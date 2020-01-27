Golden Restaurant Week and 19 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver This Week

Prepare your tastebuds for a flavor-packed week. You can start your week rolling sushi and sipping brews at Ratio Beerworks Brewshi event or head to Vine Street Pub to get a sneak peek of what’s in store for Stout Month. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to check out this round-up of food and drink events in Denver this week.

Monday, January 27

Sip & Sushi at Colorado Sake Co.

When: Monday, January 27, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Colorado Sake Co., 3559 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Sake Co. is hosting a Sip & Sushi event this Monday. Guests will learn three different styles of sushi making from Chef Taylor West. Tickets include the sushi rolling class and a pour from Colorado Sake Co.

Tuesday, January 28

Brewshi Sushi Pop-Up at Ratio Beerworks

When: Tuesday, January 28, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks is the latest brewery to host Uchi Denver’s Brewshi Pop-Up. The sushi pop-up comes from the mind of Executive Chef Blayne Ochoa and is focused on serving sustainable sushi next to a pint of local craft beer.

Plant Pairing at Stem Ciders

When: Tuesday, January 28, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $27 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders continues its cider pairing events with a less edible option this Tuesday. For $27, attendees will receive a four cider flight and four mini plants to take home. The plants include a palm, a silver pothos, a snake plant and a prayer plant.

Wednesday, January 29

2020 Stout Month Sneak Peek

When: Wednesday, January 29, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Vine Street Pub & Brewery, 1700 Vine St., Denver

Cost: $50 tickets available at the door

The Lowdown: Head to Vine Street Pub & Brewery for a preview of the renowned Stout Month. For $50, attendees will join Mountain Sun Director of Brewing Operations John Fiorilli in sampling unique stouts and learning the history of Mountain Sun’s Stout Month. The ticket also includes heavy passed appetizers so come thirsty and hungry.

Great Divide Beer School

When: Wednesday, January 29, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Barrel Bar, 1812 35th St., Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Join Great Divide Brewing for Beer School this Wednesday. The event will cover “Beer Brewing 101” including the history of beer, different brewing styles, an overview of ingredients and more. For $15 you will receive access to the class and your first pint for free.

Let’s Get Pappy: Whiskey Pairing Dinner

When: Wednesday, January 29, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Foraged Restaurant, 1825 Blake St., Suite 100, Denver

Cost: $100 per person, for reservations call 720-826-2147

The Lowdown: For[a]ged Restaurant will host a Whiskey Pairing Dinner this Wednesday. For $100, diners will indulge in a four-course meal paired with four rare whiskeys. Whiskeys include Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year, Eagle Rare 10 Year Single Barrel Private Label and more.

Thursday, January 30

Liquid Dinner Presented by Level 1 & The Source

When: Thursday, January 30, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: The Source Hotel and Market Hall, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Head to The Source Hotel and Market Hall for a booze-filled night with Level 1 and Isabel Juice + Cocktail Bar. The event will feature music from DJ Rice Cube, drinks, dancing and beer from New Belgium Brewing.

Super Smash Bros. Tournament

When: Thursday, January 30, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Its on like Donkey Kong at Great Divide Brewing Co.’s Super Smash Bros. Tournament. The night will host all your favorite Great Divide brews, prizes and a Super Smash Bros. tournament on the original Nintendo 64.

Friday, January 31

Golden Restaurant Week

When: Starts Friday, January 31

Where: Multiple locations, go here for a full list of participating restaurants

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Golden Restaurant Week kicks off this Friday. You can explore Golden’s dining scene at an affordable price through February 9th. Participating restaurants include Bella Colibri, Cafe 13, Colorado Plus Cidery & Pub and more.

Denver Passport Breakfast for Dinner Pajama Party

When: Friday, January 7, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Ivy on 7th, 410 E. 7th Ave., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Head to Ivy on 7th to indulge in breakfast for dinner with the folks from The Denver Passport Program this Friday, For $45, diners can delight in a breakfast buffet and two complimentary drinks. Pajama attire is encouraged so you can bust out your favorite onesie for a wild Friday night.

