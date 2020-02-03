500+ Denver Concerts To See In February

January got the Denver music scene off to a booming start this year and gave us a glimpse on what to look forward to for the 2020 concert calendar. As we enter February 2020, the action shows no signs of slowing down. Over the next month, you can expect over 500 Denver concerts going on across the Mile High City. No matter what genre or social scene you’re into, there’s bound to be something you’ll enjoy this month. We’ve compiled a guide to help navigate you through the craziness as you explore this month in Denver concerts.

Week 1: February 3 – February 9

The Floozies w/ SoDown, Anomalie, Since Juleye

When: February 8

Where: Mission Ballroom

The Lowdown: To kick off the first week of February, instrumental EDM duo The Floozies are headed to the Mile High City to take over Mission Ballroom on February 8. The Floozies are known to put on an energetic show that matches their energetic sound. If you are unfamiliar with The Floozies’ work, check out “Nothing To Lose” and “Love, Sex, And Fancy Things” to get yourself started on their diverse sound. Fellow artists SoDown, Anomalie and Since Juleye are on the bill for February 8 as well.

Also see…

2/3 – EarthGang w/ Mick Jenkins, Wynne, Jurdan Bryant @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/3 – Soulfly w/ Toxic Holocaust, X Method, MADZILLA, Smackfactor, Sin Eater @ Marquis Theater

2/3 – The Danish String Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

2/3 – DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/3 – Karaoke @ Art Bar

2/3 – Mortiis w/ Tomb, The Union, Fogweaver @ The Oriental Theater

2/3 – God Jammit + Buck Danger’s Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/3 – Young Pine w/ Max Toast, Seth Walker, WulfPak @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/3 – Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

2/3 – Vlad Girshevich Jazz w/ Special Guests @ Herb’s

2/4 – Slow Hollows w/ Backseat Vinyl, Cous @ Larimer Lounge

2/4 – J.I. w/ Apollo Rai @ Lost Lake

2/4 – Steve Gadd Band @ Dazzle Jazz

2/4 – AnDré Mali Quartet: Bridges @ Nocturne Jazz

2/4 – The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/4 – The Rise Brothers w/ The Hashtones, Dechen Hawk @ Globe Hall

2/4 – Horrorpops w/ The Quakes, Franks & Deans @ The Oriental Theater

2/4 – Immigrants Child w/ Fat Brando, Tones Delight @ Lion’s Lair

2/4 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

2/4 – Buck Danger’s Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/4 – 96 Better Things w/ The Native Howl @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/4 – Open Jam ft. Rado @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/4 – Nôtan – 2019 Battle Winner’s Showcase @ The Black Box

2/4 – Western Wednesdays w/ Mike Daines + Open Mic Night @ The Meadowlark

2/4 – B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott @ Herb’s

2/5 – The Iceman Special w/ Jay Roemer Band, Mountain Strange @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/5 – Teddy Swims w/ Emily Brimlow @ Larimer Lounge

2/5 – Caustic Soda w/ The Gones, Motherfucker Teresa, Broken Lawn Chairs, Duffer Jack @ Lost Lake

2/5 – Franky Rizardo @ Bar Standard

2/5 – Goth Night @ Milk Bar

2/5 – Steve Gadd Band @ Dazzle Jazz

2/5 – Andrew Vogt Quartet: A Tribute to Gerry Mulligan + Art Pepper @ Nocturne Jazz

2/5 – Trivia Night w/ Asty @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/5 – Ally Venable Band w/ The Nightshades, Alfonzo @ Globe Hall

2/5 – Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/5 – Ross The Boss @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/5 – Collective Wednesdays: Mosaic Collective Takeover @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/5 – Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

2/5 – Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s

2/5 – Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s

2/6 – A-Mac & the Height (EP Release) + Wake Up and Live (Bob Marley Tribute) w/ Red Sage @ The Bluebird Theater

2/6 – RE:Search ft. Denver Wook Rescue w/ Megascopes @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/6 – Phora w/ Marteen @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/6 – Nightly w/ The Wldlfe, Sawyer @ Larimer Lounge

2/6 – Kris Lager Band w/ Natural Chemistry, Kinsley Wood @ Lost Lake

2/6 – Hip Hop Thursdays @ Club Vinyl

2/6 – Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/6 – Avery*Sunshine (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/6 – Tom Gershwin Plays & Sings Chet Baker @ Nocturne Jazz

2/6 – Psychemagik w/ boyhollow, Retrofette (DJ Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/6 – In The Variant w/ Vital/Signs, Hellgrammites, All Secrets Known @ Globe Hall

2/6 – DJ Charisma @ Art Bar

2/6 – Klutchbeat Takeover @ Temple Denver

2/6 – Acoustic Sessions @ Art Bar

2/6 – Karaoke Night @ The Roxy Theatre

2/6 – Samantha Fish @ The Oriental Theater

2/6 – Motown Groove w/ DJ Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

2/6 – Phoggy Rather Groggy Phish Thursday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/6 – DocFunk’s House Party @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/6 – Amelie Quartet @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

2/6 – Producer Showcase @ The Black Box

2/6 – Tripzy Leary w/ Dirrty Starr, Yogamuffin, Dexter Audio @ The Black Box Lounge

2/6 – Chrome Wave w/ Leah + Lexi @ The Meadowlark

2/6 – Party Mode @ Herb’s

2/6 – Maya Bennett (Night Set) @ BarFly

2/6 – Molly Kollier (Late Set) @ BarFly

2/7 – Queensryche w/ John 5, Eve To Adam, Offshore Impact @ The Ogden Theatre

2/7 – Baynk w/ Austin Millz, NOLIE, Oklio @ The Bluebird Theater

2/7 – Magic City Hippies w/ Tim Atlas @ The Gothic Theatre

2/7 – Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Indie Dance Party @ Summit Music Hall

