25 Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend

Denver has some sweet events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by exploring Spookedalia 2: The Candy Conjuring and end it by shopping at the Queen of Hearts Holiday Pop-Up Craft Market. Whatever the weekend has ready for you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, February 6

Spookedalia 2: The Candy Conjuring

When: February 6 – March 2

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $6 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space teams up with PH Balance and Synesthesia to host the sequel to Spookedalia – Spookadelia 2: The Candy Conjuring. You can dive into an immersive installation of candy tornadoes, psychedelic realms and more.

Shake It Up! Cocktail Class

When: February 6, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Deviation Distilling, 900 W. 1st Ave., 150, Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn how to create three different cocktails during a Shake It Up! Cocktail Class. Deviation Distilling holds the workshop with instructions on how to shake, pour and stir cocktails properly. You can get your mixology on while delighting in light bites and later take home two cocktail glasses.

Nightwaves

When: February 6, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $13 – $27 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s get the party started with Nightwaves. The event features poppin’ DJ sets from Psychemagik, Boyhollow (Lipgloss) and Retrofette. You can listen to killer remixes, dance all night long and grab a sip from Ophelia’s bar.

RAW Art Showcase

When: February 6, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Church Nightclub, 1160 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: $25 tickets available here

The Lowdown: RAW Artists partner with The Church Nightclub for a RAW Art Showcase. You can explore local creators of film, visual art, music, tech and more during the immersive pop-up gallery.

Macrame Air Plant Holder Workshop

When: February 6, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: 2601 E. 3rd Ave., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get creative during a Macrame Air Plant Holder Workshop. You can learn how to tie different macrame knots from instructor Samantha Baron and bring home your own air plant holder. All materials needed to participate are provided.

Friday, February 7

First Friday Art Walk

When: February 7, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: First Friday Art Walk returns for the first Friday of the month. You can explore a myriad of creative businesses and galleries that sit within the art district. The walk features over 100 participating locations on Santa Fe Drive and food trucks delivering delights to fuel your art adventures. You can see paintings, prints, sculptures and more throughout the night.

Made in L.A. // Genghis Cohen x Big Trouble Bar Takeover

When: February 7, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Big Trouble, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a trip to L.A. while staying in Denver during the Made in L.A. // Genghis Cohen x Big Trouble. You can snack on bites from the American-Chinese fusion restaurant while washing them down with drinks and jamming out to West Coast beats.

Brian Regan

When: February 7, 8 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $49.75 – $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a laugh on during a night of stand-up with comedian Brian Regan. Regan is known for roles in Loudermilk, his Netflix series Stand Up And Away! and appearances on Jimmy Fallon.

First Friday Jazz Hop

When: February 7, 5:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Five Points, Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Experience the magic of the Historic Five Points neighborhood at a First Friday Jazz Hop. You can stop in at businesses along Welton Street to listen to poppin’ jazz beats for the perfect hop throughout the evening.

First Friday Exhibition Opening

When: February 7, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: ReCreative Denver welcomes artist Colby Deal for a First Friday Exhibition Opening. You can take a look at the Deal’s works, jewelry from Curious Jane, button making from the Denver Public Library and more.

Saturday, February 8

Stanley After Dark

When: February 8, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stanley Marketplace turns up the noise during Stanley After Dark. You can step into the marketplace to shop from over 20 businesses including Miette et Chocolat, Sweet Cow Ice Cream and FLY kickbox. You can also party at a silent disco and watch performances from Circus Foundry LLC.

RiNoval

When: February 8, 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: The Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Step into a carnival during Denver Central Market’s RiNoval. The celebration takes inspiration from carnivals across the world with off-menu items, live music from a DJ and more. The ticket price includes a mask, bubbles and a $5 donation to WWF Australia.

Chinese New Year Party

When: February 8, 5:30 – 11 p.m.

Where: Grand Hyatt Denver Downtown, 1750 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $150 – $250 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Nathan Yip Foundation hosts a Chinese New Year Party. You can party out the holiday with delights from a traditional Chinese banquet dinner, performances and even a silent disco. You can also shop from a Chinese night market filled with colorful wonders. The event benefits the Nathan Yip Foundation.

