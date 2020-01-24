Rolling Stone Calls Denver a Rising Music Destination

In a new series chronicling and spotlighting US music cities, Rolling Stone has name-dropped none other than the Mile High City. Citing Denver’s booming live music scene, Rolling Stone details everything from the success of Nathaniel Rateliff to the decriminalization of “magic mushrooms” in Denver’s rise as a music destination.

Once known as a flyover state, Denver’s rise as a music hub may not surprise those on the homefront, but the nation is just waking up to what Denver truly offers. Rolling Stone dives into the impact of both Red Rocks and the newly unveiled Mission Ballroom, record stores like Twist and Shout and even the annual Phish labor day concerts held at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Local music industry veterans like Rateliff and Paule Epstein of Twist and shout are quoted in the article, and the article goes as far as to refer to Denver as “the Amsterdam of the West.”

However, the Rolling Stone article, unfortunately, makes no mention of the rising local musicians who make Denver’s music scene thrive, instead, relying on musicians who’ve long graduated from local status. Nevertheless, Rolling Stone‘s coverage of Denver is a long time coming but is many years in the making from the great people working to make Denver’s music scene as great as it is.

Check out the full Rolling Stone feature here.