Cosmic Vertigo, Apricot Drupaceous & Cherry Tulpaforcer Release

When: Starts Friday, January 31 at 12 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, reserve your bottle here

The Lowdown: Cerebral Brewing is doing a triple bottle release this weekend. The brews include Cosmic Vertigo, a barrel-aged barleywine; Apricot Drupaceous, an oak-aged wild ale and Cherry Tulpaforcer, a barrel-aged oat saison. You can reserve your bottle today and pick up starts Friday at 12 p.m.

Branch and Barrel Whiskey Happy Hour

When: Friday, January 31, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Whiskey Bar, 2203 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Branch and Barrel are taking over Whiskey Bar this Friday. From seven to nine p.m., guests will receive samples of the local whiskey and free shot glasses with purchase.

Saturday, February 1

Denver Beer Co’s Beer & Cookie Pairing

When: Starts Saturday, February 1 at 11 a.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co, Arvada and Denver locations

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate the end of January with a Beer & Cookie Pairing Party at Denver Beer Co. For $20, guests will receive five cookies from Santa Fe Cookie Co. paired with hand-picked Denver Beer Co brews. The pairing is happening in both Denver and Arvada locations Saturday and Sunday so you can indulge in the breakfast of champions all weekend long.

Zero Degree’s Denver Grand Opening

When: Starts Saturday, February 1 at 11 a.m.

Where: Zero Degrees Denver, 1390 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Asian-Hispanic fusion fast-food chain Zero Degrees is coming to Denver. The chain specializes in frozen desserts and fusion snacks. You can head to the Colorado Boulevard location starting this Saturday to try its famous Mangonadas.

Get on the Beer Bus

When: Saturday, February 1, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: Comrade Brewing Company, 7667 E. Iliff Ave., Suite F, Denver

Cost: $5

The Lowdown: The Beer Bus running between Comrade Brewing, Copper Kettle, Dry Dock and Launch Pad returns this Saturday. For $5, you can ride the bus all day to hop between your favorite South Denver breweries.

Chinese New Year Celebration

When: Saturday, February 1, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Empress Seafood Restaurant, 2825 W. Alameda Ave., Denver

Cost: $38 – $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Chinese New Year Celebrations continue at The Empress Seafood Restaurant this Saturday. The event will feature a 10-course banquet, lion dance, silent auction and more. Proceeds will benefit the New John H. Yee Scholarship Fund so you can celebrate the year of the rat while supporting a good cause.

Bring the Greenback Bottle Release & Tapping

When: Saturday, February 1, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Baere Brewing Company, 320 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Join Baere Brewing Company in welcoming back Bring The Greenback brew. The limited-release table sour honors the rebirth of the Colorado state fish, the Greenback Cutthroat Trout. Proceeds from each bottle benefit Running Rivers, a Colorado non-profit dedicated to the protection and education of freshwater ecosystems.

Sunday, February 2

Super Bowl LIV Watch Party

When: Sunday, February 1, 4:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Smōk – Denver, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Head to Smōk at The Source to celebrate the Super Bowl the Kansas City way. The watch party will feature food and drink specials, Boulevard Brewing beer, raffles and more.

Super Bowl Sunday at Improper City

When: Sunday, February 2, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Suite 101, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate all-day happy hour at Improper City while watching the big game this Sunday. Danger Zone Calzones will be slinging their calzone creations and Kings County Kitchen will be serving wings for purchase.

Un-Sunday at Bar Max

When: Sunday, February 2, 1 – 6 p.m.

Where: Bar Max, 2412 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If the Super Bowl is not your cup of tea, Bar Max has the vibe for you. The East Colfax bar will be airing alternative sports on their TVs all day including Curling, Cup Stacking and more. You can steer clear of the football fanatics with a glass of wine in hand at Bar Max.

