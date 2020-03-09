This Week In Concerts – Blake Shelton, Iyla, Keane, Post Malone and More

It’s hard to believe we are already in the second week of March 2020. Even though the time is flying by, the amount of concerts going on throughout the Mile High city remains the same. If you’re looking to get out and explore all the Denver music scene has to offer, we’ve got the go-to guide for you below. Over the next seven days, you can expect over 90 Denver concerts happening all over the city. Whatever you decide to do this week, we hope you have fun and as always, happy concert-going.
Monday, March 9
Iyla w/ YaSi
Where: Larimer Lounge
The Lowdown: To kick off the week on Monday, R&B singer Iyla brings her tour to Larimer Lounge. Iyla’s career is still pretty fresh — however — she has already racked up an impressive catalog of material. If you’re unfamiliar with Iyla’s talents, check out “Juice” and anything off her 2020 release of OTHER WAYS TO VENT. Denver’s own YaSi, who is responsible for amazing tracks such as “Pink Caddy” and “Issues,” is set to open for Iyla on Monday night as well. Tickets are still available, so act now before it’s too late.
Also see…
Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Planet Purim w/ Hadgaba, Hal Aqua and the Lost Tribe, The Hementaschens @ Globe Hall
Buck Danger’s Open Stage + God Jammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Louphonic w/ Five Leaf Klover, Wave 9, Gungan, They Invade @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Tuesday, March 10
Nancy Kelly
Where: Dazzle Jazz
The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a little jazz to check out this week we’ve got just the show for you. On Tuesday night, renowned jazz vocalist Nancy Kelly is headed to Denver to take over the famous Dazzle Jazz in the heart of downtown. Kelly’s talents as a vocalist have landed her regular spots at some of the countries finest jazz clubs. Kelly will be celebrating the life of one of her icons, Mark Murphy with a line-up featuring some of Denver’s best jazz musicians. Tickets Are still available so act now to secure your spot.
Also see…
Microwave w/ A Will Away, Bad Luck, Weakened Friends @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Call Me Karizma w/ Cyrus, Mxrcus Alexis, Sticky Arrow @ Larimer Lounge
Crow Cavalier (Album Release) w/ Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Smokestack Relics, Lightnin’ Luke @ Lost Lake
Art of the Trio: Jack Dunlevie plays Brad Mehldau @ Nocturne Jazz
Wellington Bullings Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Wreckno + Super Future + Tooch w/ PhLo, cryptochronica, Hastur @ The Black Box
Wednesday, March 11
The Unlikely Candidates w/ Castlecomer, RH2
Where: The Bluebird Theater
The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, the pop-rockers of The Unlikely Candidates will take over The Bluebird Theater. The Unlikely Candidates have a very powerful sound that is accented by a heavy alt-rock influence. If you’re unfamiliar with The Unlikely Candidates work, check out “Novacaine” or “Call My Name” to get yourself started. Fellow artists Castlecomer and RH2 are on the bill for Wednesday night as well, so be sure to grab some tickets ahead of time at the link below.
Also see…
The Wonder Years w/ Free Throw, Spanish Love Songs, Pool Kids @ Summit Music Hall
GrooveSafe AllStars ft. Lotus, Dopapod, Magic Beans @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Mammoths + Kind Hearted Strangers w/ Chick Coup @ Larimer Lounge
Orca Welles w/ Uncle Lame Bake, Sad Bug @ Lost Lake
PAX @ Bar Standard
Goth Night @ Milk Bar
Dawn Clement Quintet: Tempest @ Nocturne Jazz
Gene Loves Jezebel w/ Plague Garden, Red Wing Blackbird @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Yarn w/ Shad Buxman @ Globe Hall
Dragonforce w/ Unleash The Archers, Visions Of Atlantis @ The Oriental Theater
Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Ruvlo w/ Rage-Bot, Oreoku, Kon-G, Pocket Shuffle, Slap Daddy @ Your Mom’s House Denver
The Devil’s Workshop @ BarFly
Thursday, March 12
Post Malone w/ Swae Lee, Tyla Yaweh
Where: Pepsi Center
The Lowdown: On Thursday night the one and only Post Malone is headed to the Mile High City to take over the Pepsi Center. Post Malone is known for his diverse set of skills on and off the stage that range from acting to rapping and more. You may recognize some of Post Malone’s massively successful hits such as “rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)” or “Sunflower” from “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Tickets are still available to catch Post Malone with fellow artists Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh in action this week, so be sure to reserve your spot while you still can.
