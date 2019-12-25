23 Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend

Denver has some jolly events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by diving into a land of wonder at Natura Obscura: An Immersive Arts Experience and end it by getting some magic on at Drunk Fantasy: Harry Potter. Wherever the weekend leads you, make sure you take to gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, December 26

Natura Obscura: An Immersive Arts Experience

When: December 26 – 29

Where: Museum of Outdoor Arts, 1000 Engelwood Pkwy, Englewood

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Outdoor Arts holds Natura Obscura: An Immersive Arts Experience. You can experience the grand finale of the 5,000 square-foot installation that was created by 30 local artists, creatives and craftsmen. You can explore parts of the installation that were made by artists such as Nicole Banowetz, Tiffany Matheson and Travis Powell.

Christmas in Color Morrison

When: December 26 – January 4

Where: Bandimere Speedway, 3051 S. Rooney Rd., Morrison

Cost: $27 per vehicle get tickets here

The Lowdown: Light up your night during Christmas in Color Morrison. You can drive through 1.5 million Christmas lights spun around Bandimere Speedway with the sound of holiday beats in the background to set the atmosphere.

Miracle Bar

When: December 26 – 30

Where: Avanti F&B, 3200 Pecos St. Denver

Cost: Free admission, groups of six or more can reserve a spot here

The Lowdown: Miracle Bar returns to Avanti’s Wolf Bar for a magical wonderland experience. The Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar will pour craft cocktails within a sea of kitschy holiday decor. You can also purchase a Miracle mug that donates 10% of the proceeds to Action Against Hunger.

4th Annual SunKissed Kwanzaa Festival

When: December 26 – January 1, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Dayton Street Opportunity Center, 1445 Dayton St., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: MelaNation E. hosts the 4th annual Sunkissed Kwanzaa Festival. Celebrate the African-American holiday with seven days of gatherings around Denver and the Denver Metro area. You can also raise funds for the event and future programs by donating here.

Friday, December 27

Denver Holiday Lights & Sights Tour

When: December 27, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver City and County Building, 1437 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $19.95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bundle up for a night on the town during a Denver Holiday Lights & Sights Tour. You can have a guided tour to see the amazing lights display of the City & County Building while learning about Denver’s rich history.

Weirdo MX December

When: December 27, 10:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: Gladys: The Nosy Neighbor, 500 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $3 – $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Watch an evening of wild performances during Weirdo MX December. Gladys: The Nosy Neighbor presents the finale show as entertainers compete in the FROSTBITE themed contest. The night is hosted by IzzyDead MotherEffer with bangin’ beats from Dutch Confetti.

Silent Night Silent Disco

When: December 27, p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your party on while keeping the noise down at a Silent Night Silent Disco. ViewHouse Ballpark hosts the silent disco with three live DJs streaming music, a chance to snag giveaways and White Claw swag to grab throughout the night.

Drunk Star Wars

When: December 27, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe Denver, 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: $8.80 – $18 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate the new Star Wars film and the holidays with Drunken Star Wars. You can watch contestants flex their knowledge of the hit film series and all of their favorite characters with stand-up flare while a little tipsy. The winner will receive a $150 cash prize.

Pyramid Scheme

When: December 27, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Oasis Brewing Company, 3757 N. Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your giggle on during Pyramid Scheme – a stand-up comedy show. The show, held in the taproom, will host a lineup of hilarious comedians with some killer sets. You can grab a pour of Oasis brew and laugh all night long.

Krampus: A Haunted Christmas

When: December 27 – 28

Where: The 13th Floor Haunted House Denver, 3400 E 52nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $24.99 – $44.99 tickets available here

The Lowdown: The 13th Floor Haunted House Denver presents Krampus: A Haunted Christmas. The event features a chance to walk through a haunted attraction avoiding Krampus and his evil elves. The ticket price includes a picture with Krampus, Christmas treats and more.

