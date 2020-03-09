This Week In Concerts – Blake Shelton, Iyla, Keane, Post Malone and More

It’s hard to believe we are already in the second week of March 2020. Even though the time is flying by, the amount of concerts going on throughout the Mile High city remains the same. If you’re looking to get out and explore all the Denver music scene has to offer, we’ve got the go-to guide for you below. Over the next seven days, you can expect over 90 Denver concerts happening all over the city. Whatever you decide to do this week, we hope you have fun and as always, happy concert-going.

Monday, March 9

Iyla w/ YaSi

Where: Larimer Lounge

The Lowdown: To kick off the week on Monday, R&B singer Iyla brings her tour to Larimer Lounge. Iyla’s career is still pretty fresh — however — she has already racked up an impressive catalog of material. If you’re unfamiliar with Iyla’s talents, check out “Juice” and anything off her 2020 release of OTHER WAYS TO VENT. Denver’s own YaSi, who is responsible for amazing tracks such as “Pink Caddy” and “Issues,” is set to open for Iyla on Monday night as well. Tickets are still available, so act now before it’s too late.

Also see…

Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Planet Purim w/ Hadgaba, Hal Aqua and the Lost Tribe, The Hementaschens @ Globe Hall

Buck Danger’s Open Stage + God Jammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Louphonic w/ Five Leaf Klover, Wave 9, Gungan, They Invade @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Tuesday, March 10

Nancy Kelly

Where: Dazzle Jazz

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a little jazz to check out this week we’ve got just the show for you. On Tuesday night, renowned jazz vocalist Nancy Kelly is headed to Denver to take over the famous Dazzle Jazz in the heart of downtown. Kelly’s talents as a vocalist have landed her regular spots at some of the countries finest jazz clubs. Kelly will be celebrating the life of one of her icons, Mark Murphy with a line-up featuring some of Denver’s best jazz musicians. Tickets Are still available so act now to secure your spot.

Also see…

Microwave w/ A Will Away, Bad Luck, Weakened Friends @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Call Me Karizma w/ Cyrus, Mxrcus Alexis, Sticky Arrow @ Larimer Lounge

Crow Cavalier (Album Release) w/ Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Smokestack Relics, Lightnin’ Luke @ Lost Lake

Art of the Trio: Jack Dunlevie plays Brad Mehldau @ Nocturne Jazz

Wellington Bullings Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Wreckno + Super Future + Tooch w/ PhLo, cryptochronica, Hastur @ The Black Box

Wednesday, March 11

The Unlikely Candidates w/ Castlecomer, RH2

Where: The Bluebird Theater

The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, the pop-rockers of The Unlikely Candidates will take over The Bluebird Theater. The Unlikely Candidates have a very powerful sound that is accented by a heavy alt-rock influence. If you’re unfamiliar with The Unlikely Candidates work, check out “Novacaine” or “Call My Name” to get yourself started. Fellow artists Castlecomer and RH2 are on the bill for Wednesday night as well, so be sure to grab some tickets ahead of time at the link below.

Also see…

The Wonder Years w/ Free Throw, Spanish Love Songs, Pool Kids @ Summit Music Hall

GrooveSafe AllStars ft. Lotus, Dopapod, Magic Beans @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Mammoths + Kind Hearted Strangers w/ Chick Coup @ Larimer Lounge

Orca Welles w/ Uncle Lame Bake, Sad Bug @ Lost Lake

PAX @ Bar Standard

Goth Night @ Milk Bar

Dawn Clement Quintet: Tempest @ Nocturne Jazz

Gene Loves Jezebel w/ Plague Garden, Red Wing Blackbird @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Yarn w/ Shad Buxman @ Globe Hall

Dragonforce w/ Unleash The Archers, Visions Of Atlantis @ The Oriental Theater

Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Ruvlo w/ Rage-Bot, Oreoku, Kon-G, Pocket Shuffle, Slap Daddy @ Your Mom’s House Denver

The Devil’s Workshop @ BarFly

Thursday, March 12

Post Malone w/ Swae Lee, Tyla Yaweh

Where: Pepsi Center

The Lowdown: On Thursday night the one and only Post Malone is headed to the Mile High City to take over the Pepsi Center. Post Malone is known for his diverse set of skills on and off the stage that range from acting to rapping and more. You may recognize some of Post Malone’s massively successful hits such as “rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)” or “Sunflower” from “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Tickets are still available to catch Post Malone with fellow artists Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh in action this week, so be sure to reserve your spot while you still can.

