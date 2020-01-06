National Western Stock Show and 24 Things To Do in Denver This Week

Denver has some adventurous events lined up this week. Start it off by getting your science on at an SCFD Community Free Day and end it by honoring Mexican culture at a Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza. Wherever the week leads up, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.
Monday, January 6
SCFD Community Free Day
When: January 6, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science partners with the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) to present an SCFD Community Free Day. You can explore the museum’s exhibitions free of cost and learn more about the wild world around you.
Tight Lines: A Kink Life Drawing Event
When: January 6, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Where: Studio Friction, 740 Lipan St., Denver
Cost: $10 suggested donation here
The Lowdown: Brush up on your drawing skills at Tight Lines: A Kink Life Drawing Event. You can bring your materials to draw the human form in some kinky poses. The session is for all, so no worries if you are new to ropes or kink.
Tuesday, January 7
Open Studio
When: January 7, 12 – 3 p.m.
Where: Wonder Lab Creative Studios, 1195 Newport St. #107, Denver
Cost: $20 register here
The Lowdown: Get your creative juices flowing with Wonder Lab at an Open Studio session. You make pour paintings, craft jewelry and even work on your own projects during the artsy workshop. Project pricing ranges from $5 to $28.
Winter of Reading Night of Comedy
When: January 7, 6 – 7:30 p.m.
Where: Broadway Roxy, 554 S. Broadway, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Laugh out loud a little during a Winter of Reading Night of Comedy. You can hear from Colorado-based stand-up comedian John Novosad (aka Hippieman) while sipping on cocktails and delighting in small plates. The evening kicks off Denver Public Library’s Winter of Reading.
Wednesday, January 8
Courage Club Denver
When: January 8, 7 – 9 p.m.
Where: Archipelago, 2345 7th St., Denver
Cost: Free – $20 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Start your new year by learning some new tools to keep you going in the daily grind at Courage Club. The session helps you face some fears while giving you ways to better handle them in a safe and relaxed setting.
Maker’s Break
When: January 8, 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Take a pause during a Maker’s Break. Dairy Block hosts a mid-day art project making session with 15 to 20-minute art projects to take your mind off of work and help you let go for a bit. You can get crafty and return to your duties rejuvenated and ready to go.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 101
When: January 8, 2 – 6 p.m.
Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: If you love comics, you can stop into Mutiny Information Cafe for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 101. You can meet local artist and creator Dan Connor who will be signing his new Variant Cover of TMNT #101 within the cafe and snag your own copy of the book.
American Art Symposium
When: January 8, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver
Cost: $65 get tickets here
The Lowdown: To get ready for the Natural Forces: Winslow Homer and Frederic Remington exhibition opening in March, the Denver Art Museum holds an American Art Symposium. You can hear from Thomas Smith of the Denver Art Museum, Diana Greenwold of the Portland Museum of Art, Mark Thistlethwaite of Texas Christian University and more during the dive into American art.
Thursday, January 9
Stock Show Parade
When: January 9, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver
Cost: Free and open to public
The Lowdown: Head over Union Station to see the wild Stock Show Parade as it kicks off the annual National Western Stock Show. The parade features the famous cattle drive, cowboys, floats and more for a fantastic show. You can also listen to music from marching bands and watch horses clop by – all to honor the traditions of Western culture.
Artist in Residence
When: January 9, 5:30 – 7 p.m.
Where: The Oxford Hotel, 1600 17th St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: The Oxford Hotel continues its Artist in Residence series with a performance from Aubrea Alford and art sketches from artist John Atencio. Alford is a violinist that dabbles in jazz, rock and folk sounds. Atencio is a local jeweler and artist who creates handmade pieces.
Boom: Michael Shnayerson in Conversation with Nora Burnett Abrams
When: January 9, 7 – 8:30 p.m.
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver
Cost: Free – $15 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Explore the inner workings of the contemporary art world during Boom: Michael Shnayerson in Conversation with Nora Burnett Abrams. You can listen to author of Boom: Mad Money, Mega Dealers, and the Rise of Contemporary Art – Michael Shnayerson – speak about art fairs, galleries auctions and more with the museum’s Mark G. Falcone director Nora Burnett Abrams.
Laugh Your Yass Off Comedy Showcase
When: January 9, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Where: Laugh Your Yasss Off Comedy Showcase, 2036 Broadway, Denver
Cost: $5 at entry
The Lowdown: Get a giggle on at a Laugh Your Yass Off Comedy Showcase. You can hear sets from some of Denver’s most hilarious LGBTQ+ comedians with commentary from host and comedian Vince Smith. Call 303.658.0913 to make your reservations.
