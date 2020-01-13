Womxn’s March Denver and 31 Things To Do in Denver This Week

Denver has some edgy events lined up this week. Start it off by getting artsy at a True West Art Pop-Up Gallery and end it by honoring veterans at Stories of Courage. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, January 13

True West Pop-Up

When: January 13 – 25

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience the group exhibition True West Art Pop-Up Gallery this Monday. The pop-up – curated by local artist Michael Dowling – holds works from a myriad of Denver galleries including K Contemporary, Leon Art Gallery and more.

National Western Stock Show

When: January 13, 7 – 9 pm.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $28 – $110 tickets available here

The Lowdown: The National Western Stock Show gears up for its annual PBR bull riding competition. You can watch as the best riders around Denver face the challenge of taming a bull as part of the PBRPendleton Whisky Velocity Tour. The finals will occur on January 15.

Tuesday, January 14

2020 Legislative Preview

When: January 14, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Cable Center Events, 2000 Buchtel Blvd. S., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Sun teams up with CBS4 and the University of Denver to host a 2020 Legislative Review. You can hear from Gov. Jared Polis and lawmakers as they present their ideas for the 2020 legislative session.

Authentic Connection

When: January 14, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Archipelago, 2345 7th St., Denver

Cost: Free – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Archipelago hosts Authentic Connection. You can work on your connections and build better relationships with those around you in a group setting with the guidance of instructor Amelia Broughton. You can also dive deeper into complex feelings that people hold, experiment with mind-body practices and learn more about consciously making an effort to connect more deeply with others.

MLK Tribute Concert

When: January 14, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Colorado Symphony hosts an MLK Tribute Concert. The concert will have a variety of special guest performances as well as an honoring of the recipients of the 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Awards.

Wednesday, January 15

Fine Art Afternoon

When: January 15, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Grab your painting tools and join others in the community for a Fine Art Afternoon. ReCreative Denver opens its studio doors for you to be able to work on current projects, meet like-minded individuals and share tips and tricks. Make sure to bring your own supplies or purchase from ReCreative.

Adam Cayton-Holland

When: January 15, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Get a laugh on during a set from Adam Cayton-Holland. Comedy Works hosts the comedian who is known for his truTV series Those Who Can’t, The Meltdown and appearances on shows like The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Leather Working and Branding 101

When: January 15, 5 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Commons on Champa, 1245 Champa St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Reef Effect presents a Leather Working and Branding 101 workshop. You can learn how to work with leather and create some cool pieces with the help of experts.

Introduction to Trapeze and Lyra

When: January 15, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Studio Friction, 740 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn how to achieve basic mounts, poses and more during an Introduction to Trapeze and Lyra. You can soar in the air with the instruction of Kara Twine at the one hour workshop.

Inside the Programmer’s Mind

When: January 15, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $7 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Kick back and relax during a screening of Inside The Programmer’s Mind. The film, directed by Keith Garcia is a documentary that gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Troll 2 from the view of actor Michael Stephenson.

Thursday, January 16

God Save the Queens 2 Year Anniversary: Night of 1000 Siouxsies

When: January 16, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Gladys: The Nosy Neighbor, 500 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your punk on at the God Save the Queens 2 Year Anniversary: Night of 1000 Siouxsies. You can watch performances from Heavenly Powers, Neurotika Killz, Sęxy Sadie and more with poppin’ beats from DJ Dutch Confetti.

January Emerging Filmmakers Project

When: January 16, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: The Bug Theatre hosts The Emerging Filmmakers Project. The project allows Colorado indie filmmakers to present their work. You can watch screenings of films such as Shadows by Tyler Eaton, Lights Over Chautauqua by Katherine Borda & Lee Cipolla, Someone Else’s Shoes by Trae Beneck & Avery Troop and Text Protector by Nancy Fingerhood.

The Art Happens Here: Net Art’s Archival Poetics

When: January 16, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Vicki Myhren Gallery, 2121 E. Asbury Ave., Denver ‎

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore a myriad of mediums during The Art Happens Here: Net Art’s Archival Poetics. The exhibition – curated by Michael Conor and Aria Dean dives into questions of archival statuses of art.

Pink Pro Rodeo

When: January 16, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The National Western Stock Show partners with Cigna to present the Pink Pro Rodeo. You can watch as cowboys wrangle cattle, show off stunts and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.

Womxn’s March Fresh Off the Press

When: January 16, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: MATTER, 2134 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get ready for the Womxn’s March Denver during Womxn’s March Fresh Off the Press. You can letterpress print and create posters for the march with other like-minded individuals.

Jeff Horton and Kelton Osborn

When: January 16, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Dr., Denver ‎

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Step into Michael Warren Contemporary to experience the exhibitions of artists Jeff Horton and Kelton Osborn. Horton creates architectonic paintings with expressionist passages. Osborn presents gestural paintings on paper.