Also see…

Thundercat w/ Guapdad 4000 @ The Ogden Theatre

The Copper Children + Handmade Moments w/ Plain Faraday @ The Bluebird Theater

DaVido w/ Mick Jenkins, The Compozers, DJ Cavem @ Summit Music Hall

RE:Search ft. Jantsen + Protohype w/ G-Space, Spicybois Takeover, Meso, Kyral x Banko, Bankaji, Moglee @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side

Autograf @ Larimer Lounge

One Flew West w/ Lighterburns, Gestalt, Redivider @ Lost Lake

Hip-Hop Thursdays w/ Seth Troxler @ Club Vinyl

Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Nick Finzer (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Dazzle Session (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Gabriel Mervine Sextet plays Lee Morgan @ Nocturne Jazz

Jacques Greene w/ M.Bootyspoon @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Michaela Anne @ Globe Hall

Special EFX All-Stars @ Soiled Dove Underground

Odd Mob @ Temple Denver

Autonomix @ Art Bar

Dwight Yoakam @ Mission Ballroom

Motown Grooves Presents w/ DJ Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

Phoggy Rather Groggy Phish Thursday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Papa J. Ruiz w/ Balin, Odie Swisher, L3tariat, D-Trait, Yung Mezmur, Prodigee Project, Be Medina, Sic Money, N3PTUNE, Myell Westcoast @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Harry Tuft + Brad Corrigan (of Dispatch) @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

Sub.Session @ The Black Box Lounge

Cypher @ The Black Box

Byovinyl w/ DJ Pleasurefaces @ BarFly

Friday, March 13

Keane w/ Saint Sister

Where: Mission Ballroom

The Lowdown: To wrap up the workweek, the rockers of Keane are headed to Denver to take over Mission Ballroom on Friday night. Keane is a rock band out of Battle, East Sussex whose career spans back to the early 2000s with hits such as “Somewhere Only We Know” and “Everybody’s Changing,” both off their 2004 album Hopes And Fears. Fellow artist Saint Sister is on the bill for Friday night as well, so grab some tickets now and end your week the right way.

Also see…

Mayhem + Abbath w/ Gatecreeper and Idle Hands @ The Ogden Theatre

Lespecial w/ Schema Things, Xoa @ The Bluebird Theater

Lola Black w/ Grind Cat Grind, Bound By Years, Killing Creation, Letters From The Sun, Royals @ Summit Music Hall

Con Brio w/ Sixty Minute Men, Smirk @ Cervantes’ Other Side

phAb4 (phoffman + Anders Beck) ft. William Apostol + Todd Herrington w/ Brad Parsons @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Punjahbe w/ Ventus, Wessyde, Josh Fedz @ Larimer Lounge

Snakes w/ Colfax Speed Queen, No Gossip in Braille @ Hi-Dive

Hellgrammites w/ Vulgarian, Heathen Burial, New Standards Men @ Lost Lake

DJ Skribble @ Bar Standard

Latin Fridays @ Club Vinyl

Calixto Oviedo’s Afro-Cuban Jazz Quintet @ Dazzle Jazz

Drew’s Blues & Jazz Boogaloos (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Doug Walter Vibe Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Jason Boland & the Stragglers @ The Grizzly Rose

Blues Brunch w/ Anthony Russo Band (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Goonies (’80s Tribute) w/ DJ Mike Rich (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Beach Bunny w/ Field Medic, Indigo De Souza @ Globe Hall

Chicago Farmer @ The Walnut Room

Davy Knowles @ Soiled Dove Underground

Party Favor @ Temple Denver

Punk Rock Burlesque w/ Open Casket Revival @ Lion’s Lair

Bottle Rocket Science w/ Bear Antler, Any But Dirt Town @ Goosetown Tavern

Generation Nomad w/ Dad’s Cigarettes, The Real Zebos, Immigrant’s Child @ Herman’s Hideaway

WYLIN w/ Big City, Braxx, Coffey, Krakyn, Life Pattern, Maswandoo, Otatop, Spicy Bois @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Gobs O’Phun @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Altan and Alasdair Fraser + Natalie Haas @ First Baptist Church

Robyn Hitchcock @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Bad Co w/ Sonic Temple, Lounge Fly @ The Venue

Arnold + Lane w/ RC3, Bodega Cats, Bruer @ The Black Box

Pineapple Promotions X Wredgie Midz Takeover @ The Black Box Lounge

Cyclo-Sonic @ Skylark Lounge

Gosh. @ BarFly

Saturday, March 14

Blake Shelton w/ Lauren Alaina, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins

Where: Pepsi Center

The Lowdown: If you’re in the mood for some country music look no further. On Saturday night, country singer Blake Shelton is headed to the Mile High City to take over the Pepsi Center. Shelton’s sound mixes in rock and pop elements while not straying too far from his country roots. If you’re looking for some recommended listening, check out “God’s Country” and “I’ll Name The Dogs” to get yourself started. Fellow artists Lauren Alaina, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins are on the bill for Saturday night as well.