2/7 – Eazybaked w/ VCTRE, Gangus, Cnopes @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/7 – Tisoki w/ Fransis Derelle, Case Closed, Duffy @ Marquis Theater

2/7 – Pandas & People w/ Enzi, Modern Suspects @ Larimer Lounge

2/7 – Guilty Pleasures @ Hi-Dive

2/7 – Mainland Break (Video Release) + Panther Martin w/ Mystic Wool, The New Creep @ Lost Lake

2/7 – Will Clarke @ Bar Standard

2/7 – Latin Fridays @ Club Vinyl

2/7 – Spencer Brown @ The Church

2/7 – Camilla Vaitaitis (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/7 – Krantz, Carlock, Lefebvre (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/7 – Tom Amend Quartet: Money Jungle Double Drummer Encore (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/7 – Mike Abbott + Eric Gunnison (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/7 – Joe Nichols @ The Grizzly Rose

2/7 – DJ Gary GIvant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/7 – Citizen Dan (Steely Dan Tribute) (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/7 – Conquer Everest w/ Bodies We’ve Buried, Leveler, Orbiter @ Globe Hall

2/7 – Gerald Albright (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/7 – Wax Motif @ Temple Denver

2/7 – The Hype Pathetics w/ Spliff Tank, The Nova Kicks @ Lion’s Lair

2/7 – Hunter Hicks w/ Shawn Hess, Shad Buxman @ 3 Kings Tavern

2/7 – Left Hand Monkey Wrench @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/7 – Yvad @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/7 – Fatboy Slim v.s. Chemical Brothers (Tribute Dance Party) @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/7 – Old-Fashioned Hootenanny @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

2/7 – Jesca Hoop @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

2/7 – Seeds of Descent w/ Burnt By Witches, Twizzted Mizztress @ The Venue

2/7 – Mike Servito w/ Paul Fleetwood @ The Black Box

2/7 – Bassbar ft. Kon-G @ The Black Box Lounge

2/7 – Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

2/7 – Bad Britton w/ Sunrise Drive, The Inablers @ Skylark Lounge

2/7 – Alive On Arrival @ Herb’s

2/7 – Birds of Prey Glitter Punk Party (Night Set) @ BarFly

2/7 – Native Station (Late Set) @ BarFly

2/8 – The Rock ‘n’ Roll Playhouse: Music of Phish for Kids (Day Set) @ The Bluebird Theater

2/8 – Dylan LeBlanc w/ Bison Bone (Night Set) @ The Bluebird Theater

2/8 – Wolf Parade w/ Land of Talk @ The Gothic Theatre

2/8 – Lupe Fiasco w/ Old Man Saxon, OTIS, HYP3 @ Summit Music Hall

2/8 – Mungion & Headband ft. Members of Turkuaz & Dopapod w/ Squeaky Feet @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/8 – Marco Benevento w/ Trio ft. Reed Mathis, Adam MacDougall, Mark Levy @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/8 – Bailey Elora (EP Release) w/ Los Mocochetes, Brass and Gold Society, Ill Qhemistry @ Marquis Theater

2/8 – Run River North w/ New Dialogue @ Larimer Lounge

2/8 – Street Cats Making Love w/ Grayson County Burn Ban @ Hi-Dive

2/8 – Nascar Aloe w/ Kidsnextdoor, It’s Just Bugs @ Lost Lake

2/8 – BASS OPS: Arius w/ Send/Receive @ Club Vinyl

2/8 – Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights @ The Church

2/8 – Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/8 – Alejandro Castaño Quintet: The Music of Herbie Hancock (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/8 – Andrew Vogt Quartet: A Tribute to Gerry Mulligan + Art Pepper (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/8 – Brunch Will Tear Us Apart (Joy Division + New Order Brunch) w/ boyhollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/8 – DJ Jason Heller + DJ Erin Stereo (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/8 – 070 Shake @ Globe Hall

2/8 – M.A.F. Emerging Artist Showcase @ The Walnut Room

2/8 – Gerald Albright (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/8 – Loud Luxury @ Temple Denver

2/8 – Decade of Human Suffering III @ The Roxy Theatre

2/8 – Demrick At Union Station/Peak31 @ Union Station

2/8 – 8th Annual Dark Side Of The Moon ft. Eldren @ The Oriental Theater

2/8 – Boot Gun w/ Augustus, Fast Eddy @ Lion’s Lair

2/8 – Dr. Montgomery Maxwell w/ Morlox, HXCMIDI, Human Consumption, #SBG @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/8 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

2/8 – Three Days In The Saddle @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/8 – A Burlesque / Music Benefit for Australian Wildfire Relief @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/8 – Prop, Lock, & Drop It: An Abstract Drag Experience @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/8 – Storyhill @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

2/8 – Clay Kirkland: Beat The Reaper XIV @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

2/8 – Black Ice w/ Motahead, Infestation 303 @ The Venue

2/8 – Vibesquad + Andreilien + Secret Recipe + Dillard @ The Black Box

2/8 – Bakongo + Blackdown @ The Black Box Lounge

2/8 – Soul 4 You w/ Miggy Camacho @ The Meadowlark

2/8 – Ethyl and the Regulars @ Skylark Lounge

2/8 – Party Mode @ Herb’s

2/8 – Rex Peoples & X-factr @ BarFly

2/9 – Joseph w/ Deep Sea Diver @ The Bluebird Theater

2/9 – Disturbance Happens w/ Uncle Lame Bake, Stay Gypsy @ Larimer Lounge

2/9 – SIN Sundays @ Club Vinyl

2/9 – Ja Rule w/ T!M NED, Top Flite Empire, Rachel Bailey @ The Paramount Theatre

2/9 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/9 – Ebony Serenade: Celebrating the Music of Black Composers (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/9 – Brunch Will Tear Us Apart (Joy Division + New Order Brunch) w/ boyhollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/9 – Dinner w/ Many Colors (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/9 – Miniature Tigers w/ Katzu Oso @ Globe Hall

