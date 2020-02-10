This Week In Concerts – American Authors, Alan Parsons, Dom Dolla, Oysterhead and More

As we head into the second full week of February, you can expect over 100 Denver concerts going on throughout The Mile High City. If you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for your special someone this week, you can’t go wrong with a date night out to a show. If you’re debating on which concert to check out, we’ve got you covered with the full list below. We hope you share the love with the Denver music scene this week, and as always, have fun out there.
Monday, February 10
Illiterate Light w/ Shane T, American Field Day
Where: Larimer Lounge
The Lowdown: To kick things off this week, we recommend you start at Larimer Lounge where the indie-rockers of Illiterate Light will be taking over the Denver stage. If you’re unfamiliar with Illiterate Light’s sound, check out “Better Than I Used To” and “Existential Crisis” to get yourself started before checking them out this Monday. Fellow artists Shane T and American Field Day are on the bill for Monday night as well. Tickets are still available, so act now before you miss your chance to start off the week on a good note.
Also see…
David Amram Tribute: Chamber Music Duos @ Dazzle Jazz
DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Family Crest w/ LaPompe @ Globe Hall
Open Art Night @ Art Bar
God Jammit + Buck Danger’s Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Boogie Lights @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Denver Drone Night @ The Venue
Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark
Vlad Girshevich Jazz w/ Special Guests @ Herb’s
Tuesday, February 11
American Authors + Magic Giant w/ Public
Where: The Ogden Theatre
The Lowdown: On February 11, American Authors and Magic Giant are headed to the Mile High City to take over The Ogden Theatre together. Both of these artists complement each other well, making this one show won’t want to miss this week. You may recognize American Authors from their 2014 anthem “Best Day of My Life” while Magic Giant is responsible for “Set On Fire” back in 2017. Fellow artist Public is on the bill for the Tuesday night as well, so grab some tickets now before it’s too late.
Also see…
Yola w/ Amythyst Kiah @ The Bluebird Theater
iann dior w/ Landon Cube, POORSTACY @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Nevala/Nathanson Quintet @ Dazzle Jazz
AnDré Mali Quartet: Bridges @ Nocturne Jazz
The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
’90s Trivia Night @ Art Bar
The Classic Crime Tour @ The Roxy Theatre
Jillian Rae w/ Lydia Liza, David Daniel Dennis @ Lion’s Lair
Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Cover Band Does O.K. @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Aztek + Leet + Newsensei + Weekly Battle: 2019 Final Winner’s Showcase @ The Black Box
Open Mic Night @ The Meadowlark
B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott @ Herb’s
Wednesday, February 12
Alan Parsons Live Project
Where: The Paramount Theatre
The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, Alan Parsons is bringing his famous Project to the heart of downtown Denver at the Paramount Theatre. Parsons’ experience in the music industry dates back to the ’60s and covers everything from producer work on multiple influential albums to launching his own artist career. At the age of 71, Parsons is still going strong and we are excited to see him come to the Mile High City this week. Tickets are still available to catch Parsons in action, so act now while supplies last.
Also see…
Brett Dennen @ The Gothic Theatre
Liver Down The River + Stack’s Crinkle (Local Supergroup) w/ Grassfed @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Homeboy Sandman w/ Quelle Chris, Stay Tuned, Bullhead*ded @ Marquis Theater
The Paranoyds + Spendtime Palace w/ Princess Dewclaw @ Larimer Lounge
Vale of Pnath w/ Gorod, Saeva, Humanist @ Lost Lake
Goth Night @ Milk Bar
Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra @ Dazzle Jazz
Andrew Vogt Quartet: A Tribute to Gerry Mulligan + Art Pepper @ Nocturne Jazz
Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal w/ Gabe Mervine Quartet @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Red Not Chili Peppers w/ Sega Nemesis @ The Oriental Theater
The Tight w/ Easy Lovin, Amphibious Man @ 3 Kings Tavern
Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
The Wavelengths w/ Special Guests @ Herman’s Hideaway
Yoda Popz w/ EVZY, Tek Savvy, Pepper Jack b2b Hartshorn, Krytical Hit, Disco Smacker, Drumatrix, Mr. M, Mindtrick, Enzo, Error Unknown @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Open Stage Denver @ The Venue
The Swallow @ The Meadowlark
Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s
Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s
Thursday, February 13
The Reverend Horton Heat w/ The Buttertones, The Koffin Kats
Where: The Bluebird Theater
The Lowdown: On Thursday and Friday night The Reverend Horton Heat is headed to the Mile High City to take over the Bluebird Theater. The Reverend Horton Heat is the epitome of the rockabilly genre. With songs such as “Psychobilly Freakout” and “Bales Of Cocaine” under their belts, their sound is unique and intriguing in a way that makes you want to keep listening. Fellow artists The Buttertones and The Koffin Kats are on the bill for Thursday night as well, so be sure to grab some tickets before it’s too late.
