – The Dazzle Session (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/19 – The Gabriel Mervine Sextet plays Lee Morgan @ Nocturne Jazz

3/19 – Hot Girl Thursday: a ladies night that’s actually FOR the ladies w/ DJ Big Styles, Hex Kitten, Sloane Sophisticate @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/19 – Milquetoast and Co. @ Globe Hall

3/19 – Verses the Inevitable w/ Mad Dog Blues @ The Walnut Room

3/19 – Prince Fox @ Temple Denver Level

3/19 – J-Boz and the Lit Fam w/ Johnny Bosbyshell, Nick Baum, Justin Neely @ Art Bar

3/19 – Motown Grooves Presents w/ DJ Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

3/19 – Phoggy Rather Groggy Phish Thursday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/19 – The Edd w/ Boulder Sound Lab, The Buzz @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/19 – Jason Tyler Burton @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

3/19 – LostInSound.Live Free Showcase ft. Centauri, Ether @ The Black Box

3/19 – ((Diverse)) Birthday Bash @ The Black Box Lounge

3/20 – Dabin w/ Crystal Skies, Nurko, Last Heroes @ The Ogden Theatre

3/20 – Tenth Mountain Division w/ Pixie & the Partygrass Boys, High Country Hustle @ The Bluebird Theater

3/20 – Carnifex + 3Teeth w/ The Browning, Skold, Drift Away Dreamer @ The Gothic Theatre

3/20 – Allen Stone w/ Samm Henshaw, Andy Suzuki & The Method @ Summit Music Hall

3/20 – City Morgue w/ Tokyo’s Revenge, KAI @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/20 – Robag Wruhme & Leafar Legov: Below Radar 2 Year Anniversary @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/20 – Knucklepuck w/ Heart Attack Man, Better Love @ Larimer Lounge

3/20 – Primitive Man w/ Oryx, BleakHeart, Voideater @ Hi-Dive

3/20 – Maggie Rose w/ Them Vibes @ Lost Lake

3/20 – Chris Stussy @ Bar Standard

3/20 – Latin Fridays @ Club Vinyl

3/20 – Oliver Smith @ The Church

3/20 – Eric Gunnison (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/20 – Jon Romero y Amanecer! (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/20 – Drew’s Blues & Jazz Boogaloos (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

3/20 – Fleedami (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

3/20 – Jerrod Niemann @ The Grizzly Rose

3/20 – Saint Lord – New Project ft. David Murphy w/ Chando @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/20 – Glitteratti (ft. Dave & Tim of Trampled by Turtles) w/ Shovelin Stone @ Globe Hall

3/20 – Sarah Potenza w/ Isabelle Stillman @ The Walnut Room

3/20 – Citizen Dan @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/20 – Kristian Nairn @ Temple Denver

3/20 – Bearracuda @ The Oriental Theater

3/20 – Cream Cheese Accident @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/20 – Adelitas Way w/ Blacklite District, Another Day Dawns, Taking Dawn, Heartsick Heroine, Hold Me Hostage @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/20 – TVNDRA w/ Teotek, Easy J, T-Break, Rivibes, Saiyan @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/20 – Best of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

3/20 – Current Value w/ Ghost, Shoebox, CB1 @ The Black Box

3/20 – Locals In The Lounge @ The Black Box Lounge

3/20 – Blinker Fluid @ Herb’s

3/21 – Spag Heddy w/ MineSweepa, Moore Kismet @ The Ogden Theatre

3/21 – Deafheaven w/ Inter Arma, Greet Death @ The Bluebird Theater

3/21 – Avi Kaplan @ The Gothic Theatre

3/21 – Dimension w/ Castele, Liontortoise, The Panoramic @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

3/21 – Tay Money w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/21 – Evanoff w/ The Party People, Future Joy, Hu @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/21 – Axel Thesleff w/ Mag, Vveird @ Larimer Lounge