Black Sheep Friday: Extra Terrariums

When: December 27, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with $5 general museum admission at entry

The Lowdown: Try your hand at some crafts during Black Sheep Friday: Extra Terrariums. You can step into the Museum of Contemporary Art and make an alien-like terrarium with the help of the wildly talented Thadeaous Mighell.

Dem ’90s Holiday Pajama Jam

When: December 27, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Put on your warmest pajamas for the Dem ’90s Holiday Pajama Jam. You can dance all night long while staying comfy in your pajamas to soul, R&B and hip-hop. You can also snag giveaways and prizes for rankings of best pajamas, sexiest pajamas and funniest pajamas.

Saturday, December 28

The Grawlix Return!

When: December 28, 10 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Bug Theatre hosts The Grawlix Return! You can experience a night of comedy with the comedic group The Grawlix that is comprised of Ben, Adam and Andrew. You can also hear some hilarious sets from comedians Lily Ostberg, Nolawee Mengist and Chris Charpentier.

Frog Legs Joyeux Noël: A French House Holiday Party

When: December 28, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Boyhollow and Lea Luna host the Frog Legs Joyeux Noël: A French House Holiday Party. You can get your dance on all night long to poppin’ beats of French House, Euro Disco, electro and more within Big Trouble.

Pumpkin Ravioli and Amaretti Riesling Release

When: December 28, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: LIBERATI restaurant & brewery, 2403 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $28.16 – $61.44 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab a bite of comfort during the Pumpkin Ravioli and Amaretti Riesling Release at LIBERATI restaurant & brewery this Saturday. The popular dish is available for one night only while supplies last so be sure to arrive early to snag a spot.

Rocky Horror – Super Heroes and Villains

When: December 28, 11:45 p.m. – 2:45 a.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre presents Rocky Horror – Super Heroes and Villains. You can watch and take part in the interactive The Rocky Horror Picture Show night as the cast will dress up as villains and superheroes. You can participate with dance, props from $5 participation bags and more, all set up by Colorado’s Elusive Ingredient.

SNAP! ’90s Dance Party

When: December 28, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $16 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let your freak flag fly at the SNAP! ’90s Dance Party. You can dance till you drop to the best ’90s hits from DJs on Ophelia’s dance floor while getting that holiday stress out. Pump up for the new year and send 2019 out in a bang.

Denver Comedy Underground

When: December 28, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1201 E. Colfax Ave. #100, Denver

Cost: $5 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sit back and relax for Denver Comedy Underground. The stand-up comedy show, situated in the heart of Capitol Hill holds a lineup of hilarious comedians such as Jordan Doll. The event is hosted by Ben Bryant.

Sunday, December 29

Bingo Brunch

When: December 29, 12 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market presents a Bingo Brunch. You can play bingo, munch on brunch and sip on mimosas and bloody marys throughout the afternoon. Comedian Sam Tallent hosts the brunch where you can win prizes.

Retro Vibes Sunday Brunch

When: December 29, 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Where: There Denver, 3254 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: There Denver is throwing it back with a Retro Vibes Sunday Brunch. You can dine on fried chicken with brunch, imbibe on bottomless sangria and mimosa all while jamming to DJ DSRE and DJ Bella Scratch. Create your reservations here.

Denver Mercury Poetry

When: December 29, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe Denver, 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation at entry

The Lowdown: Listen to some spoken work during a Denver Mercury Poetry session. You can hear from local storyteller and poet Ashia Ajani as she explores the Black imaginaries and environments while diving into legacies of resistance and trauma in diaspora communities.

2019’s Last Hazy Sunday

When: December 29, 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St., Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewery holds its Last Hazy Sunday of 2019 this Sunday. You can sip on a myriad of hazy brews served up in the taproom and snag a few to take home in crowler form.

Drunk Fantasy: Harry Potter

When: December 29, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Rock Steady, 2100 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $5- $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The creators of Drunk History are back with Drunk Fantasy: Harry Potter. The evening holds a magical evening filled with Harry Potter themed craft cocktails, performances of characters and more. Performers will compete for a cash prize determined by the audience at the end of the show.

