A Downtown Barbershop is Donating Money to Australia For Every Haircut Next Saturday

Rosemont Barbershop & Grooming Supply — located inside Free Market at Dairy Block in LoDo — is holding a special cut-a-thon fundraiser for Australia on Saturday, February 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ravaged by months of fires that have decimated more than 24 million acres of land and killed or injured more than a billion animals, the “Land Down Under” is in a state of emergency, so local businesses are galvanizing into action to help. Proceeds from every haircut, shave and beard trim performed by Rosemont stylists throughout the day will go directly to the Australian Red Cross, the NSW Rural Fire Service and the WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue Organisation. Run of the Roses underground cocktail bar will also offer special tiki cocktails as part of the fundraiser.

Rosemont Barbershop is located inside Free Market at 1801 Blake Street, Suite 100, Denver. For more information or to book a Rosemont Cut-a-Thon for Australia service, go here.