3/21 – Left Lane Cruiser w/ Matt Rouch, Jack Yoder @ Hi-Dive

3/21 – iZCALLi w/ Citra @ Lost Lake

3/21 – Classixx (DJ Set) + Touch Sensitive (DJ Set) @ Club Vinyl

3/21 – Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights @ The Church

3/21 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/21 – José James presents No Beginning No End 2 (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/21 – Peter Olstad + Dave Hanson (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

3/21 – Tom Amend + Brian Claxton Quartet (Jones Family Tribute) (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

3/21 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/21 – Sugarhill Gang w/ Grandmaster Mele Mel, Scorpio, DJ C Styles, DJ A-L (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/21 – O’Connor Brothers Band w/ Bad Britton, Old 40, Radio Revinyl @ Globe Hall

3/21 – Afton Shows Presents: Co. Finest, The Rmxkng, “Ventus Kisari,” Trizzy @ The Walnut Room

3/21 – Jeff Kashiwa + Steve Cole @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/21 – Kap Slap @ Temple Denver

3/21 – Local Set: Glass Cases (Album Release) w/ Paul Frost, Compass and Cavern @ Red Rocks

3/21 – Devin Townsend w/ The Contortionist, Haken @ The Oriental Theater

3/21 – Dust Beneath Dirt (Vinyl Release) w/ Meet The Giant, Hate Minor @ Lion’s Lair

3/21 – Married A Dead Man w/ Pocket Vinyl, Triangle Introverts, Plant Matter @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/21 – Wade Cota w/ Nordic Daughter, Ipecac, In Plain Air, Delirious Nebula @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/21 – Red Sage w/ Rough and Tough, Judge Roughneck, Byron Shaw, DJ Blood Preshah, Spell Binder, Rasta Stevie, Iron Roots @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/21 – That Damn Sasquatch @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

3/21 – Davey, Do You See The Light? @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

3/21 – Choppy Oppy + Zejibo w/ Woven Thorns, VybeTyme @ The Black Box Lounge

3/21 – Levitation Jones w/ Rez, M!NGO @ The Black Box

3/21 – Rock ‘n’ Roll Revival @ Skylark Lounge

3/22 – Olivia O’Brien w/ Hey Violet @ The Gothic Theatre

3/22 – Hang The Moonroom w/ Ritual Contrition, Talk is Cheap, Sin Eater, Aura Primordia, Tyler Lee and the Ragers @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

3/22 – Boy Named Banjo @ Hi-Dive

3/22 – Deliciosa w/ Delfinious Fonk, Weiman @ Lost Lake

3/22 – SIN Sundays @ Club Vinyl

3/22 – Melanie Martinez w/ Sub Urban @ The Paramount Theatre

3/22 – JoFoKe aNem w/ Anisha Rush @ Dazzle Jazz

3/22 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/22 – New Family Dog (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/22 – Angelic Desolation + VX + Amdusias w/ Chrononox, Till The End, Katalisk @ Globe Hall

3/22 – NTD w/ Zay Quarter, Adrian, 47 @ The Roxy Theatre

3/22 – Doctor Phil Good @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/22 – Grant-Lee Phillips @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

3/22 – Tony Trischka @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Week 4: March 23 – March 31

Celine Dion

When: March 24

Where: Pepsi Center

Lowdown: To wrap up this month in Denver concerts, the one and only Celine Dion is headed to the Mile High city to take over the Pepsi Center. Dion holds one of the most powerful voices in the industry. You may recognize Dion from her incredible work on as the singer of “My Heart Will Go On” back in 1997 or from one of her other many hits such as “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” in ’96. Over 20 years later and nine albums in the books, Dion is still going strong and shows no signs of slowing down. Tickets are still available to catch this legend in action, so act now while supplies last.

