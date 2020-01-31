Fashion Events to Attend this February

It seems like January lasted much longer than it did, considering the hectic events that took place in just 31 days. As we plow on, we say hello to February, the last month of winter and the poster month for love. Valentine’s Day is mistakingly elitist in its connotations— thought to be reserved only for romance and lovers. In reality, in can merely signify an appreciation for life and the people you hold near and dear. For this reason, let this month be the one where we all embrace the love we find within ourselves and our community. 303 Magazine is here to assist you with a list of style events that will stir the passion one can only find within the excitement of fashion.

For the Culture Con

When: Saturday, February 8, 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center building, 144 West Colfax Ave., Denver

Admission: free

The Lowdown: For the Culture Con is an all-day occasion that celebrates the community of Denver with fashion, music, art and food. Denver Cultural Partners Program is presenting this as a free and engaging way for locals to commemorate their community.

Babe Love Fest

When: Saturday, February 8 and Sunday, February 9

Where: Tulaire, 6195 W 44th Ave., Wheat Ridge

Admission: Free (tickets for bouquet workshop HERE)

The Lowdown: This is a weekend dedicated to self-love. Hosted by Tulaire, the two-day fest will feature a selection of unique events. Mimosas in the morning and rosé in the afternoon will be a sweet detail for your palate.

Saturday:

11 a.m.- 1 p.m.: Ancient Body Works will be hosting a tarot reading.

1- 3 p.m.: Let the Light In Studio will be doing portraits in front of the floral wall installation.

Sunday:

9-10:30 a.m.: Build a bouquet workshop, tickets are required.

noon-2 p.m. A Touch of Peace Massage will be offering chair massages.

Romance – the Luxury Lingerie Fashion Event

When: Thursday, February 13, 5-7:30 p.m.

Where: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theater, 119 Park Ave. W, Denver

Admission: $8-$60 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: A pre-Valentine’s Day show featuring an eclectic mix of apparel ranging from lingerie to ballgowns. If that isn’t enticing enough, there’s also burlesque, comedy and music to keep you entertained.

Victorian & Vino

When: Saturday, February 15, 3-6 p.m.

Where: The Lumber Baron Inn & Gardens, 2555 West 37th Ave., Denver

Admission: $75 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: This is a special event that showcases a Victorian-era fashion show by Nico Nagel. Apart from the historic fashion, there will be rosé to sample along with the food provided.

Lady in Red Fashion Show

When: Saturday, February 15, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Mental Health Center of Denver, 3401 Eudora St., Denver

Admission: $0- $95.08

The Lowdown: This fashion show produced by Troe Williams with Vandalism Designs promises to be a good time. The night will feature food, music and style. Tickets range from General Admission to Vendor options depending on what package you’d like.