2/9 – Ben Ottewell & Ian Ball of Gomez @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/9 – Local Set: Stylie + Kayla Marque @ Red Rocks

2/9 – YSN Flow + Joseph Recklezz @ The Roxy Theatre

2/9 – 42 w/ Frankie Bones, donnerstag, Sinistarr @ The Oriental Theater

2/9 – Matt Koelsch w/ Stella Nova @ Lion’s Lair

2/9 – Coverboy w/ Feather Pusher @ 3 Kings Tavern

2/9 – Dr. Montgomery Maxwell w/ Morlox, HXCMIDI, Human Consumption, #SBG @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/9 – MHS 20/20 Vision (Youth Music Showcase) ft. Paradox @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/9 – Astroman w/ Dearborn, Star Garbage @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/9 – Jews Do The Trinity: Cohen / Dylan / Simon @ Temple Emanuel

2/9 – Party Mode @ Herb’s

Week 2: February 10 – February 16

American Authors + Magic Giant w/ Public

When: February 11

Where: The Ogden Theatre

The Lowdown: On February 11, artists American Authors and Magic Giant are teaming up to take over The Ogden Theatre. American Authors are responsible for such hits as “Best Day Of My Life” and “I’m Born To Run” while Magic Giant has given us songs such as “Set On Fire” and “Window.” Between the two of them, these artists have impressive catalogs of songs which means this show will be one you won’t want to miss. Fellow artist Public is on the bill for the February 11 date as well, so grab some tickets now before it’s too late.

Also see…

2/10 – Illiterate Light w/ Shane T, American Field Day @ Larimer Lounge

2/10 – David Amram Tribute: Chamber Music Duos @ Dazzle Jazz

2/10 – DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/10 – The Family Crest w/ LaPompe @ Globe Hall

2/10 – Open Art Night @ Art Bar

2/10 – God Jammit + Buck Danger’s Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/10 – Boogie Lights @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/10 – Denver Drone Night @ The Venue

2/10 – Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

2/10 – Vlad Girshevich Jazz w/ Special Guests @ Herb’s

2/11 – Yola w/ Amythyst Kiah @ The Bluebird Theater

2/11 – iann dior w/ Landon Cube, POORSTACY @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/11 – Nevala/Nathanson Quintet @ Dazzle Jazz

2/11 – AnDré Mali Quartet: Bridges @ Nocturne Jazz

2/11 – The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/11 – ’90s Trivia Night @ Art Bar

2/11 – The Classic Crime Tour @ The Roxy Theatre

2/11 – Jillian Rae w/ Lydia Liza, David Daniel Dennis @ Lion’s Lair

2/11 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

2/11 – Buck Danger’s Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/11 – Cover Band Does O.K. @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/11 – Aztek + Leet + Newsensei + Weekly Battle: 2019 Final Winner’s Showcase @ The Black Box

2/11 – Open Mic Night @ The Meadowlark

2/11 – B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott @ Herb’s

2/12 – Brett Dennen @ The Gothic Theatre

2/12 – Liver Down The River + Stack’s Crinkle (Local Supergroup) w/ Grassfed @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/12 – Homeboy Sandman w/ Quelle Chris, Stay Tuned, Bullhead*ded @ Marquis Theater

2/12 – The Paranoyds + Spendtime Palace w/ Princess Dewclaw @ Larimer Lounge

2/12 – Vale of Pnath w/ Gorod, Saeva, Humanist @ Lost Lake

2/12 – Goth Night @ Milk Bar

2/12 – Alan Parsons Live Project @ The Paramount Theatre

2/12 – Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra @ Dazzle Jazz

2/12 – Andrew Vogt Quartet: A Tribute to Gerry Mulligan + Art Pepper @ Nocturne Jazz

2/12 – Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal w/ Gabe Mervine Quartet @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/12 – Red Not Chili Peppers w/ Sega Nemesis @ The Oriental Theater

2/12 – The Tight w/ Easy Lovin, Amphibious Man @ 3 Kings Tavern

2/12 – Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/12 – The Wavelengths w/ Special Guests @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/12 – Yoda Popz w/ EVZY, Tek Savvy, Pepper Jack b2b Hartshorn, Krytical Hit, Disco Smacker, Drumatrix, Mr. M, Mindtrick, Enzo, Error Unknown @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/12 – Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

2/12 – The Swallow @ The Meadowlark

2/12 – Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s

2/12 – Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s

2/13 – Reverend Horton Heat w/ The Buttertones, The Koffin Kats @ The Bluebird Theater

2/13 – RE:Search ft. Goldroom w/ Dynohunter, Luke The Knife @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/13 – Free Larimer Lounge House Party @ Larimer Lounge

2/13 – Mike and the Moonpies + The Vegabonds w/ Hang Rounders @ Hi-Dive

2/13 – Serpentfoot w/ Plastic Daggers @ Lost Lake

2/13 – Hip Hop Thursdays @ Club Vinyl

2/13 – Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/13 – Wil Swindler Presents Birth of the Cool (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/13 – Tom Gershwin Plays & Sings Chet Baker @ Nocturne Jazz

2/13 – Dameion + Check 1 Hines + DJ Big Styles w/ DJ Squizzy Taylor, Sloane Sophisticate, The Love Jones Experience @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/13 – No Mana @ Temple Denver

2/13 – Barely Garcia @ Art Bar

2/13 – Local Set: Raquel Garcia @ Red Rocks

2/13 – FlowLines w/ Church Van, Part Time Ghost @ Lion’s Lair

2/13 – Crafts and Drafts @ 3 Kings Tavern

2/13 – Motown Groove w/ DJ Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

2/13 – Phoggy Rather Groggy Phish Thursday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/13 – Denver miniFEST & Colorado Solo Artist Awards Finals @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/13 – Ave Grim w/ Tianna Rashae, Caleali, Lpeez, Colorado Myrical @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/13 – 300 Days @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