Also see…

3/23 – The Districts w/ And The Kids @ The Bluebird Theater

3/23 – Sepultura w/ Sacred Reich, Crowbar, Art of Shock @ Summit Music Hall

3/23 – SOB x RBE w/ Shootergang Kony, TheycallhimAP @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/23 – C.W. Stoneking w/ Maya Bennett @ Larimer Lounge

3/23 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/23 – DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

3/23 – Buck Danger’s Open Stage + God Jammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/24 – G Herbo w/ King Von, Lil Loaded, Shaun Sloan, Pretty Savage @ The Ogden Theatre

3/24 – Pussy Riot w/ Deli Girls @ The Bluebird Theater

3/24 – James Supercave @ Larimer Lounge

3/24 – The Mauskovic Dance Band w/ Don Chicharrón, Honey Blazer @ Hi-Dive

3/24 – Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene @ Dazzle Jazz

3/24 – Ross James, Bill Nershi, Jilian Nershi @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/24 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

3/24 – Buck Danger’s Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/24 – Vivek + Squarewave + Scarien w/ Jang, Imperivm, Xeela @ The Black Box

3/25 – Goth Babe @ The Bluebird Theater

3/25 – Rod Wave @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/25 – Grateful Bluegrass Boys w/ River Valley Rangers, Foggy Memory Boys @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/25 – Hunny w/ Bay Faction, Mundy’s Bay @ Larimer Lounge

3/25 – The Underground Youth w/ Lorelle Meets The Obsolete, Emerald Siam @ Hi-Dive

3/25 – Roberta Gambarini @ Dazzle Jazz

3/25 – Dawn Clement Quintet: Tempest @ Nocturne Jazz

3/25 – High Pulp + Ghost Tapes @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/25 – Garcia Peoples w/ Honey Blazer @ Globe Hall

3/25 – Devastation on the Nation w/ Rotting Christ, Borknagat, Wolfheart, Abigail Williams, Imperial Triumphant @ The Roxy Theatre

3/25 – Why Not w/ The Hype Pathetics @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/25 – Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/25 – FINKEL w/ Kyle Szalay, Mandy Groves @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/25 – Benji Root w/ Mindtality, Relativity Lounge @ The Black Box

3/25 – Sicaria Sound w/ Aimerie, Woven Thorns, Synchronicity @ The Black Box Lounge

3/26 – Futurebirds @ The Bluebird Theater

3/26 – Prince Royce @ The Fillmore

3/26 – Geoff Tate w/ Til Death Do Us Part @ The Gothic Theatre

3/26 – Eagles @ Pepsi Center

3/26 – Hotel Books w/ Comrades, State Faults, Cvlutre @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

3/26 – RE:Search ft. Daily Bread w/ Megan Hamilton, Motifv, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/26 – RE:Search ft. Detroit Swindle w/ Ross Kiser, Reid Golden @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/26 – Evan Giia w/ Raffaella @ Larimer Lounge

3/26 – Jeff Cramer + Alexa Wildish w/ Emma Rose @ Lost Lake

3/26 – Township Rebellion @ Bar Standard

3/26 – Mercer @ Club Vinyl

3/26 – Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/26 – Roberta Gambarin (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/26 – The Dazzle Session (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/26 – The Gabriel Mervine Sextet plays Lee Morgan @ Nocturne Jazz

3/26 – Roots of Creation w/ Project 432 @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/26 – Radkey w/ Joy Subtraction @ Globe Hall

3/26 – Indigenous Peoples w/ Landon Wordswell, Ill Se7en, DJ Belly, Dox Black, Foreshadow @ The Walnut Room

3/26 – Lisbona Sisters @ Temple Denver Level

3/26 – Barely Garcia @ Art Bar

3/26 – Jr007 “TrenchMobb” + Krown Kartel @ The Roxy Theatre

3/26 – Gorilla Biscuits w/ H2O, Over Time, Tuck Knee @ The Oriental Theater

3/26 – Monsters On Maple Street w/ Warhol’s Animals, Sleep Runner @ Lion’s Lair

3/26 – Motown Grooves Presents w/ DJ Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

3/26 – Phoggy Rather Groggy Phish Thursday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/26 – Redswing (Album Release) @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/26 – LITZ @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/26 – Open Stage @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

