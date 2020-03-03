Just Announced – The Colorado Symphony Will Perform a Unique Tribute to Bob Dylan

More than 50 years ago, venerated singer-songwriter Bob Dylan went electric with his music. Now, it’s getting the symphonic treatment. On May 30, the Colorado Symphony will perform “The Times They Are A-Changin: The Words and Music of Bob Dylan” at the Boettcher Concert Hall.

This tribute, composed by classical visionary Steve Hackman, will vivify the artist’s most timeless classics, including “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” and “Like a Rolling Stone.” The Colorado Symphony Chorus will give voice to Dylan’s poetic lyrics — which earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in Literature — while the Symphony Orchestra will add new textures and dimensions to his sound.

Though this concert stars the work of Bob Dylan and not the actual man himself, it builds on the momentum of Dylan’s recent presence among the Rockies. He performed at the FirstBank in 2017, and at Mission Ballroom this past October.

Tickets for “The Times They Are A-changin: The Words and Music of Bob Dylan” will go on sale Friday, March 6 at 8:00 a.m. at coloradosymphony.org/tickets and at 10:00 a.m. at the Boettcher Concert Hall Box Office.