2/13 – Sub.Session @ The Black Box Lounge

2/13 – The Interesting Times Gang 001 w/ DJ Couchman @ The Meadowlark

2/13 – Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s

2/13 – Byovinyl w/ DJ Pleasurefaces @ BarFly

2/14 – Silversun Pickups w/ Eliza & The Delusionals @ The Ogden Theatre

2/14 – Reverend Horton Heat w/ The Buttertones, The Koffin Kats @ The Bluebird Theater

2/14 – Eli Young Band @ The Fillmore

2/14 – Metronomy Forever w/ Bodega @ The Gothic Theatre

2/14 – Black Heart Shaped Box w/ Corduroy, El Nirvano, Rooster @ Summit Music Hall

2/14 – KBong + Mike Love + Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad w/ Policulture, Stylie @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side

2/14 – Valentine’s Day Party w/ Punk Rock Burlesque ft. Dizzy With A Dame @ Marquis Theater

2/14 – Palace w/ Janet May @ Larimer Lounge

2/14 – Chella and the Charm w/ Jen Korte & The Loss, White Rose Motor Oil, Jackie Zubrzycki, Erika Ryann @ Hi-Dive

2/14 – Lavender Jones w/ Kodak Connections, Sunny Sideways @ Lost Lake

2/14 – House Guest: Iz & Diz @ Bar Standard

2/14 – Latin Fridays @ Club Vinyl

2/14 – Bonnie Lowdermilk (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/14 – The Song Is You: Music for Lovers with Elaine Dame + Annie Booth Trio (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/14 – Valentine’s Night w/ Jenna McLean (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/14 – Patrick Lee (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/14 – Randy Houser @ The Grizzly Rose

2/14 – DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/14 – The Wind and the Wave @ Globe Hall

2/14 – Hearts ‘n’ Aces + Pink Party @ The Walnut Room

2/14 – Yesterday (Beatles Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/14 – Oysterhead ft. Trey Anastasio, Les Claypool, Stewart Copeland @ 1st Bank Center

2/14 – House Refugees @ Temple Denver

2/14 – Love Beats @ LVL

2/14 – Black Tiger Sex Machine w/ Apashe, Blanke, Vampa @ Mission Ballroom

2/14 – Unicorn Love Party: Mythillogic w/ Schmid-E, Lea Luna, Mikey Thunder @ The Oriental Theater

2/14 – The Pollution w/ Grimy, Die Win, Powerslide @ 3 Kings Tavern

2/14 – Cheap Perfume w/ Flora De La Luna, The Yellnats, Call Your Mom @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/14 – Outbox ft. DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

2/14 – Mr. Big Bear ft. Dave Hebert + Oysterhead Afterparty: Somatic + Custard Pie @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/14 – Hip-Hop Is My Valentine ft. GEM, Lifenoize @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/14 – Electric Beethoven w/ Mother Tongue @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/14 – Ley Line @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

2/14 – Dakota Blonde @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

2/14 – Night Wolf’s Valentine’s Day Show @ The Venue

2/14 – Goopsteppa + Congi w/ parkbreezy x pheel., Morning Coffee @ The Black Box

2/14 – Keith Mackenzie + DJ Hero w/ Breakbeat Mafia, Benny Young, Ill Me Nghty, Slim_R_I @ The Black Box Lounge

2/14 – Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

2/14 – New Ben Franklins @ Skylark Lounge

2/14 – Valley Cats @ Herb’s

2/14 – Ian Mahan (Night Set) @ BarFly

2/14 – Kenny Lee Duo (Late Set) @ BarFly

2/15 – The Marcus King Band w/ Dee White @ The Ogden Theatre

2/15 – Reverend Horton Heat w/ The Buttertones, The Koffin Kats @ The Bluebird Theater

2/15 – The New Pornographers w/ Diane Coffee @ The Gothic Theatre

2/15 – Sango w/ Savon, Dante ThatGuy @ Summit Music Hall

2/15 – Roddy Ricch @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/15 – Tender w/ XYLO @ Marquis Theater

2/15 – Elliot Moss w/ Derover, Melody Monroe @ Larimer Lounge

2/15 – Pictureplane w/ DEBR4H, Entrancer @ Hi-Dive

2/15 – Mattiel w/ Calvin Love @ Lost Lake

2/15 – BASS OPS: Detrace w/ Sharam @ Club Vinyl

2/15 – Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights @ The Church

2/15 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/15 – Stafford Hunter Quintet ft. Brad Leali (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/15 – Alejandro Castaño Quintet: The Music of Herbie Hancock (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/15 – Alex Heffron Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/15 – Randy Houser @ The Grizzly Rose

2/15 – Lost Dog Trio (Tom Waits Tribute) (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/15 – DeVotchKa (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/15 – Kayla Ruby @ Globe Hall

2/15 – Bart Crow w/ Joe Teichman @ The Walnut Room

2/15 – Mindy Smith @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/15 – Oysterhead ft. Trey Anatasio, Les Claypool, Stewart Copeland @ 1st Bank Center

2/15 – Bassjackers @ Temple Denver

2/15 – Jauz w/ Habstrakt, Tynan @ Mission Ballroom

2/15 – Local Set: Red Petals Band + TMULE @ Red Rocks

2/15 – Bodysnatcher w/ Great American Ghost, Born a New, Distinguisher @ The Roxy Theatre

2/15 – The Petty Nicks Experience w/ Halfway There (Bon Jovi Tribute), Stone Beat Invasion @ The Oriental Theater

2/15 – Saxsquatch w/ 78 Bombs, Manotaur @ Lion’s Lair

2/15 – Cheap Perfume w/ Flora De La Luna, The Yellnats, Call Your Mom @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/15 – Soldier of Love @ Goosetown Tavern