3/26 – Level The Vibes @ The Black Box

3/26 – KMG Studios Takeover @ The Black Box Lounge

3/27 – Mersiv w/ Luzcid, Tiedye Ky, Dalek One, Opalyte @ The Ogden Theatre

3/27 – White Denim w/ Chris Forsyth, The Whiffs @ The Bluebird Theater

3/27 – Kayzo Unleashed @ The Fillmore

3/27 – The Del McCoury Band w/ Sierra Hull @ The Gothic Theatre

3/27 – Gasolina @ Summit Music Hall

3/27 – Pickin’ On Talking Heads ft. That Damn Sasquatch ft. Kyle Tuttle, Adam Greuel, Silas Herman, Jean-Luc Davis, Scott Slay Trio w/ Allen Cook, Emma Rose @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/27 – Magic Beans w/ Space Bacon, Dizgo @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/27 – Mija @ Larimer Lounge

3/27 – Adam Faucett w/ Dylan Earl, William Blackart, Johno Leeroy Roberts @ Hi-Dive

3/27 – The Mattson 2 @ Lost Lake

3/27 – Behrouz @ Bar Standard

3/27 – Gabriel & Dresden @ The Church

3/27 – Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/27 – Joe Smith & the Spicy Pickles (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/27 – Drew’s Blues & Jazz Boogaloos (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

3/27 – Taylor Clay + Hunter Roberts (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

3/27 – Josh Gracin @ The Grizzly Rose

3/27 – Lost Dog Trio (Tom Waits Tribute) (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/27 – SNAP! ’90s Dance Party w/ DJ A-L (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/27 – David Cook w/ Megan Burtt @ Globe Hall

3/27 – Griffin House @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/27 – Black Caviar @ Temple Denver

3/27 – Millennium Age Hosts: Silent Party Denver “Hip-Hop vs R&B Wars” @ Art Bar

3/27 – Whiskey Myers w/ The Steel Woods @ Mission Ballroom

3/27 – Wrekonize from ¡MAYDAY! (EP Release Party) @ The Roxy Theatre

3/27 – We Came As Romans w/ The Devil Wears Prada, Gideon, Dayseeker @ The Oriental Theater

3/27 – Lilac Kings @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/27 – Garcia Project @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/27 – Powerman 5000 w/ Elete, Monkey Fire, Royals, Manik musik @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/27 – LaPompe + Michele Castro @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

3/27 – Sarah Christine @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

3/27 – Innamind Recordings + Ago + Bengal Sound + Kursk @ The Black Box

3/27 – Astronoize w/ Chinito, Eric Bingham @ The Black Box Lounge

3/27 – DJ Necromantic @ Skylark Lounge

3/28 – Droeloe w/ Taska Black, ford @ The Ogden Theatre

3/28 – White Denim w/ Chris Forsyth, The Whiffs @ The Bluebird Theater

3/28 – Dan Deacon w/ Ed Schrader’s Music Beat, Entrancer @ The Gothic Theatre

3/28 – Eagles @ Pepsi Center

3/28 – Yultron w/ Grabbitz, Trufeelz, Exo, Iam_Jacko @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/28 – Monophonics w/ Waxcat @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/28 – Rastasaurus + Polyculture w/ A-Mac @ Larimer Lounge

3/28 – Velnias w/ Dreadnought, Grief Ritual, Bed of Moss @ Hi-Dive

3/28 – Solsatellite w/ Dang’O, Octopus Tree, Electric Condor @ Lost Lake

3/28 – Sam Divine @ Bar Standard

3/28 – BASS OPS: Yakz, Desert Hearts Black, The Cookout Club Tour 2020 @ Club Vinyl

3/28 – The Kingston Trio @ The Paramount Theatre

3/28 – Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/28 – Peter Olstad + Dave Hanson (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

3/28 – Tom Amend + Brian Claxton Quartet (Jones Family Tribute) (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

