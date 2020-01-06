National Western Stock Show and 24 Things To Do in Denver This Week

Denver has some adventurous events lined up this week. Start it off by getting your science on at an SCFD Community Free Day and end it by honoring Mexican culture at a Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza. Wherever the week leads up, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, January 6

SCFD Community Free Day

When: January 6, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science partners with the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) to present an SCFD Community Free Day. You can explore the museum’s exhibitions free of cost and learn more about the wild world around you.

Tight Lines: A Kink Life Drawing Event

When: January 6, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Studio Friction, 740 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation here

The Lowdown: Brush up on your drawing skills at Tight Lines: A Kink Life Drawing Event. You can bring your materials to draw the human form in some kinky poses. The session is for all, so no worries if you are new to ropes or kink.

Tuesday, January 7

Open Studio

When: January 7, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Wonder Lab Creative Studios, 1195 Newport St. #107, Denver

Cost: $20 register here

The Lowdown: Get your creative juices flowing with Wonder Lab at an Open Studio session. You make pour paintings, craft jewelry and even work on your own projects during the artsy workshop. Project pricing ranges from $5 to $28.

Winter of Reading Night of Comedy

When: January 7, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Broadway Roxy, 554 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Laugh out loud a little during a Winter of Reading Night of Comedy. You can hear from Colorado-based stand-up comedian John Novosad (aka Hippieman) while sipping on cocktails and delighting in small plates. The evening kicks off Denver Public Library’s Winter of Reading.

Wednesday, January 8

Courage Club Denver

When: January 8, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Archipelago, 2345 7th St., Denver

Cost: Free – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Start your new year by learning some new tools to keep you going in the daily grind at Courage Club. The session helps you face some fears while giving you ways to better handle them in a safe and relaxed setting.

Maker’s Break

When: January 8, 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a pause during a Maker’s Break. Dairy Block hosts a mid-day art project making session with 15 to 20-minute art projects to take your mind off of work and help you let go for a bit. You can get crafty and return to your duties rejuvenated and ready to go.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 101

When: January 8, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If you love comics, you can stop into Mutiny Information Cafe for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 101. You can meet local artist and creator Dan Connor who will be signing his new Variant Cover of TMNT #101 within the cafe and snag your own copy of the book.

American Art Symposium

When: January 8, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: To get ready for the Natural Forces: Winslow Homer and Frederic Remington exhibition opening in March, the Denver Art Museum holds an American Art Symposium. You can hear from Thomas Smith of the Denver Art Museum, Diana Greenwold of the Portland Museum of Art, Mark Thistlethwaite of Texas Christian University and more during the dive into American art.

Thursday, January 9

Stock Show Parade

When: January 9, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Head over Union Station to see the wild Stock Show Parade as it kicks off the annual National Western Stock Show. The parade features the famous cattle drive, cowboys, floats and more for a fantastic show. You can also listen to music from marching bands and watch horses clop by – all to honor the traditions of Western culture.

Artist in Residence

When: January 9, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Oxford Hotel, 1600 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Oxford Hotel continues its Artist in Residence series with a performance from Aubrea Alford and art sketches from artist John Atencio. Alford is a violinist that dabbles in jazz, rock and folk sounds. Atencio is a local jeweler and artist who creates handmade pieces.

Boom: Michael Shnayerson in Conversation with Nora Burnett Abrams

When: January 9, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the inner workings of the contemporary art world during Boom: Michael Shnayerson in Conversation with Nora Burnett Abrams. You can listen to author of Boom: Mad Money, Mega Dealers, and the Rise of Contemporary Art – Michael Shnayerson – speak about art fairs, galleries auctions and more with the museum’s Mark G. Falcone director Nora Burnett Abrams.

Laugh Your Yass Off Comedy Showcase

When: January 9, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Laugh Your Yasss Off Comedy Showcase, 2036 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Get a giggle on at a Laugh Your Yass Off Comedy Showcase. You can hear sets from some of Denver’s most hilarious LGBTQ+ comedians with commentary from host and comedian Vince Smith. Call 303.658.0913 to make your reservations.