2/15 – Mr. Big Bear ft. Dave Hebert + Oysterhead Afterparty: Somatic + Custard Pie @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/15 – Littleton Station w/ Lies or Lullabies (Night Set) @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/15 – Late Party ft. Nelson & Danoli (Late Set) @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/15 – Goldilox @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/15 – Stillhouse Junkies @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

2/15 – Lloyd Cole @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

2/15 – Tora Tora @ The Venue

2/15 – Ejay w/ Brett Starr, CES @ The Black Box Lounge

2/15 – Hive w/ John Glist, Solid, Design @ The Black Box

2/15 – Poptones w/ DJ YungKev, El Bran @ The Meadowlark

2/15 – Rock ‘n’ Roll Revival @ Skylark Lounge

2/16 – Blunts & Blondes w/ SubDocta, Bawldy @ The Ogden Theatre

2/16 – World + Inferno Friendship Society + The Bridge City Sinners w/ Tejon Street Corner Thieves @ The Bluebird Theater

2/16 – Pinegrove w/ Whitney Ballen @ The Gothic Theatre

2/16 – Young Dolp + Key Glock @ Summit Music Hall

2/16 – Thouxanbanfauni + Teejayx6 w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/16 – The Shady Recruits (Marcus King Band After Show) @ TBA

2/16 – Bad Decisions w/ The Vanilla, Milkshakes, Toxic Wife, Black & White Motion Picture @ Larimer Lounge

2/16 – Ry Warner w/ Erika Ryann @ Hi-Dive

2/16 – Hembree @ Lost Lake

2/16 – SIN Sundays @ Club Vinyl

2/16 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/16 – Stafford Hunter Quintet ft. Brad Leali (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/16 – Austin Johnson (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/16 – Motherfolk w/ Matt Rouch & the Noise Upstairs, Mike Ring @ Globe Hall

2/16 – Coast 2 Coast Live @ The Walnut Room

2/16 – #SexInTheCity w/ Yella Beezy + Bainbridge + High Zombie @ Temple Denver

2/16 – Dom Dolla + Sonny Fodera @ Mission Ballroom

2/16 – Eigengrau w/ Night of Dark Light @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/16 – The Kids Are Alright w/ The Next Generations @ Goosetown Tavern

2/16 – Tectonics – A Bass Benefit @ The Black Box Lounge

2/16 – Kayt & the House Band ft. Dave Randon, Ryan Hayden, Vlad Girshevich @ Herb’s

Week 3: February 17 – February 23

NGHTMRE + SVDDEN DEATH w/ Kompany, Wavedash

When: February 22

Where: 1st Bank Center

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for one hell of an EDM show to check out this month, we’ve got just the show for you. On February 22, EDM artists NGHTMRE and SVDDEN DEATH head to Broomfield to take over the 1st Bank Center. Both of these artists are known to put on crazy shows that are unrelenting amounts of energy. If you’re looking for some recommended listening before checking out these two acts, take a listen to “GUD VIBRATIONS” by NGHTMRE and “Sell Out” by SVDDEN DEATH to get yourself started. Fellow artists Kompany and Wavedash are on the bill for February 22 as well.

Also see…

2/17 – Alter Bridge w/ Clint Lowery, Deepfall @ The Ogden Theatre

2/17 – Dirty Honey w/ The Amazons @ The Bluebird Theater

2/17 – William Duvall (of Alice In Chains) @ Lost Lake

2/17 – duo970 @ Dazzle Jazz

2/17 – DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/17 – God Jammit + Buck Danger’s Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/17 – Denver Drone Night @ The Venue

2/17 – Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

2/17 – Vlad Girshevich Jazz w/ Special Guests @ Herb’s

2/18 – Pop-Up Magazine: Winter 2020 Issue @ The Ogden Theatre

2/18 – Machine Head @ The Gothic Theatre

2/18 – The Jungle Giants w/ Little Image @ Larimer Lounge

2/18 – The Lituation DJs @ Hi-Dive

2/18 – The Westerlies @ Dazzle Jazz

2/18 – AnDré Mali Quartet: Bridges @ Nocturne Jazz

2/18 – The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/18 – Tall Heights w/ Victoria Canal @ Globe Hall

2/18 – Spinphony – Songs For Change @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/18 – Acoustic Sessions @ Art Bar

2/18 – Will Buck @ Lion’s Lair

2/18 – Past Life @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/18 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

2/18 – Buck Danger’s Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/18 – Melody Lines @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/18 – Ultraphonic Jazz Orchestra @ The Venue

2/18 – De-Tü + Intent + Shiba w/ Prophetz, Weekly Battle @ The Black Box

2/18 – Open Mic Night @ The Meadowlark

2/18 – B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott @ Herb’s

2/19 – Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real @ The Ogden Theatre

2/19 – Songs From The Road Band + Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs w/ Sugar Moon @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/19 – Crobot w/ Aeges, Like Machines, The Jab @ Lost Lake

2/19 – Huxley @ Bar Standard

2/19 – Jungle DJ Set @ Club Vinyl

2/19 – Goth Night @ Milk Bar

2/19 – Cabaret Sauvignon: Unlucky in Love @ Dazzle Jazz

2/19 – 4th Annual Opera Colorado Sip and Sing @ Nocturne Jazz

2/19 – Joan w/ Ralph @ Globe Hall

2/19 – Performance High Showcase @ The Walnut Room

2/19 – Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/19 – hed PE w/ Elete, Andrew W. Boss, 5280 Mystic, Team Force, Far Beyond Denver @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/19 – Wes Dawg w/ DavidSoldOut, Igknight Flo & Emigine, Fa$tLife Twin, Don Verse, BellSide Choppa, Elle Green, Dre Booth, Disobey303, Paisha Love, KBI @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/19 – Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

