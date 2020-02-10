This Week In Concerts – American Authors, Alan Parsons, Dom Dolla, Oysterhead and More

As we head into the second full week of February, you can expect over 100 Denver concerts going on throughout The Mile High City. If you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for your special someone this week, you can’t go wrong with a date night out to a show. If you’re debating on which concert to check out, we’ve got you covered with the full list below. We hope you share the love with the Denver music scene this week, and as always, have fun out there.

Monday, February 10

Illiterate Light w/ Shane T, American Field Day

Where: Larimer Lounge

The Lowdown: To kick things off this week, we recommend you start at Larimer Lounge where the indie-rockers of Illiterate Light will be taking over the Denver stage. If you’re unfamiliar with Illiterate Light’s sound, check out “Better Than I Used To” and “Existential Crisis” to get yourself started before checking them out this Monday. Fellow artists Shane T and American Field Day are on the bill for Monday night as well. Tickets are still available, so act now before you miss your chance to start off the week on a good note.

Also see…

David Amram Tribute: Chamber Music Duos @ Dazzle Jazz

DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Family Crest w/ LaPompe @ Globe Hall

Open Art Night @ Art Bar

God Jammit + Buck Danger’s Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Boogie Lights @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Denver Drone Night @ The Venue

Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

Vlad Girshevich Jazz w/ Special Guests @ Herb’s

Tuesday, February 11

American Authors + Magic Giant w/ Public

Where: The Ogden Theatre

The Lowdown: On February 11, American Authors and Magic Giant are headed to the Mile High City to take over The Ogden Theatre together. Both of these artists complement each other well, making this one show won’t want to miss this week. You may recognize American Authors from their 2014 anthem “Best Day of My Life” while Magic Giant is responsible for “Set On Fire” back in 2017. Fellow artist Public is on the bill for the Tuesday night as well, so grab some tickets now before it’s too late.

Also see…

Yola w/ Amythyst Kiah @ The Bluebird Theater

iann dior w/ Landon Cube, POORSTACY @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Nevala/Nathanson Quintet @ Dazzle Jazz

AnDré Mali Quartet: Bridges @ Nocturne Jazz

The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

’90s Trivia Night @ Art Bar

The Classic Crime Tour @ The Roxy Theatre

Jillian Rae w/ Lydia Liza, David Daniel Dennis @ Lion’s Lair

Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Cover Band Does O.K. @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Aztek + Leet + Newsensei + Weekly Battle: 2019 Final Winner’s Showcase @ The Black Box

Open Mic Night @ The Meadowlark

B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott @ Herb’s

Wednesday, February 12

Alan Parsons Live Project

Where: The Paramount Theatre

The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, Alan Parsons is bringing his famous Project to the heart of downtown Denver at the Paramount Theatre. Parsons’ experience in the music industry dates back to the ’60s and covers everything from producer work on multiple influential albums to launching his own artist career. At the age of 71, Parsons is still going strong and we are excited to see him come to the Mile High City this week. Tickets are still available to catch Parsons in action, so act now while supplies last.

Also see…

Brett Dennen @ The Gothic Theatre

Liver Down The River + Stack’s Crinkle (Local Supergroup) w/ Grassfed @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Homeboy Sandman w/ Quelle Chris, Stay Tuned, Bullhead*ded @ Marquis Theater

The Paranoyds + Spendtime Palace w/ Princess Dewclaw @ Larimer Lounge

Vale of Pnath w/ Gorod, Saeva, Humanist @ Lost Lake

Goth Night @ Milk Bar

Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra @ Dazzle Jazz

Andrew Vogt Quartet: A Tribute to Gerry Mulligan + Art Pepper @ Nocturne Jazz

Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal w/ Gabe Mervine Quartet @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Red Not Chili Peppers w/ Sega Nemesis @ The Oriental Theater

The Tight w/ Easy Lovin, Amphibious Man @ 3 Kings Tavern

Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

The Wavelengths w/ Special Guests @ Herman’s Hideaway

Yoda Popz w/ EVZY, Tek Savvy, Pepper Jack b2b Hartshorn, Krytical Hit, Disco Smacker, Drumatrix, Mr. M, Mindtrick, Enzo, Error Unknown @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

The Swallow @ The Meadowlark

Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s

Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s

Thursday, February 13

The Reverend Horton Heat w/ The Buttertones, The Koffin Kats

Where: The Bluebird Theater

The Lowdown: On Thursday and Friday night The Reverend Horton Heat is headed to the Mile High City to take over the Bluebird Theater. The Reverend Horton Heat is the epitome of the rockabilly genre. With songs such as “Psychobilly Freakout” and “Bales Of Cocaine” under their belts, their sound is unique and intriguing in a way that makes you want to keep listening. Fellow artists The Buttertones and The Koffin Kats are on the bill for Thursday night as well, so be sure to grab some tickets before it’s too late.

