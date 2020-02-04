30+ Dinners and Events to Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Denver

Denver is primed and ready for the day of love. You can spend the romantic holiday dining with bubbly, chocolate and more at businesses such as Temper Chocolates, Death & Co. and Safta. Wherever you go, 303 Magazine has got you covered with this roundup of lovely events.

February 12

Sweets for Your Sweetie

When: February 12 – 14

Where: Sweet Cooie’s, 3506 E. 12th Ave and Little Man Factory, 4411 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $25 order here

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream has got you covered for dessert with its Sweets for Sweetie package. You can order a package of a pint of ice cream, Sweet Cooie’s hand-rolled truffles, a balloon and a $5 gift card. Orders can be picked up on February 13 and 14.

February 13

Valentine’s Day at Corrine

When: February 13 – 15

Where: Corrine, 1455 California St., Denver

Cost: $55 – $69 per person

The Lowdown: Not great at cooking? Leave the dirty work to Corrine this Valentine’s weekend. You can delight in a four-course prix-fixe menu of foie gras, parsnip and apple soup, port braised beef short ribs and a chocolate almond cake to finish. Make your reservations here.

Valentine’s Eve Wine Dinner

When: February 13, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Bonacquisti Wine, 4640 Pecos St. Unit 1, Denver

Cost: $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bonacquisti Wine partners with DiFranco’s Denver for a Valentine’s Eve Dinner. You can dine on a five-course menu that features bites such as stuffed mushrooms, caesar salad, spaghetti and meatballs and tiramisu. All of the dishes are paired with Bonacquisti wine.

Chocolate and Beer Pairing

When: February 13, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Indulge the afternoon before Valentine’s during a Chocolate and Beer Pairing. Copper Kettle Brewing Company hosts the day filled with four desserts complemented by four brews. The pairings will be served until supplies are gone, so make sure to arrive early.

February 14

Valentine’s Date: Sushi and Beer

When: February 14, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 3400 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: No worries if you are single or taken, River North Brewery has got you taken care of during Valentine’s Date: Sushi and Beer. You can nosh on two $15 sushi rolls created by The Captain Tacos and Sushi Food Truck while sipping on a flight of four River North beers for $10.

Valentine’s Chocolate Pairing

When: February 14, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces Brewery‎, 1236 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $30 per couple get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dos Luces Brewery hosts a Valentine’s Chocolate Pairing. You can delight in four chocolates made by Cultura Craft Chocolate paired with four, four-ounce Dos Luces brews. Make sure to arrive early to snag a spot.

Roses are Red

When: February 14, 7 – 11:45 p.m.

Where: Goed Zuur, 2801 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Goed Zuur presents Roses are Red. The evening features a tasting of five rosés paired with a dinner created by the Goed Zuur kitchen for $75 per person. Make sure to arrive early to as dinner will be served at 8 p.m.

Death & Co’s Valentine’s Day

When: February 14, 6 p.m. & 8:45 p.m.

Where: Death & Co., 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: $225 per couple get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a bit fancy during Death & Co’s Valentine’s Day. Dine on a four-course prix-fixe dinner that is paired with cocktails and wine. You can choose from a non-vegan or a vegan menu that has different beverage pairings.

Thrice Valentine’s Day Pop-Up

When: February 14 – 16

Where: Dairy Block, 1855 Blake St. Suite 140, Denver

Cost: $65 – $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Thrice presents a Valentine’s Day Pop-Up. The affair starts with an Anti Valentine’s Drag Show and Drag Brunch with entertainment from drag queens, Victoria Elizabeth Black, Opulence Black, Dollya Black and WakaShame Black. You can watch and munch to a picnic-style French brunch.

READ: A Month-Long French Punk Pop-Up is Taking Over Dairy Block

Stupid Cupid Party

When: February 14, 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ironton Distiller & Crafthouse hosts a Stupid Cupid Party. The party brings whiskey to the holiday of love with Love Stinks cocktails and drink specials. You can play games, win prizes and jam out to music during the celebration.

Valentine’s Cupcake and Beer Pairing

When: February 14, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Baere Brewing Company, 320 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $18 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Baere Brewing Company partners with Buttercream Bakeshop to host a Valentine’s Cupcake and Beer Pairing. You can satisfy your sweet tooth with four cupcakes from Buttercream Bakeshop paired with a variety of Baere brews.