3/28 – Aaron Lewis @ The Grizzly Rose

3/28 – Half Pint & The Growlers (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/28 – Dotan (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/28 – Boot Gun w/ Ghost Revue, Moonlight Bloom @ Globe Hall

3/28 – On A Winter’s Night @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/28 – Vintage Culture @ Temple Denver

3/28 – Grace Potter w/ Bailen @ Mission Ballroom

3/28 – Infernal Metal Showcase @ The Roxy Theatre

3/28 – AJJ w/ Xiu Xiu, Emperor X @ The Oriental Theater

3/28 – Cyclosonic @ Goosetown Tavern

3/28 – Garcia Project @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/28 – The Three Tremors w/ Danksta, Thicker Skin, Luster, Flat Earth @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/28 – Edie Carey w/ Isabelle Stillman @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

3/28 – Thunder and Rain w/ Grace Clark Band @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

3/28 – Bulletboys w/ Rhoar, Sin Fix, Sideffect, Cönaxx @ The Venue

3/28 – Jackie Specht w/ Brett Starr, Travis Press @ The Black Box Lounge

3/28 – Atish @ The Black Box

3/29 – Of Montreal w/ Locate S,1 @ The Gothic Theatre

3/29 – Fleshgod Apocalypse ft. The Veleno Quartet w/ The Agonist @ Summit Music Hall

3/29 – Lauren Ruth Ward w/ Valley Queen, AC Sapphire @ Larimer Lounge

3/29 – ROOKIE w/ Fast Eddy, Star Garbage @ Hi-Dive

3/29 – Good Morning @ Lost Lake

3/29 – Davey and the Blu Dog @ Dazzle Jazz

3/29 – Joe Johnson & Grant Sabin (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/29 – Sun Kil Moon (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/29 – Rhett Miller @ Globe Hall

3/29 – Polyscape w/ The Panoramic, Sulphurensis, It’s Always Sunny In Tijuana @ The Walnut Room

3/29 – The Real Group w/ 17th Ave All-Stars @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/29 – Ana Gabriel @ Bellco Theatre

3/29 – Peso Peso @ The Roxy Theatre

3/29 – Doctor Phil Good + Garcia Project @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/29 – Pretty Awkward w/ Danny Disastr, Starats a.k.a. LivEvil, Dezirae Schalice @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/30 – Otherwise w/ The Black Moods, SAUL, Thousand Frames @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

3/30 – High Reeper w/ Near Dusk, Earthdiver @ Hi-Dive

3/30 – Ploom w/ The Whags, Los Toms @ Lost Lake

3/30 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/30 – Sparx Your Creativity @ Art Bar

3/30 – Bad Religion + Alkaline Trio w/ War On Women @ Mission Ballroom

3/30 – Buck Danger’s Open Stage + God Jammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/30 – NotLö w/ Odd Zoo, Sky Suite, BRZY, Eschaton @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/31 – Coin w/ Sure Sure @ The Ogden Theatre

3/31 – Flora Cash w/ Beau Young Prince @ The Bluebird Theater

3/31 – Saint Phnx w/ Debr4h @ Larimer Lounge

3/31 – Oh, Rose w/ The Tangles @ Lost Lake

3/31 – Wild Women: A Benefit for CHUM’s Women’s Homelessness Initiative @ Dazzle Jazz

3/31 – Art of the Trio: Jack Dunlevie plays Brad Mehldau @ Nocturne Jazz

3/31 – Neffex @ Globe Hall

3/31 – Monster Magnet w/ Nebula, Silver Tomb @ The Oriental Theater

3/31 – Condor & Jaybird w/ The Savage Blush, ssiigghh @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/31 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

3/31 – Buck Danger’s Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3/31 – Voicecoil w/ Offerings to Odin @ Herman’s Hideaway

3/31 – Broken Note + Denizen + Shoebox w/ Siren., Lordian, G Sense @ The Black Box

Want to get this list before everyone else?