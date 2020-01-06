Barrel-Aged Beer Festival and 15 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver This Week

Prepare your tastebuds for a flavor-packed week in Denver. You can kick off your Dry January at Bar Helix’s Mocktail Master Class or get a jump start on Red Rocks season at the venue’s Local Set Series. Wherever the week takes you make sure to check out this roundup of food and drink events in Denver.

Monday, January 6

Free Beer: Customer Appreciation Day

When: Starts Monday, January 6 at 12 p.m.

Where: Bruz Beers, 1675 W. 67th Ave., Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: It is January’s Customer Appreciation Day this Monday. All guests that sign up for the brewery’s newsletter will receive a free beer. You can delight in the first Monday of the year with a free beer in hand.

Community Supporter Artisans of Denver

When: Monday, January 6, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: $551 for the quarter, register here

The Lowdown: Community Supported Artisans of Denver returns for 2020. Participants will receive a box of local meat, bread, cheese, coffee, beer and more over the course of eight weeks. You can support your local community while enjoying some delectable home goods.

Tuesday, January 7

Pork Belly and Cider Pairing

When: Tuesday, January 7, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $24 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Seasoned Chef and Stem Ciders present a Pork Belly and Cider Pairing this Tuesday. Featured pairings include Hibiscus Session Cider with Pork Belly Sliders, Rosé with Pig Candy BLTs and more.

Wednesday, January 8

Cerebral Brewing Run Club

When: Starts Wednesday, January 8 at 6:15 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: You can kick start your New Year’s Resolution with Cerebral Run Club this Wednesday. The 5K fun run around City Park starts at 6:15 p.m. and ends at Cerebral Brewing. After the run, you can guiltlessly enjoy a cold brew.

Shake It Up! Winter Cocktail Class

When: Wednesday, January 8, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Deviation Distilling, 900 W. 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Deviation Distilling is hosting their monthly cocktail class this Wednesday. Participants will learn how to create three seasonal cocktails while enjoying light appetizers. Guests will also receive two Deviation cocktail glasses to take home.

Mocktail MasterClass 101

When: Wednesday, January 8, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Bar Helix, 3440 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bar Helix is hosting a three-part #DryJanuary series starting this Wednesday. The event will teach guests how to create booze-free cocktails with custom flavored syrups, infusions and garnishes. The class will also teach the basics of how to incorporate CBD herbal bitters.

Thursday, January 9

Vegan Dining Series

When: Thursday, January 9, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Charcoal Bistro, 1028 S. Gaylord St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, call 303-953-8718 to reserve your spot

The Lowdown: Charcoal Bistro’s Vegan Dining Series returns this Thursday. The event will feature a multi-course meal from Executive Chef Amy Brown. Past courses have included savory quinoa and lentil cabbage rolls in tomato sauce and sweet banana split cake.

Friday, January 10

2020 Snowed In Maple Release

When: Friday, January 10, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St., Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company’s Snowed In release is here. The Maple variant will be available on tap and in 19-ounce cans. Don’t sleep on this Bourbon Barrel-Aged Oatmeal Stout.

Ski Waxing Party

When: Friday, January 10, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Platt Park Brewing Company, 1875 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Platt Park Brewing Company is hosting a Ski Waxing Party. For $20 you will receive a ski or snowboard wax and a pint while you wait. You can sip on a brew while preparing for your next powder day.

Murder Mystery Dinner

When: Friday, January 10, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Fort Restaurant, 19192 Highway 8, Morrison

Cost: $79 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Head to The Fort Restaurant to live out all your murder mystery fantasies all while enjoying a three-course meal. Tickets include a prix-fixe meal, one alcoholic beverage and participation in the murder mystery production.

Saturday, January 11

Sixth Annual Barrel-Aged Beer Festival

When: Saturday, January 11, 11 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Lowdown Brewery + Kitchen, 800 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Lowdown Brewery + Kitchen is being taken over by the sixth annual Barrel-Aged Beer Festival this Saturday. The free event will feature 14 different barrel-aged beers on tap and several Lowdown Brewery releases. Other participating breweries include Elevation Beer Co, Ratio Beerworks, Dry Dock Brewing and more.

Is There Brunch On Mars: The David Bowie Brunch

When: Starts Saturday, January 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, call 303-993-8023 to reserve your spot

The Lowdown: This Saturday marks the three year anniversary of the passing of the great David Bowie. Ophelia’s is throwing a David Bowie themed brunch in honor of the late artist featuring live painting, Bowie visuals on the big screen and more.

Home Pour Over Class

When: Saturday, January 11, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Corvus Coffee, 4925 S. Newport St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Corvus Coffee in Denver Tech Center is hosting a Home Pour Over Class this Saturday. For $5 participants will learn their way around a pour over brewer and receive a bag of coffee.

Sunday, January 12

21st Century Hedonist Brunch at Bar Helix

When: Sunday, January 12, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Bar Helix, 3440 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, RSVP here

The Lowdown: Bar Helix is hosting a Hedonist Brunch this Sunday. The event features boozy and booze-free fun. You can enjoy brunch, cocktails, yoga, vitamin drips and more.

Red Rocks Local Set

When: Stars Sunday, January 12 at 7 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison

Cost: $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience Red Rocks like never before at a Local Set. The indoor event features local musicians, themed dinner and drinks and more at the Visitor Center. You can indulge in food and drink while getting to know the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater.

Hikyoga at Epic Brewing

When: Sunday, January 12, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: Epic Brewing Company – Denver Taproom, 3001 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $21 – $38 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hikyoga is taking over the Epic Brewing Denver Taproom this Sunday. For $21 you will receive an all levels yoga class and one beer. Groups of two cost only $38 so you and a friend can kick the Sunday scaries at Epic Brewing Company.

Mark Your Calendar

Bingo Brunch at Night

When: Friday, January 17, 5 – 11 p.m.

Where:Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

2020 Super Stout Party

When: Saturday, January 18, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St., Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

Bubbly Tasting at Hotel Teatro

When: Sunday, January 19, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Hotel Teatro, 1100 14th St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here