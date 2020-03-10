Kirkland Museum Celebrates Mo’Print – the Month of Printmaking

Artists across Denver are gearing up for Mo’Print — also known as the Month of Printmaking. Mo’Print is a biennial celebration of the art of printmaking. Printmaking is generally described as transferring artwork to paper through printing — yet there are a number of techniques on doing so. Printmaking is unique in that each print — while it may be of the same design — are each originals. Artists often appreciate small differences between prints — as printmaking is a unique process done by hand. What a photocopier may consider an error, printmakers consider art. Art galleries around Denver are providing exciting opportunities for celebrating this art form.

There are about 50 exhibitions celebrating printmaking throughout the Denver area. One of those exhibits — Process and Print — can be found at Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art. What stands out about this particular exhibit is the fact that visitors are treated to an in-depth look at the processes behind printmaking.

“I don’t think everyone understands how prints are made and the process involved in it,” said Christopher Herron, deputy curator at the Kirkland. “That’s the strength behind this exhibit. Visitors learn the process and history.”

While other galleries around Denver may be displaying prints, the Kirkland is taking Mo’Print one step further. Visitors to Process and Print will have the opportunity to learn about the various methods used to create fine prints. The exhibit features four of these methods — lithography, relief, intaglio and screen printing. Not only will you learn about various printmaking techniques — but you’ll also find that prints are in chronological order. This was done on purpose — so visitors learn just how printmaking has evolved over the years.

“People who are printmakers can get a lot out of this exhibit. If you already know a lot about the art, you can learn more about the history aspect of it,” shared Maya Wright, director of interpretation at the Kirkland. “But we also hope that if you’re not familiar with printmaking, you’ll come away with a greater appreciation for it.”

Experienced printmakers will be sure to recognize familiar names at Process and Print. Artists such as Edward Marecak, Gene Kloss and Mark Lunning are just a few of the various artists featured in this exhibit. Yet this experience is just as valuable for those who may not have any sort of art background. The artworks featured are far from monotonous — from color to greyscale, portrait or landscape — each piece will be sure to resonate with someone.

The team at Kirkland hopes that Mo’Print will raise awareness towards this often under-recognized art form. A complete list of art galleries celebrating the Month of Printmaking can be found on the Mo’Print website. The printmaking community is holding events and displaying art throughout the month of March and into early April. Nearly every gallery — especially those in the Santa Fe Art District — have found a way to pay some sort of homage towards this fascinating art form. Art lovers everywhere are sure to find an exhibit that speaks to them.

Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art welcomes visitors aged 13 and up and is located at 1201 Bannock Street, Denver. Kirkland is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The “Process and Print” exhibit is open until April 5 and accessible through the purchase of a museum ticket for $10.

All photography by Barbara Urzua