Kinky Trivia

When: February 14, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Odell Brewing RiNo Brewhouse, 2945 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Odell Brewing holds a Kinky Trivia night. You can spice up your evening with host Megan McGivern and a pop-up shop from Awakening Boutique. You can compete for prizes and purchase some sensual items throughout the evening.

Baolentine’s Day

When: February 14, 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Middleman (Denver), 3401 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Middleman teams up with Misfit Snackbar for its second annual Baolentine’s Day. You can dig into specially made dumplings and imbibe in drinks from Middleman for a chill night.

Denver: Anti-Valentine’s Day Party

When: February 14, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem is mixing up the holiday with a Denver: Anti-Valentine’s Day Party. You can grab a friend to party out the night while sipping wine. RSVP by emailing [email protected]

Valentine’s Day at Palace Arms

When: February 14, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, 321 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get bougie during Valentine’s Day at Palace Arms. You can dress up for a four-course dinner with dishes including beef wellington and baked Alaska flambe with wine pairings.

Valentine’s Day Beer & Chocolate Pairing

When: February 14, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. partners with Chocolate Lab for a Valentine’s Day Beer and Chocolate Pairing. You can delight in five handcrafted chocolates complemented with five Denver Beer Co. brews.

Valentine’s At EDGE

When: February 14 – 16

Where: EDGE Restaurant & Bar, 1111 14th St, Denver

Cost: $85 per person

The Lowdown: Dine on a four-course prix-fixe menu during Valentine’s Day at EDGE. You can try dishes of Dungeness crab, an heirloom beet tartlet, a coffee-rubbed wagyu filet and a drunken in love dessert. To make dining reservations, call 303.389.3050 or book online here.

Safta Valentine’s Day

When: February 14, 5 p.m.

Where: Safta, 3330 Brighton Blvd. #201, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab something sweet during Safta’s Valentine’s Day. You can delight in a $12 Persian Love Cake for two or $8 gourmet chocolate boxed created by Safta pastry chef Liliana Myers and the Safta team. You can also dine on a prix-fixe dinner. Create your reservations here.

SALT Valentine’s

When: February 14 – 16

Where: SALT, 1047 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: $65 per person

The Lowdown: Dine on bites from Chef Roy Benningfield during SALT Valentine’s. You can feast on a three-course dinner menu of dishes such as a frisee salad, crispy pork belly and a SALT chocolate tarte created by SALT’s pastry chef, Austin Sabala. Reserve your spot here or by calling 303.444.7258.

Seedstock Brewery Pairing

When: February 14, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Seedstock Brewery, 3610 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 at entry

The Lowdown: Sip on brews and nibble on cheeses during a four-course Seedstock Brewery Pairing. Seedstock will partner with Alma Kitchen & Catering for the pairing that offers homemade crackers, pickled veggies and lots of cheese.

Il Posto Valentine’s Day

When: February 14, 5 p.m.

Where: Il Posto, 2601 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $120 per couple

The Lowdown: Leave the dishes for another day during Il Posto Valentine’s Day. You can dig into heart-shaped Ravioli, risotto di barbabietola and a rosa di fragole throughout the evening. You can also add a wine pairing for $35. Create your reservations online here.

Temper Chocolates: Bonbons and Bouquets

When: February 14, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Temper Chocolates, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Find the best chocolates and sweets at Temper Chocolates: Bonbons and Bouquets. Temper Chocolates partners with Flowers on the Vine to create a $50 six-piece artisan box of French-style bonbons and a gorgeous bouquet.

Honey Elixir Valentine’s

When: February 14, 10 a.m, – 10 p.m,

Where: Honey Elixir, 2636 Walnut St. #104, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get sensual during a Honey Elixir Valentine’s. You can sip on Aphrodisiac sips such as The Love ‘Lixir, Ecstasy Jun and Cacao as well as nibble on off the menu specials.

Valentine’s at Chocolate Lab

When: February 14

Where: Chocolate Lab, 2504 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $75 per person

The Lowdown: Dive into an intimate dinner during Valentine’s at Chocolate Lab. You can try dishes of duck l’orange or a whiskey tobacco chocolate cake with orange cream. Call 720.536.5037 to create your reservations.

