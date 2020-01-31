Denver Performing Arts Complex is Opening a New Food Concept Today

Prelude + Post will be situated within the theater district of downtown Denver, taking over the former Limelight Supper Club & Lounge, giving city-goers a chance to grab a bite as well as cocktails as they hit the town. The restaurant aims to pay homage to Denver’s art scene as it is filled with local art that can be purchased by guests.

The menu of the concept has a focus on using Colorado fresh ingredients, sourcing seasonally harvested produce from Blue Bear Farm – which is conveniently located next door to the Colorado Convention Center. Five-thousand pounds of produce from the farm is incorporated into the food and drink menu, giving a fresh taste to all of the delights.

Along with locally sourced ingredients, the menu will contain snacks, small plates and larger shareable plates for a more casual atmosphere. You can experience the heated outdoor lounge or take a seat within the interior that features a bar with relaxed seating, a dining room for more traditional meals and even a separate bartop that overlooks the Denver Performing Arts Complex and the Buell Theatre.