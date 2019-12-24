Last-Minute Holiday Shopping in Denver with Blogger, Will Taylor

New York City-based interior design author and curator of Bright Bazaar, Will Taylor, teamed up with Marshalls in Denver this holiday season to aide in the holiday season shopping process. Taylor, known for his blog which focuses on home design, fashion, travel, surprised Denver Marshalls shoppers and assisted with their store experience. Here, Taylor provided tips, trips and standout gifts for this busy shopping season and discussed top gifts for this year’s holiday.

303 Magazine: As an interior design author and blogger based out of New York City, you have a major eye for style and design. Can you please take us through your process of choosing the perfect holiday gifts?

Will Taylor: I like to keep my gifts personal. My travels inspire so much of my décor choices, which is why I love to gift items that highlight a global style. Marshalls is a great spot to find handmade pieces — think woven baskets from places like Portugal or India — which make great one-of-a-kind gifts. When looking for a gift this season, think about a product that’s handmade as these often have unique textures, shapes or colors.

303: What types of gifts are shoppers seeing a lot of this year? Are they more technological, clothing geared, beauty, etc.?

WT: I’m seeing a lot of mixing prints and textures across gift categories. This season it’s all about bright colors and luxe fabrics. If you’re shopping for a trendsetter, I love mixing prints — like a plaid or striped sweater — with rich materials like a velvet or satin bag. Making two patterns work can be tricky, so you can always set a pattern next to a solid within the same color family. It’s easy at Marshalls because they have everything from on-trend accessories to fashion, or even plates were you can apply this trend and the incredible prices make it easy to experiment.

303: Marshalls has gifts arriving in stores until Christmas Eve. For those last-minute shoppers, how can they stay organized and focused while shopping and not get overwhelmed?

WT: Last-minute shoppers don’t have to fret because Marshalls curates unique gifts friends and family will love with a constantly fresh mix right up until Christmas Eve. I would recommend going in-store with a list of who they still need to gift for and what they’re interested in. By categorizing the person’s likes, it’s easy to find the perfect gift for anyone on your list.

303: For those that might be difficult to shop for, what do you recommend gifting them this season?

WT: Who doesn’t enjoy a second to unwind? For those who are hard to shop for, I recommend giving a holiday gift that will help a loved one start the new decade feeling relaxed and zen. Self-care and wellness is a lifestyle trend that is only growing in popularity, and by giving a wellness gift you are encouraging your friends and family to look after themselves. Gifting a home relaxation kit would be very thoughtful. Think, a relaxing candle, an aromatherapy bath soak, the softest throw you can find and some cozy slippers — instant relaxation.

303: What are your must-have tips and tricks for Denver shoppers this year?

WT: No matter how early or late in the holiday season, Marshalls constantly has the freshest items — the amazing value never stops at Marshalls. I am so excited I was able to show holiday shoppers in Denver how to find the best gifts of the season at amazing prices — all while supporting Marine Toys for Tots. Some of my top tips for shopping Marshalls are to be open to discovery and know when to go. Explore all the sections of the store because you never know when you’re going to be inspired by the perfect gift at an even better price and new gifts are dropping in-store every week, so go early and go often.

303: Known for the #MakeYouSmileStyle, how does that tag line relate to you and your followers this holiday season?

WT: #MakeYouSmileStyle is all about things that look great but also make you smile and feel good. This is perfect for the holiday season as folks want to decorate their homes and give gifts that make people feel good about themselves. One way that I love to do this is to create gifts that bring people together — I love the idea of giving a binge-watching kit to your bestie and then organizing a day to stay in with your friends or family one stormy January weekend. Marshalls is a great place to put together a kit as they have everything you need in one store from gourmet snacks, robes, slippers and blankets.

303: In one word, describe the holiday season.

WT: Joyful.

Photos courtesy of Marshalls and taken by photographer Mark Stahl.