Nice To Meet You Menace

When: January 9, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: RSVP for location

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Peruse art from local creators during Nice To Meet You Menace. The showcase and gallery set up is joined by music to guide you through the exhibition. You can explore the art while sipping on drinks and nibbling on snacks.

Friday, January 10

Locals Only

When: January 10, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Mirus Gallery hosts a Locals Only showcase. The group exhibition is comprised of works created by only artists in the Greater Denver Area. The works range from small to medium pieces of paintings, prints and more.

Free Day at Denver Zoo

When: January 10, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Zoo teams up with the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) for a Free Day. You can explore the zoo free of charge this Friday to see all of the amazing animals it holds. Make sure to arrive early as it gets super busy.

Black Sheep Friday: Thai One On – Shibari

When: January 10, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with $5 general museum admission at entry

The Lowdown: Get creative at Black Sheep Friday: Thai One On – Shibari. You can take part in a workshop that doubles as a reunion tour of the best events in the past 10 years while also tasting different curries.

Saturday, January 11

Clay Sculpting Workshop

When: January 11, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your hands a bit dirty at a Clay Sculpting Workshop. You can learn from artist Cal Duran during the two-hour workshop and create a clay piece of your own. All materials needed to participate are provided.

Understanding Your Light Meter and Histogram

When: January 11, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Panera Bread, Aurora

Cost: $28 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the mechanical side of photography during Understanding Your Light Meter and Histogram. You can learn about metering modes, the purpose and study of histograms and more throughout the afternoon.

Discovery

When: January 11, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Abend Gallery, 1412 Wazee St. Unit 1, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Artist Christopher Clark Art holds his first solo fine art show – Discovery – within Abend Gallery. Clark is popular for pop-culture art, however, this exhibition will showcase his lesser-known fine artworks of landscapes, wildlife and more.

RiNo House of Comedy Showcase

When: January 11, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $5 – $8 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sit back and relax for a RiNo House of Comedy Showcase. You can laugh along to hilarious sets from comedians Sarah Benson Saturday, Noah Reynolds, Sammy Anzer and Zach Welch during the chill evening.

The Secretary

When: January 9 – February 22

Where: Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Curious Theatre Company presents The Secretary. The comedic play hosts an all-female cast for a tale of Ruby as she makes a dramatic move with her gun manufacturing business – naming a gun The Secretary – after a local secretary that took down a student shooter.

Sunday, January 12

2020 National Western Stock Show

When: January 12 – 26

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $11 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The National Western Stock Show is back for its 114th year. You can take part in the celebration of all things Western throughout the 15-day gathering. The stock show is filled with rodeo shows, stunt horse riding and, of course, the annual bull riding competition.

Science Riot

When: January 12, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $17 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Science Riot returns for 2020 with a night of laughter. The evening hosts local scientists who have switched up their acts to comedy with stand up sets involving bits about science-centered fun. You can learn a bit about science and have a great time while doing so.

Music in the Galleries

When: January 12, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission here

The Lowdown: View the Clyfford Still Museum with a different atmosphere with live music from Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion during Music in the Galleries. Espinoza is an internationally known flamenco guitarist and will be joined by his new band that meshes flamenco, Indian classical, jazz and more together for a wild experience.

Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza

When: January 12, 2 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: National Western Stock Show, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $41 – $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The National Western Stock Show hosts its annual Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza. The event celebrates Mexican traditions with Mariachis, trick roping, bull riding and more. All of the acts are choreographed by fourth-generation charro champion, Charro Jerry Diaz.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

PBR Bull Riding

When: January 13, 7 – 9 pm.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $28 – $110 tickets available here

MLK Tribute Concert

When: January 14, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

Adam Cayton-Holland

When: January 15, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

Womxn’s March Denver 2020

When: January 18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public