Wheat Ridge’s Coziest Restaurant is Owned by Its Mayor

If you’re looking for a quiet night in but don’t feel like cooking West 29th Restaurant & Bar is the place to visit. Located on – you guessed it – West 29th street in a quaint Wheat Ridge neighborhood it brings a warm ambiance and satisfying meal to all who enter through the rustic front door.

West 29th is owned by Wheat Ridge’s mayor – William “Bud” Starker – who works on many commercial construction projects for restaurants around the Denver area and has owned his own construction company here since 1983. Starker has lived in Wheat Ridge for over 40 years and decided to purchase and renovate a local building in 2010 to bring work to his employees and create a restaurant for the community. “I wanted a place for the community to enjoy that wouldn’t be too expensive but would deliver a great meal,” stated Starker. West 29th pleases guests with amazing hospitality, a comfortable environment and great food. “I can’t overestimate the importance of customer service,” he said and each employee proves that.

Upon walking through the main door into the bar you’ll be warmly greeted and shown to your table in the dining room – complete with a fireplace, open kitchen and sandwiched between two spacious patios. The open kitchen allows guests to feel like they are more involved in the cooking process while the fireplace encourages relaxation and conversation – similar to eating a meal in your own home. The meal itself also tastes very homemade – all pastas and breads are made in house and the food is simple yet tasty. Starker describes it as “American food with a French accent” alluding to the staple American items like beef, pork, pasta and vegetarian options with more intricate sauces that enhance flavor and showcase executive chef Cory Matthews’ French cooking background. Matthews – who studied at the International Culinary Center – recently introduced a fall menu with dishes like the West 29th Wedge ($9) with house-made bleu cheese, squash ravioli ($12) with house-made pasta and brown butter, roasted butternut squash bisque ($8) with toasted pepitas and nutmeg and gorgonzola stroganoff ($18) made with mushrooms and beef tips. The food itself is fresh, carefully prepared and satisfies the desire of eating a home-cooked meal.

Starker plans to expand West 29th’s offerings to include hosted events, corporate gatherings and parties in hopes of attracting new guests while Front of House Manager – David Grant – plans on introducing an expansive wine program. Grant looks forward to hosting wine pairing dinners to educate guests on a variety of wines by bringing in sommeliers and purveyors throughout the upcoming months. These events will further deepen the feeling that you’re eating at a high-end, fine dining restaurant at a mountain resort with the convenience of being 10 minutes from downtown.

West 29th Restaurant & Bar is located at 5560 West 29th Ave., Wheat Ridge. Open for dinner Tuesday – Thursday 5- 9 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 5 p.m.- 10 p.m. Open for brunch Saturday – Sunday 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.