Also see…
Thundercat w/ Guapdad 4000 @ The Ogden Theatre
The Copper Children + Handmade Moments w/ Plain Faraday @ The Bluebird Theater
DaVido w/ Mick Jenkins, The Compozers, DJ Cavem @ Summit Music Hall
RE:Search ft. Jantsen + Protohype w/ G-Space, Spicybois Takeover, Meso, Kyral x Banko, Bankaji, Moglee @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side
Autograf @ Larimer Lounge
One Flew West w/ Lighterburns, Gestalt, Redivider @ Lost Lake
Hip-Hop Thursdays w/ Seth Troxler @ Club Vinyl
Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Nick Finzer (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Dazzle Session (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Gabriel Mervine Sextet plays Lee Morgan @ Nocturne Jazz
Jacques Greene w/ M.Bootyspoon @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Michaela Anne @ Globe Hall
Special EFX All-Stars @ Soiled Dove Underground
Odd Mob @ Temple Denver
Autonomix @ Art Bar
Dwight Yoakam @ Mission Ballroom
Motown Grooves Presents w/ DJ Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern
Phoggy Rather Groggy Phish Thursday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Papa J. Ruiz w/ Balin, Odie Swisher, L3tariat, D-Trait, Yung Mezmur, Prodigee Project, Be Medina, Sic Money, N3PTUNE, Myell Westcoast @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Harry Tuft + Brad Corrigan (of Dispatch) @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music
Sub.Session @ The Black Box Lounge
Cypher @ The Black Box
Byovinyl w/ DJ Pleasurefaces @ BarFly
Friday, March 13
Keane w/ Saint Sister
Where: Mission Ballroom
The Lowdown: To wrap up the workweek, the rockers of Keane are headed to Denver to take over Mission Ballroom on Friday night. Keane is a rock band out of Battle, East Sussex whose career spans back to the early 2000s with hits such as “Somewhere Only We Know” and “Everybody’s Changing,” both off their 2004 album Hopes And Fears. Fellow artist Saint Sister is on the bill for Friday night as well, so grab some tickets now and end your week the right way.
Also see…
Mayhem + Abbath w/ Gatecreeper and Idle Hands @ The Ogden Theatre
Lespecial w/ Schema Things, Xoa @ The Bluebird Theater
Lola Black w/ Grind Cat Grind, Bound By Years, Killing Creation, Letters From The Sun, Royals @ Summit Music Hall
Con Brio w/ Sixty Minute Men, Smirk @ Cervantes’ Other Side
phAb4 (phoffman + Anders Beck) ft. William Apostol + Todd Herrington w/ Brad Parsons @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Punjahbe w/ Ventus, Wessyde, Josh Fedz @ Larimer Lounge
Snakes w/ Colfax Speed Queen, No Gossip in Braille @ Hi-Dive
Hellgrammites w/ Vulgarian, Heathen Burial, New Standards Men @ Lost Lake
DJ Skribble @ Bar Standard
Latin Fridays @ Club Vinyl
Calixto Oviedo’s Afro-Cuban Jazz Quintet @ Dazzle Jazz
Drew’s Blues & Jazz Boogaloos (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Doug Walter Vibe Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Jason Boland & the Stragglers @ The Grizzly Rose
Blues Brunch w/ Anthony Russo Band (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Goonies (’80s Tribute) w/ DJ Mike Rich (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Beach Bunny w/ Field Medic, Indigo De Souza @ Globe Hall
Chicago Farmer @ The Walnut Room
Davy Knowles @ Soiled Dove Underground
Party Favor @ Temple Denver
Punk Rock Burlesque w/ Open Casket Revival @ Lion’s Lair
Bottle Rocket Science w/ Bear Antler, Any But Dirt Town @ Goosetown Tavern
Generation Nomad w/ Dad’s Cigarettes, The Real Zebos, Immigrant’s Child @ Herman’s Hideaway
WYLIN w/ Big City, Braxx, Coffey, Krakyn, Life Pattern, Maswandoo, Otatop, Spicy Bois @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Gobs O’Phun @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Altan and Alasdair Fraser + Natalie Haas @ First Baptist Church
Robyn Hitchcock @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Bad Co w/ Sonic Temple, Lounge Fly @ The Venue
Arnold + Lane w/ RC3, Bodega Cats, Bruer @ The Black Box
Pineapple Promotions X Wredgie Midz Takeover @ The Black Box Lounge
Cyclo-Sonic @ Skylark Lounge
Gosh. @ BarFly
Saturday, March 14
Blake Shelton w/ Lauren Alaina, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins
Where: Pepsi Center
The Lowdown: If you’re in the mood for some country music look no further. On Saturday night, country singer Blake Shelton is headed to the Mile High City to take over the Pepsi Center. Shelton’s sound mixes in rock and pop elements while not straying too far from his country roots. If you’re looking for some recommended listening, check out “God’s Country” and “I’ll Name The Dogs” to get yourself started. Fellow artists Lauren Alaina, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins are on the bill for Saturday night as well.