Also see…

RE:Search ft. Goldroom w/ Dynohunter, Luke The Knife @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Free Larimer Lounge House Party @ Larimer Lounge

Mike and the Moonpies + The Vegabonds w/ Hang Rounders @ Hi-Dive

Serpentfoot w/ Plastic Daggers @ Lost Lake

Hip Hop Thursdays @ Club Vinyl

Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Wil Swindler Presents Birth of the Cool (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Tom Gershwin Plays & Sings Chet Baker @ Nocturne Jazz

Dameion + Check 1 Hines + DJ Big Styles w/ DJ Squizzy Taylor, Sloane Sophisticate, The Love Jones Experience @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

No Mana @ Temple Denver

Barely Garcia @ Art Bar

Local Set: Raquel Garcia @ Red Rocks

FlowLines w/ Church Van, Part Time Ghost @ Lion’s Lair

Crafts and Drafts @ 3 Kings Tavern

Motown Groove w/ DJ Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

Phoggy Rather Groggy Phish Thursday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Denver miniFEST & Colorado Solo Artist Awards Finals @ Herman’s Hideaway

Ave Grim w/ Tianna Rashae, Caleali, Lpeez, Colorado Myrical @ Your Mom’s House Denver

300 Days @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

Sub.Session @ The Black Box Lounge

The Interesting Times Gang 001 w/ DJ Couchman @ The MeadowlarkDave Randon Trio @ Herb’s

Byovinyl w/ DJ Pleasurefaces @ BarFly

Friday, February 14

Black Tiger Sex Machine w/ Apashe, Blanke, Vampa

Where: Mission Ballroom

The Lowdown: Black Tiger Sex Machine is headed to Denver on Friday night to wrap up the work week and set the mood for you on Valentine’s Day at Mission Ballroom. If you’re unfamiliar with Black Tiger Sex Machine and their heavy EDM sound, check out tracks such as “The Grave” and “Religion” or their latest 2020 single “Time Travel” to get yourself started. Fellow artists Apashe, Blanke and Vampa are on the bill for Friday evening as well. If you’re looking to go hard this Valentine’s Day, this will be the perfect way to do it.

Also see…

Silversun Pickups w/ Eliza & The Delusionals @ The Ogden Theatre

Reverend Horton Heat w/ The Buttertones, The Koffin Kats @ The Bluebird Theater

Eli Young Band @ The Fillmore

Metronomy Forever w/ Bodega @ The Gothic Theatre

Black Heart Shaped Box w/ Corduroy, El Nirvano, Rooster @ Summit Music Hall

KBong + Mike Love + Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad w/ Policulture, Stylie @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side

Valentine’s Day Party w/ Punk Rock Burlesque ft. Dizzy With A Dame @ Marquis Theater

Palace w/ Janet May @ Larimer Lounge

Chella and the Charm w/ Jen Korte & The Loss, White Rose Motor Oil, Jackie Zubrzycki, Erika Ryann @ Hi-Dive

Lavender Jones w/ Kodak Connections, Sunny Sideways @ Lost Lake

House Guest: Iz & Diz @ Bar Standard

Latin Fridays @ Club Vinyl

Bonnie Lowdermilk (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Song Is You: Music for Lovers with Elaine Dame + Annie Booth Trio (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Valentine’s Night w/ Jenna McLean (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Patrick Lee (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Randy Houser @ The Grizzly Rose

DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Wind and the Wave @ Globe Hall

Hearts ‘n’ Aces + Pink Party @ The Walnut Room

Yesterday (Beatles Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Oysterhead ft. Trey Anastasio, Les Claypool, Stewart Copeland @ 1st Bank Center

House Refugees @ Temple Denver

Love Beats @ LVL

Unicorn Love Party: Mythillogic w/ Schmid-E, Lea Luna, Mikey Thunder @ The Oriental Theater

The Pollution w/ Grimy, Die Win, Powerslide @ 3 Kings Tavern

Cheap Perfume w/ Flora De La Luna, The Yellnats, Call Your Mom @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Outbox ft. DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

Mr. Big Bear ft. Dave Hebert + Oysterhead Afterparty: Somatic + Custard Pie @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Hip-Hop Is My Valentine ft. GEM, Lifenoize @ Herman’s Hideaway

Electric Beethoven w/ Mother Tongue @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Ley Line @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Dakota Blonde @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Night Wolf’s Valentine’s Day Show @ The Venue

Goopsteppa + Congi w/ parkbreezy x pheel., Morning Coffee @ The Black Box

Keith Mackenzie + DJ Hero w/ Breakbeat Mafia, Benny Young, Ill Me Nghty, Slim_R_I @ The Black Box Lounge

Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

New Ben Franklins @ Skylark Lounge

Valley Cats @ Herb’s

Ian Mahan (Night Set) @ BarFly

Kenny Lee Duo (Late Set) @ BarFly

Saturday, February 15

Oysterhead ft. Trey Anastasio, Les Claypool, Stewart Copeland

Where: 1st Bank Center

The Lowdown: On Friday and Saturday nights, Oysterhead is headed to Broomfield to take over the 1st Bank Center. Oysterhead is a supergroup consisting of members Trey Anastasio, Les Claypool and the Police’s Stewart Copeland. These three musicians are incredible on their own, but when they come together is when the magic happens. If you’re into rock or jam-band Esque music in any capacity, this will be the perfect show for you. You have not one but two chances to see the show, so act now and get tickets before it’s too late.