Nice To Meet You Menace
When: January 9, 8 – 10 p.m.
Where: RSVP for location
Cost: Free RSVP here
The Lowdown: Peruse art from local creators during Nice To Meet You Menace. The showcase and gallery set up is joined by music to guide you through the exhibition. You can explore the art while sipping on drinks and nibbling on snacks.
Friday, January 10
Locals Only
When: January 10, 7 – 10 p.m.
Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver
Cost: Free register here
The Lowdown: Mirus Gallery hosts a Locals Only showcase. The group exhibition is comprised of works created by only artists in the Greater Denver Area. The works range from small to medium pieces of paintings, prints and more.
Free Day at Denver Zoo
When: January 10, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Denver Zoo teams up with the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) for a Free Day. You can explore the zoo free of charge this Friday to see all of the amazing animals it holds. Make sure to arrive early as it gets super busy.
Black Sheep Friday: Thai One On – Shibari
When: January 10, 6 – 9 p.m.
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver
Cost: Free with $5 general museum admission at entry
The Lowdown: Get creative at Black Sheep Friday: Thai One On – Shibari. You can take part in a workshop that doubles as a reunion tour of the best events in the past 10 years while also tasting different curries.
Saturday, January 11
Clay Sculpting Workshop
When: January 11, 2 – 4 p.m.
Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver
Cost: $20 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Get your hands a bit dirty at a Clay Sculpting Workshop. You can learn from artist Cal Duran during the two-hour workshop and create a clay piece of your own. All materials needed to participate are provided.
Understanding Your Light Meter and Histogram
When: January 11, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Where: Panera Bread, Aurora
Cost: $28 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Explore the mechanical side of photography during Understanding Your Light Meter and Histogram. You can learn about metering modes, the purpose and study of histograms and more throughout the afternoon.
Discovery
When: January 11, 6 – 9 p.m.
Where: Abend Gallery, 1412 Wazee St. Unit 1, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Artist Christopher Clark Art holds his first solo fine art show – Discovery – within Abend Gallery. Clark is popular for pop-culture art, however, this exhibition will showcase his lesser-known fine artworks of landscapes, wildlife and more.
RiNo House of Comedy Showcase
When: January 11, 8 – 9:30 p.m.
Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver
Cost: $5 – $8 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Sit back and relax for a RiNo House of Comedy Showcase. You can laugh along to hilarious sets from comedians Sarah Benson Saturday, Noah Reynolds, Sammy Anzer and Zach Welch during the chill evening.
The Secretary
When: January 9 – February 22
Where: Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma St., Denver
Cost: $20 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Curious Theatre Company presents The Secretary. The comedic play hosts an all-female cast for a tale of Ruby as she makes a dramatic move with her gun manufacturing business – naming a gun The Secretary – after a local secretary that took down a student shooter.
Sunday, January 12
2020 National Western Stock Show
When: January 12 – 26
Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver
Cost: $11 get tickets here
The Lowdown: The National Western Stock Show is back for its 114th year. You can take part in the celebration of all things Western throughout the 15-day gathering. The stock show is filled with rodeo shows, stunt horse riding and, of course, the annual bull riding competition.
Science Riot
When: January 12, 7 – 9 p.m.
Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver
Cost: $17 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Science Riot returns for 2020 with a night of laughter. The evening hosts local scientists who have switched up their acts to comedy with stand up sets involving bits about science-centered fun. You can learn a bit about science and have a great time while doing so.
Music in the Galleries
When: January 12, 1 – 3 p.m.
Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver
Cost: Free with $10 general admission here
The Lowdown: View the Clyfford Still Museum with a different atmosphere with live music from Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion during Music in the Galleries. Espinoza is an internationally known flamenco guitarist and will be joined by his new band that meshes flamenco, Indian classical, jazz and more together for a wild experience.
Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza
When: January 12, 2 – 8:30 p.m.
Where: National Western Stock Show, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver
Cost: $41 – $75 get tickets here
The Lowdown: The National Western Stock Show hosts its annual Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza. The event celebrates Mexican traditions with Mariachis, trick roping, bull riding and more. All of the acts are choreographed by fourth-generation charro champion, Charro Jerry Diaz.
Mark Your Calendar
PBR Bull Riding
When: January 13, 7 – 9 pm.
Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver
Cost: $28 – $110 tickets available here
MLK Tribute Concert
When: January 14, 7:30 – 10 p.m.
Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver
Cost: Free register here
Adam Cayton-Holland
When: January 15, 8 – 9:30 p.m.
Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver
Cost: $15 tickets available here
Womxn’s March Denver 2020
When: January 18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver
Cost: Free and open to the public