Also see…

Nora En Pure @ The Ogden Theatre

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Playhouse: Music of Bob Marley for Kids (Day Set) @ The Bluebird Theater

Lawrence w/ Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers (Night Set) @ The Bluebird Theater

Bollywood Dance Party @ Summit Music Hall

Groovinyasa ft. Bruce Chillis “Tnertle Solo” (Morning Set) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Toubab Krewe w/ Kessel Run, Desmond Jones @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Manic Focus w/ Supervision, Midicinal, Lwky, Flats Stanlie (Night Set) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Monk Gyatso w/ Type II, Rick Van Patten, Spicy Pepper @ Larimer Lounge

Ladies Night + Ned Garthe Explosion w/ Slugger, Despair Jordan @ Hi-Dive

Transviolet w/ Armors @ Lost Lake

Archie Hamilton @ Bar Standard

BASS OPS: Jaenga, Tinlicker @ Club Vinyl

Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights @ The Church

Colin Hay (of Men at Work) @ The Paramount Theatre

Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Yellowjackets (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Peter Olstad + Dave Hanson (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Tom Amend + Brian Claxton Quartet (Jones Family Tribute) (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Brazilian Chill Brunch (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Eminence Ensemble w/ Luke The Knife (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Beach Bunny w/ Field Medic, Indigo De Souza @ Globe Hall

Performance High Showcase @ The Walnut Room

Destructo w/ Bones, Freddy Rule @ Temple Denver

Adventure Club w/ Trampa, Lucii, Luca Lush, Nazaar, Paws the Music @ Mission Ballroom

Local Set: Last Nerve + Amanda Hawkins @ Red Rocks

Slum Roots Tour @ The Roxy Theatre

Clusterfux w/ Grimy, Never Kenezzard @ The Oriental Theater

Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

Damage Inc (Metallica Tribute) @ Herman’s Hideaway

Christopher Paul Stelling @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Jon Chandler + Friends w/ Ernie Martinez, Lindsey Brown, Dana Vernon, John Macy, Mary Huckins @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Project Foreigner + Driven by Turmoil w/ Melody Monroe @ The Venue

All:Lo Compilation Vol. 4 Release Party + Feel Free Deep Dive @ The Black Box Lounge

J:Kenzo ft. Ultrasonic Vibration @ The Black Box

Woodshed Red @ Herb’s

Sunday, March 15

Á sgeir

Where: The Bluebird Theater

The Lowdown: Trap of this week in Denver concerts, we recommend you head over to The Bluebird Theater where Ásgeir will be taking things over on Sunday night. Ásgeir’s sound provides listeners with an excellent blend of indie and folk, as exemplified by tracks such as “Youth” and “King and Cross.” Earlier this year, Ásgeir released his most recent album Bury the Moon which is also worth checking out before seeing him in action this week. Tickets are still on sale to catch Ásgeir come through Denver, so follow the link below and make sure not to miss out.

Also see…

The Ides of March w/ The Great Contempt, In Plain Air, Stay Gypsy, Trouble Bound, The Udder @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Michigan Rattlers w/ The Cerny Brothers @ Larimer Lounge

Bolonium w/ Damn Selene, Gort Vs Goom @ Hi-Dive

The Panoramic w/ Taking Alpha @ Lost Lake

SIN Sundays @ Club Vinyl

The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Fareed Haque + Tony Monaco + Paul Wertico (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Ships Have Sailed w/ Quitting Whitney, The Barrelors (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Upstairs Neighbor w/ Mlady, Girlscout Heroin, Mirrors and Lights, The Blackouts @ Globe Hall

Brunch Club Launch Party @ Temple Denver

The March Divide w/ Random Savior @ Lion’s Lair

The Kids Are Alright @ Goosetown Tavern

Doctor Phil Good @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

The Phryg w/ Air Buddy, Lowfive @ Your Mom’s House Denver