Also see…

The Marcus King Band w/ Dee White @ The Ogden Theatre

Reverend Horton Heat w/ The Buttertones, The Koffin Kats @ The Bluebird Theater

The New Pornographers w/ Diane Coffee @ The Gothic Theatre

Sango w/ Savon, Dante ThatGuy @ Summit Music Hall

Roddy Ricch @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Tender w/ XYLO @ Marquis Theater

Elliot Moss w/ Derover, Melody Monroe @ Larimer Lounge

Pictureplane w/ DEBR4H, Entrancer @ Hi-Dive

Mattiel w/ Calvin Love @ Lost Lake

BASS OPS: Detrace w/ Sharam @ Club Vinyl

Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights @ The Church

Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Stafford Hunter Quintet ft. Brad Leali (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Alejandro Castaño Quintet: The Music of Herbie Hancock (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Alex Heffron Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Randy Houser @ The Grizzly Rose

Lost Dog Trio (Tom Waits Tribute) (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

DeVotchKa (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Kayla Ruby @ Globe Hall

Bart Crow w/ Joe Teichman @ The Walnut Room

Mindy Smith @ Soiled Dove Underground

Bassjackers @ Temple Denver

Jauz w/ Habstrakt, Tynan @ Mission Ballroom

Local Set: Red Petals Band + TMULE @ Red Rocks

Bodysnatcher w/ Great American Ghost, Born a New, Distinguisher @ The Roxy Theatre

The Petty Nicks Experience w/ Halfway There (Bon Jovi Tribute), Stone Beat Invasion @ The Oriental Theater

Saxsquatch w/ 78 Bombs, Manotaur @ Lion’s Lair

Cheap Perfume w/ Flora De La Luna, The Yellnats, Call Your Mom @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Soldier of Love @ Goosetown Tavern

Mr. Big Bear ft. Dave Hebert + Oysterhead Afterparty: Somatic + Custard Pie @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Littleton Station w/ Lies or Lullabies (Night Set) @ Herman’s Hideaway

Late Party ft. Nelson & Danoli (Late Set) @ Herman’s Hideaway

Goldilox @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Stillhouse Junkies @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Lloyd Cole @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Tora Tora @ The Venue

Ejay w/ Brett Starr, CES @ The Black Box Lounge

Hive w/ John Glist, Solid, Design @ The Black Box

Poptones w/ DJ YungKev, El Bran @ The Meadowlark

Rock ‘n’ Roll Revival @ Skylark Lounge

Sunday, February 16

Dom Dolla + Sonny Fodera w/ Cassian, Freddy Rule

Where: Mission Ballroom

The Lowdown: To wrap up this week in Denver concerts, we are taking you back to Mission Ballroom where EDM artists Dom Dolla and Sonny Fodera will be taking over Denver’s newest venue. Dom Dolla and Sonny Fodera have a similar style in their sound. If you’re unfamiliar with these two artists, check out “San Frandisco” by Dom Dolla and “One Night (ft. Raphaella)” by Sonny Fodera to get yourself started. Tickets are still available to catch these two DJs in action along with Cassian and Freddy Rule, so act now and end your week the right way.

Also see…

Blunts & Blondes w/ SubDocta, Bawldy @ The Ogden Theatre

World + Inferno Friendship Society + The Bridge City Sinners w/ Tejon Street Corner Thieves @ The Bluebird Theater

Pinegrove w/ Whitney Ballen @ The Gothic Theatre

Young Dolp + Key Glock @ Summit Music Hall

Thouxanbanfauni + Teejayx6 w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Shady Recruits (Marcus King Band After Show) @ TBA

Bad Decisions w/ The Vanilla, Milkshakes, Toxic Wife, Black & White Motion Picture @ Larimer Lounge

Ry Warner w/ Erika Ryann @ Hi-Dive

Hembree @ Lost Lake

SIN Sundays @ Club Vinyl

The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Stafford Hunter Quintet ft. Brad Leali (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Austin Johnson (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Motherfolk w/ Matt Rouch & the Noise Upstairs, Mike Ring @ Globe Hall

Coast 2 Coast Live @ The Walnut Room

#SexInTheCity w/ Yella Beezy + Bainbridge + High Zombie @ Temple Denver

Eigengrau w/ Night of Dark Light @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

The Kids Are Alright w/ The Next Generations @ Goosetown Tavern

Tectonics – A Bass Benefit @ The Black Box Lounge

Kayt & the House Band ft. Dave Randon, Ryan Hayden, Vlad Girshevich @ Herb’s