Uchi Valentine’s Day

When: February 14, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Uchi Denver, 2500 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $195 per couple

The Lowdown: Dine on a specially created Omakase menu with 10 different courses. You can try bites such as Hirame Crudo, Nigiri 2X2, Ora King tartare and an almond cake during the festive evening. Make your reservations by calling 303.444.1922.

Black Heart Valentine’s Party

When: February 14, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: MOXY Denver Cherry Creek, 240 Josephine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sip on specialty cocktails while partying it out during a Black Heart Valentine’s Party. You can mingle with singles, play games and chill to music from DJ Carl Carrell (CRLCRRLL) during the holiday.

Gattara Valentine’s Day

When: February 14, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Gattara Restaurant, 1776 Grant St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience a three-course prix-fixe menu during Gattara Valentine’s Day. You can dine on bites of Mesclun Green, Half Poussin Cacciatore and a Vanilla Bean Zabaglione. Create your reservations by calling 303.318.7272 or by emailing [email protected]

Poka Lola Valentine’s

When: February 14 – 16

Where: Poka Lola Social Club, 1850 Wazee St., Ground Floor, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sip on handmade cocktails during Poka Lola Valentine’s. The menu of romantic pours includes a Giggly Glam, Tickled Pink and a Velvet Vesper for a night of libations.

Valentine’s Day at Kachina Cantina

When: February 14, 5 p.m.

Where: Kachina Cantina, 1890 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Spend your night without worrying about what to cook during Valentine’s Day at Kachina Cantina. You can dine on the regular menu as well as holiday food and drink specials. These specials include Wagyu Empanadas, Churros, a Mexican Mocha Martini and more.

Mimi’s Bistro + Bakery Valentine’s Day Celebration

When: February 14 – 16

Where: All Mimi’s Bistro + Bakery Locations

Cost: $19.99 per person

The Lowdown: Delight in a three-course menu at Mimi’s Bistro + Bakery Valentines’ Day Celebration. You can try dishes such as a house salad, a French pot roast and a specialty dessert.

Be Mine Dinner Time

When: February 14, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: the ART, a Hotel in Denver, 1201 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $65 per person

The Lowdown: the ART, a Hotel in Denver hosts a Be Mine Dinner Time. You can sample bites of East coast oyster, cocoa-dusted filet mignon and a burgundy chocolate cake during a prix-fixe menu. You can also add on a wine pairing for $35. Reserve by calling 720.709.4431 or booking online here.

Arcana’s Valentine’s

When: February 13 – 15 Where: Arcana,909 Walnut St., Boulder Cost: $85 per person The Lowdown: Sip on a specialty cocktail with a four-course prix-fixe dinner during Arcana’s Valentine’s dinner. The menu is comprised of dishes including Antelope Tartare, Braised Buckner Family Lamb, Carolina Gold Rice & Black Eyed Peas and Blood Orange Semifreddo to finish. You can add a wine pairing for $50 per person. Create your reservation online here or by calling 303.444.3885. TAG and Tamayo

When: February 14

Where: TAG, 1441 Larimer St., Denver and Tamayo, 1400 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $89 per person and $65 per person

The Lowdown: Larimer Square host Valentine’s Day at TAG and Tamayo. You can dig into a four-course prix-fixe menu at TAG with an optional beverage pairing for $40 or dine on a three-course menu with a complimentary glass of champagne from Tamayo.

Lola Coastal Mexican Valentine’s Dinner

When: February 14 – 15

Where: Lola Coastal Mexican, 1575 Boulder St., Denver

Cost: $45 per person

The Lowdown: Spice up your holiday with a Lola Coastal Mexican Valentine’s Dinner. You can try bites of Baja-Med cuisine such as grilled oysters, beef tenderloin with beet puree and housemade chocolate truffles during the four-course meal.

Valentine’s at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

When: February 14 Where: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 1539 17th St., Denver Cost: $75 per person The Lowdown: Celebration your Valentine’s Day at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar. You can feast on a four-course dinner with lobster, king crab tartine and scallops with smoked hummus. You can also add an optional beverage pairing for $35. Create your reservations by calling 303.292.5767 or online here.