Also see…
RE:Search ft. Goldroom w/ Dynohunter, Luke The Knife @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Free Larimer Lounge House Party @ Larimer Lounge
Mike and the Moonpies + The Vegabonds w/ Hang Rounders @ Hi-Dive
Serpentfoot w/ Plastic Daggers @ Lost Lake
Hip Hop Thursdays @ Club Vinyl
Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Wil Swindler Presents Birth of the Cool (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Tom Gershwin Plays & Sings Chet Baker @ Nocturne Jazz
Dameion + Check 1 Hines + DJ Big Styles w/ DJ Squizzy Taylor, Sloane Sophisticate, The Love Jones Experience @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
No Mana @ Temple Denver
Barely Garcia @ Art Bar
Local Set: Raquel Garcia @ Red Rocks
FlowLines w/ Church Van, Part Time Ghost @ Lion’s Lair
Crafts and Drafts @ 3 Kings Tavern
Motown Groove w/ DJ Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern
Phoggy Rather Groggy Phish Thursday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Denver miniFEST & Colorado Solo Artist Awards Finals @ Herman’s Hideaway
Ave Grim w/ Tianna Rashae, Caleali, Lpeez, Colorado Myrical @ Your Mom’s House Denver
300 Days @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music
Sub.Session @ The Black Box Lounge
The Interesting Times Gang 001 w/ DJ Couchman @ The MeadowlarkDave Randon Trio @ Herb’s
Byovinyl w/ DJ Pleasurefaces @ BarFly
Friday, February 14
Black Tiger Sex Machine w/ Apashe, Blanke, Vampa
Where: Mission Ballroom
The Lowdown: Black Tiger Sex Machine is headed to Denver on Friday night to wrap up the work week and set the mood for you on Valentine’s Day at Mission Ballroom. If you’re unfamiliar with Black Tiger Sex Machine and their heavy EDM sound, check out tracks such as “The Grave” and “Religion” or their latest 2020 single “Time Travel” to get yourself started. Fellow artists Apashe, Blanke and Vampa are on the bill for Friday evening as well. If you’re looking to go hard this Valentine’s Day, this will be the perfect way to do it.
Also see…
Silversun Pickups w/ Eliza & The Delusionals @ The Ogden Theatre
Reverend Horton Heat w/ The Buttertones, The Koffin Kats @ The Bluebird Theater
Eli Young Band @ The Fillmore
Metronomy Forever w/ Bodega @ The Gothic Theatre
Black Heart Shaped Box w/ Corduroy, El Nirvano, Rooster @ Summit Music Hall
KBong + Mike Love + Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad w/ Policulture, Stylie @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side
Valentine’s Day Party w/ Punk Rock Burlesque ft. Dizzy With A Dame @ Marquis Theater
Palace w/ Janet May @ Larimer Lounge
Chella and the Charm w/ Jen Korte & The Loss, White Rose Motor Oil, Jackie Zubrzycki, Erika Ryann @ Hi-Dive
Lavender Jones w/ Kodak Connections, Sunny Sideways @ Lost Lake
House Guest: Iz & Diz @ Bar Standard
Latin Fridays @ Club Vinyl
Bonnie Lowdermilk (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Song Is You: Music for Lovers with Elaine Dame + Annie Booth Trio (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Valentine’s Night w/ Jenna McLean (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Patrick Lee (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Randy Houser @ The Grizzly Rose
DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Wind and the Wave @ Globe Hall
Hearts ‘n’ Aces + Pink Party @ The Walnut Room
Yesterday (Beatles Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Oysterhead ft. Trey Anastasio, Les Claypool, Stewart Copeland @ 1st Bank Center
House Refugees @ Temple Denver
Love Beats @ LVL
Unicorn Love Party: Mythillogic w/ Schmid-E, Lea Luna, Mikey Thunder @ The Oriental Theater
The Pollution w/ Grimy, Die Win, Powerslide @ 3 Kings Tavern
Cheap Perfume w/ Flora De La Luna, The Yellnats, Call Your Mom @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Outbox ft. DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern
Mr. Big Bear ft. Dave Hebert + Oysterhead Afterparty: Somatic + Custard Pie @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Hip-Hop Is My Valentine ft. GEM, Lifenoize @ Herman’s Hideaway
Electric Beethoven w/ Mother Tongue @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Ley Line @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Dakota Blonde @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Night Wolf’s Valentine’s Day Show @ The Venue
Goopsteppa + Congi w/ parkbreezy x pheel., Morning Coffee @ The Black Box
Keith Mackenzie + DJ Hero w/ Breakbeat Mafia, Benny Young, Ill Me Nghty, Slim_R_I @ The Black Box Lounge
Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark
New Ben Franklins @ Skylark Lounge
Valley Cats @ Herb’s
Ian Mahan (Night Set) @ BarFly
Kenny Lee Duo (Late Set) @ BarFly
Saturday, February 15
Oysterhead ft. Trey Anastasio, Les Claypool, Stewart Copeland
Where: 1st Bank Center
The Lowdown: On Friday and Saturday nights, Oysterhead is headed to Broomfield to take over the 1st Bank Center. Oysterhead is a supergroup consisting of members Trey Anastasio, Les Claypool and the Police’s Stewart Copeland. These three musicians are incredible on their own, but when they come together is when the magic happens. If you’re into rock or jam-band Esque music in any capacity, this will be the perfect show for you. You have not one but two chances to see the show, so act now and get tickets before it’s too late.
