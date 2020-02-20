Amplify Your Wardrobe with 3 Essential Accessories

Accessories can make or break an outfit. These often reserved adornments possess the power to elevate, amplify or detract from an overall styled look. This season, accessories made huge impacts at runway shows, in street style photos and on editorial projects. The simplicity of adding an endearing pair of earrings to an outfit, a pair of killer heels or printed hosiery is second to none. For this feature, 303 Magazine focused on three must-have accessories for wardrobes going into spring/summer 2020. Hosiery, hair gems and hats proved to be major wins on runways of many and became supportive, effortless and severely chic incorporations for an array of outfits.

Hosiery

The Lowdown: Esteemed fashion houses presented hosiery designs this year that gained heavy attraction. During the Fendi Fall 2019 Ready to Wear runway show, hosiery made a huge impact as models of all wardrobes donned Fendi’s signature logo on tights and socks paired with the chicest of heels. Similar to Fendi, haute couture fashion designer, Jean Paul Gaultier, showcased hosiery during his Spring 2020 Couture runway show. Street style photos from the Spring 2020 Couture shows also reiterated that hosiery is here to stay. In addition to hosiery, blazers are at the forefront of stylish fashion this season. The multifaceted, classic and polished piece proved to be perfect for the office, date night or casual outing. Together, hosiery and a blazer are chic, contemporary and instantly sophisticated.

Hair Gems

Satin Wrap Front Buckle Top, $29.99, High Waisted Pants Wide Leg Pant, $63.92, Necklace, Price Upon Request. Available at Express. Thacker Leather Crossbody Bag, $168. Available at Dillard’s. Stylist’s own hair pins.

The Lowdown: Vogue published an article in 2016 that explained the significance of hair accessories, and four years later, stylist hair adornments still reign. Flowers, headbands, scarves and jeweled bobby pins impacted runways of many during the spring/summer 2020 runway shows, and governed many outfit aesthetics. A major style tip takeaway from these shows was the individuality of said hair adornments. When styling at home, try to incorporate just one category of hair accessory whether that be a headband, scarf or bobby pins, and stray from the combination of all at one time.

Hats

The Lowdown: The classic incorporation of a hat is timeless and never changing. First made for protection from weather or social status, hats have been a fashion adornment really since fashion became a thing. Marc Jacobs, Chanel and Versace incorporated numerous styles of hats into their most recent collections, and Denver’s very own Encounter Hat Co just unveiled hat looks at their show last season in Paris.

This plaid-on-plaid blazer paired with no shirt and pant look pulled major inspiration from designer runways 2019 and back. In addition, actress and fashion icon, Kerry Washington donned a blazer with bare skin underneath at the 2020 Golden Globes. Up top, a statement necklace and bold winged eyeliner tied the look together.

Photography by Danielle Webster.

Hair by Joe Denny.

Makeup by Amanda Bear.

Model Maddie Clough.

Clothing provided by Dillard’s and Express.

Assisted by Jordan McClendon.

Styled by Cheyenne Dickerson.