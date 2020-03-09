Denver Center for the Performing Arts Announces Its 2020/21 Broadway Season

Today, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts’ Broadway & Cabaret proudly unveiled its full list of shows and added attractions for the 2020/2021 season. Some of the calendar’s highlights include the six-time Tony Award-winning musical, “Dear Evan Hansen”; “Hadestown,” the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Musical; the long-awaited “Moulin Rouge! The Musical“; and the previously announced stage version of “To Kill A Mockingbird.”

The subscription shows and added attractions listed below are available to the public, but Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Broadway subscribers receive additional perks, including flexible ticket exchange and priority access to purchase tickets for certain shows, such as DCPA Off-Center’s “Theater of the Mind,” co-created by David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar. To renew your DCPA Broadway subscription or to invest in one for the first time, head over to its website. 2019/2020 subscribers have until April 12 to renew their package.

The non-subscriber, single-ticket sale date for these events will be announced at a later time.

Subscription Shows

Oct. 13 – 25, 2020 – “1776” at the Buell Theatre

Oct. 13 – Nov. 15, 2020 – “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations” at the Buell

Nov. 14, 2020 – May 9, 2021 – “The Other Josh Cohen” at the Garner Galleria Theatre

Mar. 2 – 14, 2021 – “Tootsie” at the Buell

Apr. 6 – 18, 2021 – “Hadestown” at the Buell

May 11 – 23, 2021 – “Pretty Woman: The Musical” at the Buell

Jun. 10 – Jul. 4, 2021 – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” at the Buell

Jul. 13 – Aug. 1, 2021 – “To Kill A Mockingbird” at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Added Attraction Shows

Aug. 5 – Sept. 6, 2020 – “The Crown – Live!” at the Garner Galleria

Dec. 11 – 13, 2020 – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” at the Buell

Dec. 15 – 20, 2020 – “Jersey Boys” at the Buell

Jan. 26 – 31, 2021 – “Dear Evan Hansen” at the Buell

Feb. 16 – 21, 2021 – “Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show” at the Buell

Apr. 27 – May 2, 2021 – “Les Misérables” at the Buell

Jun. 1 – 6, 2021 – “Come From Away” at the Buell

Aug. 11 – Sept. 12, 2021 – “Reunion ‘69 and Reunion ‘85” at the Buell