Also see…
The Marcus King Band w/ Dee White @ The Ogden Theatre
Reverend Horton Heat w/ The Buttertones, The Koffin Kats @ The Bluebird Theater
The New Pornographers w/ Diane Coffee @ The Gothic Theatre
Sango w/ Savon, Dante ThatGuy @ Summit Music Hall
Roddy Ricch @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Tender w/ XYLO @ Marquis Theater
Elliot Moss w/ Derover, Melody Monroe @ Larimer Lounge
Pictureplane w/ DEBR4H, Entrancer @ Hi-Dive
Mattiel w/ Calvin Love @ Lost Lake
BASS OPS: Detrace w/ Sharam @ Club Vinyl
Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights @ The Church
Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Stafford Hunter Quintet ft. Brad Leali (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Alejandro Castaño Quintet: The Music of Herbie Hancock (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Alex Heffron Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Randy Houser @ The Grizzly Rose
Lost Dog Trio (Tom Waits Tribute) (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
DeVotchKa (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Kayla Ruby @ Globe Hall
Bart Crow w/ Joe Teichman @ The Walnut Room
Mindy Smith @ Soiled Dove Underground
Bassjackers @ Temple Denver
Jauz w/ Habstrakt, Tynan @ Mission Ballroom
Local Set: Red Petals Band + TMULE @ Red Rocks
Bodysnatcher w/ Great American Ghost, Born a New, Distinguisher @ The Roxy Theatre
The Petty Nicks Experience w/ Halfway There (Bon Jovi Tribute), Stone Beat Invasion @ The Oriental Theater
Saxsquatch w/ 78 Bombs, Manotaur @ Lion’s Lair
Cheap Perfume w/ Flora De La Luna, The Yellnats, Call Your Mom @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Soldier of Love @ Goosetown Tavern
Mr. Big Bear ft. Dave Hebert + Oysterhead Afterparty: Somatic + Custard Pie @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Littleton Station w/ Lies or Lullabies (Night Set) @ Herman’s Hideaway
Late Party ft. Nelson & Danoli (Late Set) @ Herman’s Hideaway
Goldilox @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Stillhouse Junkies @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Lloyd Cole @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Tora Tora @ The Venue
Ejay w/ Brett Starr, CES @ The Black Box Lounge
Hive w/ John Glist, Solid, Design @ The Black Box
Poptones w/ DJ YungKev, El Bran @ The Meadowlark
Rock ‘n’ Roll Revival @ Skylark Lounge
Sunday, February 16
Dom Dolla + Sonny Fodera w/ Cassian, Freddy Rule
Where: Mission Ballroom
The Lowdown: To wrap up this week in Denver concerts, we are taking you back to Mission Ballroom where EDM artists Dom Dolla and Sonny Fodera will be taking over Denver’s newest venue. Dom Dolla and Sonny Fodera have a similar style in their sound. If you’re unfamiliar with these two artists, check out “San Frandisco” by Dom Dolla and “One Night (ft. Raphaella)” by Sonny Fodera to get yourself started. Tickets are still available to catch these two DJs in action along with Cassian and Freddy Rule, so act now and end your week the right way.
Also see…
Blunts & Blondes w/ SubDocta, Bawldy @ The Ogden Theatre
World + Inferno Friendship Society + The Bridge City Sinners w/ Tejon Street Corner Thieves @ The Bluebird Theater
Pinegrove w/ Whitney Ballen @ The Gothic Theatre
Young Dolp + Key Glock @ Summit Music Hall
Thouxanbanfauni + Teejayx6 w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Shady Recruits (Marcus King Band After Show) @ TBA
Bad Decisions w/ The Vanilla, Milkshakes, Toxic Wife, Black & White Motion Picture @ Larimer Lounge
Ry Warner w/ Erika Ryann @ Hi-Dive
Hembree @ Lost Lake
SIN Sundays @ Club Vinyl
The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Stafford Hunter Quintet ft. Brad Leali (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Austin Johnson (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Motherfolk w/ Matt Rouch & the Noise Upstairs, Mike Ring @ Globe Hall
Coast 2 Coast Live @ The Walnut Room
#SexInTheCity w/ Yella Beezy + Bainbridge + High Zombie @ Temple Denver
Eigengrau w/ Night of Dark Light @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
The Kids Are Alright w/ The Next Generations @ Goosetown Tavern
Tectonics – A Bass Benefit @ The Black Box Lounge
Kayt & the House Band ft. Dave Randon, Ryan Hayden, Vlad Girshevich @ Herb’s