Shibori Dyeing

When: January 16, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Try your hand at fabric dyeing during a Shibori Dyeing workshop. The dyeing method uses indigo dye on different natural fabrics for a wonderous blue and white pattern. For $10 or more you can also bring in your own items to dye.

3rd Law Dance/ Theater Performance

When: January 16, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: Boulder Museum Of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th St., Boulder

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Boulder Museum Of Contemporary Art teams up with 3rd Law Dance/Theater for a 3rd Law Dance/Theater Performance. The choreography is inspired by the works of artist Gretchen Marie Schaefer for a night of visual and physical art.

Friday, January 17

Denver Boat Show

When: January 17 – 19

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $14 get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you love boating the Denver Boat Show is the perfect event for you. You can explore a weekend filled with boat dealers, manufacturers and more. You can also experience some great entertainment throughout the three days.

Rachael O’Brien and Kristen Doute Live

When: January 17, 7 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: The Oxford Hotel, 1600 17th St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Oxford Hotel hosts a night of laughs during Rachael O’Brien and Kristen Doute Live. O’Brien is a stand-up comedian that will perform a set and later will present a live podcast recording of Be Here For A While with Doute as a guest.

10 Year Anniversary Celebration

When: January 17, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Niza Knoll Gallery, 915 Santa Fe Dr., Denver ‎

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Niza Knoll Gallery hosts its 10 Year Anniversary Celebration. You can help honor the gallery’s achievements by taking a look at the current exhibitions with works from artists including Nancy Enyart, Victoria Eubanks and Mark Friday.

Don’t Tell Denver

When: January 17, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Secret Location

Cost: $20 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Don’t Tell Comedy presents Don’t Tell Denver – a comedy show hosted at a secret location within the Five Points neighborhood. You will find out the location via email the day of the show after your tickets have been purchased.

39th Annual Indian Market and Southwest Art Fest

When: January 17 – 19

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore the beauty of Native American culture and traditions at the 39th Annual Indian Market and Southwest Art Fest. The three-day festival hosts Native American art, crafts and more. You also watch performances of traditional tribal songs and dance while you explore the market.

Third Friday Art Night

When: January 17, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If you are a serious lover of art, the Third Friday Art Night is the perfect time to meet gallery owners and peruse works from artists within the businesses of the mini art walk. You can take an evening to explore the Art District on Santa Fe and the galleries it holds.

Marginal Slice

When: January 17, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Rhinoceropolis‎, 3553 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Examine the works of Denver-based artist Alicia Ordal during her new exhibition – Marginal Slice. You can see new original works and explore the Rhinoceropolis‎ gallery.

Saturday, January 18

Womxn’s March Denver

When: January 18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: March to push the empowerment of women and marginalized peoples at the Womxn’s March Denver. If you marched last year, you know that this peaceful march can and does make an impact on our city. You can join together with people of all backgrounds to march for change and be part of the large movement to make a difference.

Free Day at Denver Zoo

When: January 18, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Zoo teams up with the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) for a day to explore the zoo for free. You can take a look at all of the amazing animals the zoo holds without paying the fee. Make sure to arrive early as it gets super busy.

Ice Bear Bladesmith Challenge

When: January 18, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Salvage Design Center, 1200 W. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Watch as competitors create knives from scratch during the Ice Bear Bladesmith Challenge. You can see local bladesmiths perform their craft while competing for a variety of prizes.

Denver Comedy Underground

When: January 18, 9:45 – 11 p.m.

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1201 E. Colfax Ave. #100, Denver

Cost: $4 – $11 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a giggle on during Denver Comedy Underground. The stand-up comedy show, situated in the heart of Capitol Hill holds a lineup of hilarious comedians such as Brandt Tobler, Harris Alterman and Meghan DePonceau. The event is hosted by Ben Bryant.

Sunday, January 19

Wild West Show

When: January 19, 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $28 – $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Watch as cowboys show off their skills during the Wild West Show by King Soopers. You can watch performances of Annie Oakley, Buffalo Bill and more during the Western-themed evening.

Artist Trading Card Workshop

When: January 19, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dabble in your artsy side during an Artist Trading Card Workshop. You can create miniature works of art with various techniques that can be traded around the world.

Stories of Courage

When: January 19, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: See photography from artist Shane Sato during Stories of Courage. The exhibition will dive deeper into the stories of WWII JA Veterans with photos and different accounts. You can also hear work from vocalist Margaret Ozaki Graves, singer-songwriter Adam Estacio and local community leaders.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

Dr. Martin Luther King Marade

When: January 20, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Where: City Park Denver, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

An Evening of Dancing Horses

When: January 22 – 23

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $29 – $50 tickets available here

Black Sheep Friday

When: January 24, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with $5 general admission at entry

Invisible Circus: Ramble On

When: January 24, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $25 tickets available here