2/19 – WCW Open Decks @ The Black Box Lounge

2/19 – Mount Neverest Burning Man Fundraiser @ The Black Box

2/19 – Pretty Poison w/ DJ Caddy Steeze, The Commissioner @ The Meadowlark

2/19 – Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s

2/19 – Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s

2/20 – Donavon Frankenreiter w/ Christina Holmes @ The Bluebird Theater

2/20 – Cris Jacobs Band + Della Mae w/ Jon Stickley Trio, Lindsay Lou @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/20 – RE:Search ft. Steve Darko (Dirtybird), Worthy (Dirtybird) w/ Lucati @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/20 – Eliot Lipp w/ Pandasaywhat?! @ Larimer Lounge

2/20 – Meliora w/ Lowfaith, Goodnight Native @ Hi-Dive

2/20 – Sam Burchfield w/ We Dream Dawn, Dango Rose @ Lost Lake

2/20 – Hip Hop Thursdays @ Club Vinyl

2/20 – Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/20 – Aaron Goldberg Trio (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/20 – Tom Gershwin Plays & Sings Chet Baker @ Nocturne Jazz

2/20 – Niek Velvis Blues Band w/ The Original iLLs @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/20 – Molly Tuttle w/ Bottlerocket Hurricane @ Globe Hall

2/20 – Afton Shows w/ Shinobi, De / Con, JXHN DXE @ The Walnut Room

2/20 – Worship + Sub Focus @ Temple Denver

2/20 – Quite Frankly @ Art Bar

2/20 – Wild Love Tigress w/ Bathing Lagoon @ Lion’s Lair

2/20 – Motown Groove w/ DJ Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

2/20 – Phoggy Rather Groggy Phish Thursday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/20 – Vegas Valley Drive w/ Stray The Course, Jailpocket, Ok Nova @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/20 – Karate Class w/ Butl3r, Gari-Dose @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/20 – Shanna In A Dress @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

2/20 – LostInSound.Live @ The Black Box

2/20 – Underground Transmissions @ The Black Box Lounge

2/20 – Public Rythm @ The Meadowlark

2/20 – Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s

2/21 – Ekali w/ graves, Juelz @ The Ogden Theatre

2/21 – Satsang w/ Graham Good & The Painters, Solomoon @ The Bluebird Theater

2/21 – North Mississippi Allstars @ The Gothic Theatre

2/21 – Electric Guest w/ Soleima @ Summit Music Hall

2/21 – Passafire w/ Project 432, BetaRay, DJ Naysayers @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/21 – ALO + Tea Leaf Green w/ The Red Petals @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/21 – Danny G w/ Emma Klein, Katie Mac @ Marquis Theater

2/21 – Hollow Coves w/ Harrison Storm @ Larimer Lounge

2/21 – Kyle Emerson w/ Turvy Organ, Panther Martin, DJ Crystal Seth @ Hi-Dive

2/21 – Stonefield w/ Pink Fuzz, Ssiigghh @ Lost Lake

2/21 – Agents of Time @ Bar Standard

2/21 – Latin Fridays @ Club Vinyl

2/21 – Morgan Page @ The Church

2/21 – Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/21 – Denver Jazz Orchestra (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/21 – Greg Gisbert & Friends (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/21 – Mark Diamond + Andy Weyl (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/21 – Jordan Davis w/ Hailey Whitters @ The Grizzly Rose

2/21 – DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/21 – Mile High Mardis Gras w/ Gumbo Le Funque, Brionne Aigne @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/21 – Willie Watson @ Globe Hall

2/21 – Trevor Toms w/ Alright Alright @ The Walnut Room

2/21 – Pat McGee Band @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/21 – Yacht Rock Revue @ Mission Ballroom

2/21 – Local Set: Horizon Line + No Touch @ Red Rocks

2/21 – Snapcase w/ Modern Life Is War, Native Daughters, Implied Risk, No Takers @ The Oriental Theater

2/21 – Girlfriend Cult w/ Eleanor Nash & The Ramblers, The Patient Zeros @ Lion’s Lair

2/21 – Eddie Clendening and the Blue Ribbon Boys (Night Set) @ Goosetown Tavern

2/21 – The Kick Back (Late Set) @ Goosetown Tavern

2/21 – Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/21 – Spanish Rock Night ft. James Band w/ Cikatriz, La Mugre Social Club, Avrell @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/21 – TenGraphs w/ Xstinct, They Invade, PAIN, Prismatic, EXOPLANET @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/21 – Best of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

2/21 – Color: Scholarship Program Fundraiser @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

2/21 – Bags @ The Venue

2/21 – Sub.Mission Takeover @ The Black Box Lounge

2/21 – Sixis + Mumukshu + Shwex w/ Dende, The Glitch Wizard @ The Black Box

2/21 – Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

2/21 – Kayt & the House Band ft. Dave Randon, Ryan Hayden, Vlad Girshevich @ Herb’s

2/22 – Dashboard Confessional w/ Piebald @ The Ogden Theatre

2/22 – Ezra Furman w/ Kelley Stoltz @ The Bluebird Theater

2/22 – The Glorious Sons w/ DES ROCS, Matchstick Skeletons @ The Gothic Theatre

2/22 – Dash Berlin @ Summit Music Hall

2/22 – TAUK + Friends w/ Aaron Kamm and the One Drops @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/22 – Rapsody @ Marquis Theater

2/22 – Brightside w/ Notlo, Annex, Social Turtle, Mr. Krabz @ Larimer Lounge

2/22 – Bud Bronson & the Good Timers w/ Colfax Speed Queen, Pout House @ Hi-Dive

2/22 – Proxima Parada w/ Hi-Fi Gentry, Goodnight Freeman @ Lost Lake

2/22 – BASS OPS: Special Guest w/ Cristoph @ Club Vinyl

2/22 – Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights @ The Church

2/22 – Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/22 – Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/22 – Alejandro Castaño Quintet: The Music of Herbie Hancock (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/22 – Alex Heffron Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/22 – Jordan Davis w/ Hailey Whitters @ The Grizzly Rose