Cultura Chocolate Grand Opening

When: February 8, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Cultura Craft Chocolate, 3742 Morrison St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Satisfy your sweet tooth by stopping into the Cultura Chocolate Grand Opening. The cafe and factoria combination presents free hot chocolate, cafe de olla, a Love & Chocolate art exhibition and more throughout the day.

Handmade Valentine’s Card Party

When: February 8, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation at entry

The Lowdown: Make your own beautiful card for your special someone during a Handmade Valentine Card Party. Staff members of ReCreative Denver will assist with inspiration and all of the materials needed to create.

Black Project Turns Six

When: February 8, 4 – 11 p.m.

Where: Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales, 1290 S. Broadway, # A51, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales hosts its sixth year anniversary. You can celebrate six years of achievements during the party with hourly beer tappings, giveaways and more.

For the Culture Con

When: February 8, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: McNichols Building gets cultural with a myriad of fashion, art, music and more during the For the Culture Con. You can explore works from local artists and creators while delving into culture.

Star Brews Beerfest

When: February 8, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Temple Denver, 1136 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $42 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Temple Denver holds the Star Brews Beerfest. You can taste more than 20 different brews. You can explore a Darth Lair of Ciders to a Rebel’s Beer Base with photo ops, food and live music from the Storm Rockers and R2-DJ2.

Ingrained 2.0

When: February 8, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Understudy‎, 890 C. 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Understudy‎ presents Ingrained 2.0. The installation holds works from Cal Duran, Noah Phillips, The Cube Abides and more with live music and libations. Works will explore the realm of the subconscious to see an alternative universe.

Brunch Will Tear Us Apart

When: February 8 – 9

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Delight in cocktails and brunch at Brunch Will Tear Us Apart. You can jam out to visuals and music from Joy Division and New Order as well as a performance by DJ Boyhollow of Lipgloss while watching live art from Jher451. Call (303) 993-8023 to reserve your spot.

Sunday, February 9

Music in the Galleries

When: February 9, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission here

The Lowdown: View the Clyfford Still Museum with a new atmosphere with live music from Ivalas Quartet during Music in the Galleries. Ivalas Quartet is a classical quartet that is comprised of individuals from Latinx and black communities.

Galentine’s Day Market at The Infinite Monkey Theorem

When: February 9, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate Galentine’s Day early at The Infinite Monkey Theorem themed market. You can shop from businesses such as Temper Chocolates, The Long I Pie Shop and Craft Boner while imbibing in a bellini.

The Wizard’s Beer Festival

When: February 9, 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Diebolt Brewing Company, 3855 Mariposa St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dress up your best wizarding world gear for The Wizard’s Beer Festival. You can sip on a 12-ounce welcome beer and snag five tokens to give you access to a variety of brews and themed activity stations.

Third Culture Bakery Aurora Grand Opening

When: February 9, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Third Culture Bakery, 9935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $42 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a taste of something sweet during the Third Culture Bakery Aurora Grand Opening. You can delight in specialty matcha drinks, win door prizes, snag giveaways and more during the opening of the bakery.

Queen of Hearts Holiday Pop-Up Craft Market

When: February 9, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks gets your ready for Valentine’s Day with a Queen of Hearts Holiday Pop-Up Craft Market. You can shop for gifts for your special someone from vendors such as Heart in the Box Vintage, Terra Apothecary and Steph Floret Plant and Flower House.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

Yuan Wonton Pop-Up

When: February 13, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Anti-Valentine’s Day Party

When: February 14, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem (RiNo), 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Ratio Beerworks 5 Year Anniversary Weekend

When: February 14 – 16

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $40 tickets available here

Mile High Grilled Cheese & Beer Fest

When: February 15, 12:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Runway 35, 8863 E. 47th Ave., Denver

Cost: $59 – $99 tickets available here