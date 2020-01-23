10+ Places to Celebrate the Lunar New Year 2020 in Denver

The Lunar New Year returns to Denver – this year celebrating the rat zodiac sign. The Asian communities in and around the city are primed and ready with some colorful events to honor the new year. The rat is the first sign in the zodiac and represents new beginnings as well as wealth and surplus.

Chinese New Year 2020

When: January 25 – 26

Where: Ace Eat Serve, 501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ace Eat Serve hosts a Chinese New Year 2020 weekend. You can dine on hand-crafted dim sum bites and tasty savory snacks from Executive Chef Thach Tran and the Ace Eat Serve team. Dishes include Stir Fry Phat Belly Noodles, Brown Butter Lobster Sui Mai and Dragon’s Breath.

Lion Dance Performance

When: January 25, 1:10 p.m.

Where: Pho 555, 1098 Federal Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pho 555 teams up with Nguyen Thieu Lion Dance to host a Lion Dance Performance. You can watch as dancers dress up in traditional garb, giant lion costumes and more as they dance in the Lunar New Year.

Year Of The Rat Lunar New Year Celebration

When: January 25 – 26

Where: Truong An Gifts, 333 S. Federal Blvd. #116, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your party on at the Year Of The Rat Lunar New Year Celebration. You can see traditional dragon and lion dances, martial arts and even have a chance at winning prizes from a raffle. You can also shop for Lunar New Year essentials while celebrating.

2020 Chinese New Year Celebration

When: January 25, 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: The Potter’s House of Denver, 9495 E. Florida Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Potter’s House of Denver partners with Denver Chinese School to present a 2020 Colorado Chinese New Year celebration. You can experience a cultural fair filled with traditional bites, calligraphy and more as well as a celebration show with traditional cultural performances.

Lunar New Year Lion Dance

When: January 25, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Pho OK Denver, 890 S. Monaco Pkwy. Unit 8, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a bite from Pho OK Denver and then get in some entertainment during a Lunar New Year Lion Dance. You can watch a traditional lion dance from dancers and ring in the Lunar New Year.

Lion Dance Performance at Golden Phở and Grill

When: January 25, 11:50 a.m.

Where: Golden Pho & Grill, 1036 S. Federal Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience the majesty of traditional dancing during a Lion Dance Performance at Golden Pho & Grill. Golden Pho & Grill team up with Nguyen Thieu Lion Dance‎ for a morning of celebration as dancers perform for the Lunar New Year.

Vietnamese New Year

When: January 25, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Super Star Nails & Spa, 890 S. Monaco Pkwy. #4, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Honor the Lunar New Year with a Vietnamese New Year celebration. You can watch wild lion dances, delight in small bites and drinks and explore the salon.

Chinese New Year Celebrations

When: February 1, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Empress Seafood Restaurant, 2825 West Alameda Ave, Denver

Cost: $28+, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate the new year with one of Denver’s sister city’s Kunming, China. Hosted at Empress Seafood restaurant expect plenty of food with a 10-course banquet, a silent auction and a lion dance.

Lunar New Year Celebration at Saigon Travel

When: February 2, 1 p.m.

Where: 1147 1145 S. Federal Blvd, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Saigon Travel partners with Bambu Desserts and Drinks, Now Pho and the 1145 South Federal Boulevard Business Center for a Lunar New Year Celebration. You can experience performances from Colorado Asian Heritage Center, snag li xi (red envelopes) for good luck and celebrate the year of the rat.

Chinese New Year Party

When: February 8, 5:30 – 11 p.m.

Where: Grand Hyatt Denver Downtown, 1750 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $150 – $250 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grand Hyatt Denver Downtown hosts a Chinese New Year Party. You can party out the holiday with delights from a traditional Chinese banquet dinner, performances and even a silent disco. You can also shop from a Chinese night market filled with colorful wonders. The event benefits the Nathan Yip Foundation.

Rat Tales: Chinese New Year Invitational

When: Through February 23, hours vary

Where: Valkarie Gallery, 445 S Saulsbury St, Lakewood

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: For the fifth year, Valkarie Gallery and Arts on Belmar are celebrating the lunar new year in a unique way. The invitation-only art show will showcase 70 artists displaying this year’s theme — the rat. Additionally, all artists will incorporate metal into their work. Check it out now until February 23 and see how they take on this challenge.