2/22 – DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/22 – iZCALLi (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/22 – DJ A-L (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/22 – Ian Ferguson w/ Coastal Wives @ Globe Hall

2/22 – Gila & the Monsters w/ Cure For Pain, RYMR, Park Project @ The Walnut Room

2/22 – Pat McGee Band @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/22 – Matoma & Two Friends w/ Flamingosis, Win and Woo @ Mission Ballroom

2/22 – KGNU Quarterly Showcase – Local Hip-Hop Edition @ Lion’s Lair

2/22 – A Girl Like Me Film Fundraiser w/ Tokyo Rodeo, To Be Astronauts @ 3 Kings Tavern

2/22 – Tonguebyte (EP Release) w/ Paul Maul, Cagemates, CFX Project + Bernstock 2020 @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/22 – Petty Fools (Tom Petty Tribute) @ Goosetown Tavern

2/22 – Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/22 – Slumgod w/ Derek Jamal, DJ Skiprip @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/22 – Tom Paxton & the Donjuans w/ Amy Speace @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

2/22 – Halo-Halo @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

2/22 – Prophet + Angelic Root w/ 1137 @ The Black Box

2/22 – Beyond Productions @ The Black Box Lounge

2/22 – Pantones @ The Meadowlark

2/22 – Stereo Clone @ Herb’s

2/23 – Chastity Belt w/ Loose Tooth @ The Bluebird Theater

2/23 – Dweezil Zappa @ The Gothic Theatre

2/23 – Led Zeppelin 2 @ Summit Music Hall

2/23 – Mark Guiliana – Beat Music w/ Dandu, Chronologue @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/23 – Vader w/ Abysmal Dawn, Hideous Divinity @ Marquis Theater

2/23 – Lund + Guccihighwaters w/ Guardin, Corey Wells @ Larimer Lounge

2/23 – Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners w/ Lady Denim, Cagemates, Indica Cinema @ Lost Lake

2/23 – SIN Sundays @ Club Vinyl

2/23 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/23 – Josephine Foster: Magical Songs (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/23 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/23 – The Grande Orquesta Navarre (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/23 – Marafiki w/ Tivoli Brass Band, Smirk @ Globe Hall

2/23 – Half Zen (CD Release) w/ Doug Webb @ The Walnut Room

2/23 – Bernstock 2020 @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/23 – School of Rock Golden + Lakewood: Wellness and Sharing @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/23 – Possessed by Paul James @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

2/23 – Tinsley Ellis @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

2/23 – Danse/Move @ The Meadowlark

2/23 – Erik Boa @ Herb’s

Week 4: February 24 – March 1

Neoma Tour Kick-Off w/ Mandy Groves and No Touch

When: February 28

Where: The Marquis Theater

The Lowdown: Neoma is the local newcomer that has exploded across the scene, making unparalleled waves within the Denver music community. Following her first album release Real late last year, the artist has made it to NPR’s 2020 Slingshot Artist’s To Watch as well as launched a national tour supporting the album release. Neoma kicks it off in her hometown, landing in the Marquis Theater on February 28 with guests Mandy Grove and No Touch, two incredibly talented artists that round out this must-see local bill.

Also see…

2/24 – DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/24 – Sparx Your Creativity @ Art Bar

2/24 – Standards w/ Floral, How To Think, Birdhouse View @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/24 – God Jammit + Buck Danger’s Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/24 – Recovery Mondays: Heavy Edition @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/24 – Denver Drone Night @ The Venue

2/24 – Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

2/24 – Vlad Girshevich Jazz w/ Special Guests @ Herb’s

2/25 – American Nightmare w/ Ceremony @ The Bluebird Theater

2/25 – FAT Tuesday Mardi Gras Party ft. Allstar House Band w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/25 – Mardi Gras Celebration w/ No Hands Brass Band @ Dazzle Jazz

2/25 – The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/25 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

2/25 – Buck Danger’s Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/25 – Open Jam w/ Taylor Frederick Band @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/25 – Flava D + Rameau Control + Drifter Angle w/ Sunfeathr, Krysp, DJ Cola @ The Black Box

2/25 – Open Mic Night @ The Meadowlark

2/25 – B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott @ Herb’s

2/26 – Echosmith w/ Weathers, Jayden Bartels @ The Bluebird Theater

2/26 – Dusty Green Bones Band ft. Tyler Grant & Black River Revue w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/26 – Leon and the Revival w/ Stop Motion, Last Humans @ Larimer Lounge

2/26 – Alfonzo w/ Jesse Marcus @ Lost Lake

2/26 – Goth Night @ Milk Bar

2/26 – Dayna Stephens Liberty Trio ft. Eric Harland w/ Harish Raghavan @ Dazzle Jazz

2/26 – Andrew Vogt Quartet: A Tribute to Gerry Mulligan + Art Pepper @ Nocturne Jazz

2/26 – Abbigale Dawn @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/26 – Silent Planet w/ Currents, Invent, Animate, Greyhaven @ The Oriental Theater

2/26 – Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/26 – Floating Cloud Collective @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/26 – Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

2/26 – The Lituation @ The Meadowlark

2/26 – Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s

2/26 – Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s

2/27 – Robert Earl Keen w/ Aubrie Sellers @ The Ogden Theatre

2/27 – AC Slater @ The Bluebird Theater

2/27 – RE:Search ft. Ultrasloth (kLL sMTH/Duffrey/BioLumigeN) w/ Jon1st, Shield @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/27 – Red Jumpsuit Apparatus w/ The Wildfires Projekt, One Flew West, Bluprint @ Marquis Theater