Also see…
Nora En Pure @ The Ogden Theatre
The Rock ‘n’ Roll Playhouse: Music of Bob Marley for Kids (Day Set) @ The Bluebird Theater
Lawrence w/ Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers (Night Set) @ The Bluebird Theater
Bollywood Dance Party @ Summit Music Hall
Groovinyasa ft. Bruce Chillis “Tnertle Solo” (Morning Set) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Toubab Krewe w/ Kessel Run, Desmond Jones @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Manic Focus w/ Supervision, Midicinal, Lwky, Flats Stanlie (Night Set) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Monk Gyatso w/ Type II, Rick Van Patten, Spicy Pepper @ Larimer Lounge
Ladies Night + Ned Garthe Explosion w/ Slugger, Despair Jordan @ Hi-Dive
Transviolet w/ Armors @ Lost Lake
Archie Hamilton @ Bar Standard
BASS OPS: Jaenga, Tinlicker @ Club Vinyl
Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights @ The Church
Colin Hay (of Men at Work) @ The Paramount Theatre
Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Yellowjackets (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Peter Olstad + Dave Hanson (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Tom Amend + Brian Claxton Quartet (Jones Family Tribute) (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Brazilian Chill Brunch (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Eminence Ensemble w/ Luke The Knife (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Beach Bunny w/ Field Medic, Indigo De Souza @ Globe Hall
Performance High Showcase @ The Walnut Room
Destructo w/ Bones, Freddy Rule @ Temple Denver
Adventure Club w/ Trampa, Lucii, Luca Lush, Nazaar, Paws the Music @ Mission Ballroom
Local Set: Last Nerve + Amanda Hawkins @ Red Rocks
Slum Roots Tour @ The Roxy Theatre
Clusterfux w/ Grimy, Never Kenezzard @ The Oriental Theater
Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern
Damage Inc (Metallica Tribute) @ Herman’s Hideaway
Christopher Paul Stelling @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Jon Chandler + Friends w/ Ernie Martinez, Lindsey Brown, Dana Vernon, John Macy, Mary Huckins @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Project Foreigner + Driven by Turmoil w/ Melody Monroe @ The Venue
All:Lo Compilation Vol. 4 Release Party + Feel Free Deep Dive @ The Black Box Lounge
J:Kenzo ft. Ultrasonic Vibration @ The Black Box
Woodshed Red @ Herb’s
Sunday, March 15
Ásgeir
Where: The Bluebird Theater
The Lowdown: Trap of this week in Denver concerts, we recommend you head over to The Bluebird Theater where Ásgeir will be taking things over on Sunday night. Ásgeir’s sound provides listeners with an excellent blend of indie and folk, as exemplified by tracks such as “Youth” and “King and Cross.” Earlier this year, Ásgeir released his most recent album Bury the Moon which is also worth checking out before seeing him in action this week. Tickets are still on sale to catch Ásgeir come through Denver, so follow the link below and make sure not to miss out.
Also see…
The Ides of March w/ The Great Contempt, In Plain Air, Stay Gypsy, Trouble Bound, The Udder @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Michigan Rattlers w/ The Cerny Brothers @ Larimer Lounge
Bolonium w/ Damn Selene, Gort Vs Goom @ Hi-Dive
The Panoramic w/ Taking Alpha @ Lost Lake
SIN Sundays @ Club Vinyl
The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Fareed Haque + Tony Monaco + Paul Wertico (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Ships Have Sailed w/ Quitting Whitney, The Barrelors (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Upstairs Neighbor w/ Mlady, Girlscout Heroin, Mirrors and Lights, The Blackouts @ Globe Hall
Brunch Club Launch Party @ Temple Denver
The March Divide w/ Random Savior @ Lion’s Lair
The Kids Are Alright @ Goosetown Tavern
Doctor Phil Good @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
The Phryg w/ Air Buddy, Lowfive @ Your Mom’s House Denver
