Exclusive – Billy Strings Releases Ogden Recap, Announces Mission Dates

At this point, if you’re an avid live music-seer in Colorado and you haven’t yet heard of the phenomenon that is Billy Strings, then you might be living under a rock. In seven years — literally, just last week a Facebook post from 2013 resurfaced of fearless leader and guitar maestro William Apostol announcing his departure from the working world to focus on his music career — the 27-year-old prodigy and his band have taken the bluegrass scene by storm. If you were lucky enough to catch the foursome at intimate venues, like at Globe Hall just back in December of 2018, then consider yourself blessed, because these boys have officially made it to the big leagues.

On October 15 and 16, Billy Strings will make his swift return to Denver, and his long-awaited debut at the Mission Ballroom.

This announcement comes following his band’s sold-out three-night run at the Ogden Theatre last December, and in anticipation of an upcoming, sold-out three nights at the Boulder Theater this April. They’re also fresh off the WinterWonderGrass train, having played two headlining slots this past weekend in Steamboat. Though also the moniker of the band’s frontman and keeper of its heart and soul, Apostol, Billy Strings is currently a four-man operation. Backing the gracious and charming Apostol is his band of three effortlessly talented and joyfully charismatic musicians, banjoist Billy Failing, mandolinist Jarrod Walker and upright bassist Royal Masat.

The memories of those three glorious nights at the Ogden last December won’t fade, thanks to people like band photographer Jesse Faatz and the fine folks at Nugs.net, but today Billy Strings releases never-before-seen video footage from the Saturday night show.

Here’s your exclusive look at the video recap of Billy and the boys performing “Meet Me At The Creek” on December 14, 2019:

Tickets for Billy Strings at the Mission Ballroom on October 15 and 16 go on sale Friday, February 28 at 12 p.m. MST and will be available here.