Fashion Events to Attend this January

The New Year is a time-honored tradition when people are given the chance to reinvent themselves and start anew. Another year has come and gone, and the new decade presents opportunities at every turn. To celebrate the start of 2020, 303 Magazine has put together a list of events to commemorate a fresh decade. From galas to clothing swaps, there are boundless ways to participate in activities and events this January.

Éclipse Glove January Event: Clothing Swap

When: Saturday, January 11, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Where: Éclipse Clothing Company Studio, 702 10th Ave., Longmont

Admission: free (RSVP HERE)

The Lowdown: RSVP and bring any clothing that’s in good shape for a chance to find something new for your closet. Drop off any items you’d like to part with before January 10 at the studio. Women’s items will be featured along with men’s and children’s clothing as well.

How I Did It: An Evening with Blake Jackson

When: Thursday, January 23, 7-9 p.m.

Where: The Studio Denver, 4950 Washington St., Denver

Admission: free (register HERE)

The Lowdown: Blake Jackson is a renowned photographer that has photographed the likes of Chance the Rapper and Bassnectar along with popular events like Paris Fashion Week. The Studio Denver will provide the opportunity to hear Jackson’s story and learn through his experiences.

Trucker Hat Painting Class

When: Sunday, January 26, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Two22 Brew, 4550 S. Reservoir Rd., Centennial

Admission: $35 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: This one-of-a-kind experience acts as a fashionable and creative outlet. Local artist, Elise Holmes, will demonstrate her techniques for stylizing custom apparel. All supplies will be provided including painting supplies and the hat. Enjoy a beer and receive one-on-one time with designer and artist, Elise Holmes.

Asian Real Estate Association of Greater Denver Gala

When: Thursday, January 30, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: The ART Hotel, 1201 Broadway, Denver

Admission: $35-50 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: Asian Real Estate Association of Greater Denver will host a gala that includes drinks, food and a fashion show put on by Go Save a Life. The mixer will be a great opportunity to network with members and prominent figures in the real estate industry.