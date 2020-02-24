Just Announced – The Black Keys, Kraftwerk-3D and Judas Priest Come to Denver

Looks like we’re officially knee-deep in concert announcement season. From Red Rocks to Mission Ballroom, some heavy-hitting acts are coming through town.

For starters, the Black Keys have announced their return. Following a massive comeback show at the Pepsi Center in September of last year, the Black Keys are continuing their “Let’s Rock Tour” but this time heading to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a more intimate affair on July 15. The fun doesn’t stop there, however, as none other the Gary Clark Jr. and The Marcus King Band are slated to join the blues rockers. Gary Clark Jr., in particular, is a surprising addition to the Red Rocks performance as the musician has headlined the venue on his own accord for the past two years.

The legendary trailblazing electronic quartet, Kraftwerk have announced a run of shows for their 50th Anniversary as a unit, including plans to hit Red Rocks on June 29. The performance will bring the groups 3D production to life and will mark nearly five years since they last played in the Mile High City. The forthcoming Kraftwerk 3D show is known to merge performance art, music and immersive visuals, and is sure to be one of the most unique sets to grace Red Rocks this year.

Last but certainly not least, heavy metal outfit, Judas Priest is slated to hit Mission Ballroom for a blowout concert on October 9. Like Kraftwerk, Judas Priest who came together in 1969 will also celebrate 50 years together on their forthcoming “50 Heavy Metal Years Tour.” The band’s last visit to Denver came in 2017, at the Pepsi Center no less, so the Mission Ballroom performance will be one for the diehards.

Kraftwerk-3D goes on sale Thursday, February 27 at 10 a.m. here. Judas Priest and the Black Keys will both go on sale on Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. via AXS.