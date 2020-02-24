Hannibal Buress to Perform a Free Denver Comedy Works Show Tonight

On Monday, February 24, Denver Comedy Works is set to welcome comedian Hannibal Buress for a night of comedy. Buress will be joined by two other comedians for a hilarious evening during the free pop-up.

The comedian is known for participating in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, his comedy album My Name is Hannibal and his role on Adult Swim. Buress has also recently launched a music and comedy festival – Isola Fest (Isola is short for isolation) – and has an upcoming comedy special Miami Nights.

The pop-up will also feature sets from comedians Al Jackson and Tony Trimm.

You can get your free tickets and RSVP here or by calling 312.584.5839. The show will begin at 10:15 p.m.

Denver Comedy Works is located at 1226 15th St., Denver.