2/27 – Elsewhere ft. Kyle Kinch @ Larimer Lounge

2/27 – The Shivas w/ The Savage Blush, Slynger @ Hi-Dive

2/27 – SF1 w/ Turner Jackson @ Lost Lake

2/27 – Hip Hop Thursdays @ Club Vinyl

2/27 – Travis Tritt @ The Paramount Theatre

2/27 – Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/27 – Natalie Cressman + Ian Faquini (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/27 – Tom Gershwin Plays & Sings Chet Baker @ Nocturne Jazz

2/27 – Sega Nemesis – ’90s – ’00s Tribute @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/27 – Susto w/ Ghost Revue, Molly Parden @ Globe Hall

2/27 – Luke Story @ Art Bar

2/27 – Sippy @ Temple Denver

2/27 – Rebel Souljahz w/ Vana Liya @ The Oriental Theater

2/27 – Motown Groove w/ DJ Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

2/27 – Phoggy Rather Groggy Phish Thursday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/27 – Steady Flow @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/27 – Open Stage @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

2/27 – KMG Studios @ The Black Box Lounge

2/27 – Level The Vibes @ The Black Box

2/27 – Pantones @ The Meadowlark

2/27 – Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s

2/28 – The Funk Hunters w/ Defunk, Moontricks, Ryan Mahrer @ The Ogden Theatre

2/28 – Zoso (Led Zeppelin Tribute) @ The Bluebird Theater

2/28 – MXPX w/ Teenage Bottlerocket @ The Gothic Theatre

2/28 – Monxx @ Summit Music Hall

2/28 – Dance Party Time Machine w/ Robert Randolph, Marc Brownstein @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/28 – DJ Craze + sfam w/ Jon Casey @ Cervantes’ Other Sider

2/28 – Seratones w/ Emma Mayes & the Hip, Mile High Soul Club @ Larimer Lounge

2/28 – Luna Luna w/ Retrofette, Nightlove @ Hi-Dive

2/28 – Modern Leisure (Single + Video Release) w/ Big Dopes, Ashley Koett @ Lost Lake

2/28 – Enamour w/ VENTUS @ Bar Standard

2/28 – Latin Fridays @ Club Vinyl

2/28 – GATTÜSO @ The Church

2/28 – Jenna McLean (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/28 – Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/28 – The King of Beats: A Tribute to J Dilla w/ ManyColors (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/28 – Greg Gisbert & Friends (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/28 – Miguel Espinoza & Dianne Betkowski (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/28 – DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/28 – Rowdy Shadehouse w/ Buddy Bravo (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/28 – Susto w/ Whitacre, Molly Parden @ Globe Hall

2/28 – Foxfeather w/ Teresa Storch @ The Walnut Room

2/28 – Freddy Jones Band @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/28 – Dillon Francis w/ Phantoms, Ship Wreck, Party Pupils @ Mission Ballroom

2/28 – Local Set: Dream Feed + Murphy Band @ Red Rocks

2/28 – We Keep it “LIT” Hip-Hop Showcase @ The Roxy Theatre

2/28 – Shakedown Street @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/28 – No 1 Left Standing w/ Seeds of Descent, Ten Foot Beast, The Ebb Tide @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/28 – 5ve w/ Small Hands, sassfactory, Buddhakai, Louis XIV @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/28 – Ross Newell (from The Mulligan Brothers) @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

2/28 – Chuck Prophet @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

2/28 – P.U.N.C.H.I.S @ The Black Box Lounge

2/28 – Awaken The Night Presents: Woke Fridays @ The Black Box

2/28 – Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

2/28 – Supermagick @ Herb’s

2/29 – Ghost Light @ The Ogden Theatre

2/29 Tyga w/ Doja Cat @ Fillmore Auditorium

2/29 – Zoso (Led Zeppelin Tribute) @ The Bluebird Theater

2/29 – Sam Bush w/ The Sweet Lillies @ The Gothic Theatre

2/29 – Antibalas @ Summit Music Hall

2/29 – Kendall Street Company + CBDB w/ Dylan Kishner Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/29 – Authority Zero w/ Over Time, Muscle Beach @ Marquis Theater

2/29 – Anna of the North w/ Quardy @ Larimer Lounge

2/29 – Zack Villere w/ Mulherin @ Lost Lake

2/29 – BASS OPS: Dodge & Fuski w/ Weiss @ Club Vinyl

2/29 – Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights @ The Church

2/29 – Cashmere Sweater (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/29 – Nelson Rangell (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/29 – Alejandro Castaño Quintet: The Music of Herbie Hancock (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/29 – Alex Heffron Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/29 – Runaway June @ The Grizzly Rose

2/29 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/29 – JJ Grey (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/29 – The Ballroom Thieves w/ Harlequin Gold @ Globe Hall

2/29 – Pepper w/ The Expendables, The Movement, Kash’d Out, The Elovaters @ Mission Ballroom

2/29 – Ces Cru @ The Roxy Theatre

2/29 – Howard Jones – Acoustic Trio Performance @ The Oriental Theater

2/29 – DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

2/29 – Shakedown Street + US Tygers @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/29 – Dog City Disco w/ RADO, O’Conner Brothers Band @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/29 – Teacher Feature: Swallow Hill Faculty Live In Concert w/ Staff Infection @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

2/29 – Che Apalache @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

2/29 – Kuuro @ The Black Box

2/29 – Drum and Bass for Good @ The Black Box Lounge

2/29 – Coop & the Chicken Pluckers @ Skylark Lounge

2/29 – Funkiphino @ Herb’s

3/1 – Soul Asylum w/ Local H @ The Bluebird Theater

3/1 – Super Whatevr @ Larimer Lounge

3/1 – Cal Scruby @ Lost Lake

3/1 – SIN Sundays @ Club Vinyl

3/1 – Zimbira African Fusion (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/1 – Tom West w/ Tara Rose and the Real Deal, Steepland String Band, House With A Yard, Almost Pioneers, Thistledown @ Globe Hall

3/1 – Bass Initiative Takeover @ Your Mom’s House Denver

