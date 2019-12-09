Genius Wizard Beer Release Experience and 20 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver This Week

Holiday parties are taking over the food and drink scene in Denver this week. Whether you’re a wine-o, a beer geek or prefer spirits there is an event for you. Wherever the week takes you make sure to check out this list of food and drink events in Denver this week.

Monday, December 9

Smarty Party: White Elephant Edition

When: Monday, December 9, 5:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: One White Elephant Gift

The Lowdown: Avanti F&B is throwing a holiday-themed trivia complete with a White Elephant Gift Exchange. The cost of admission to trivia is a white elephant gift of any value, and participants will receive their first Ketel One, Crown Royal or New Belgium drink on the house. Winner of the trivia will receive a set of New Belgium skis.

Castilla y León: A Wine Dinner

When: Monday, December 9, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Barcelona Wine Bar (RiNo), 2900 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Chef Riley from Barcelona Wine Bar presents Castilla y León: A Wine Dinner this Monday. The multi-course meal is inspired by Castilla y León, an expansive region of northwestern Spain. Pairings include Cordero Asado with a Tempranillo from Toro and more.

Tuesday, December 10

For the Love of Craft: Documentary Screening

When: Tuesday, December 10, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks is hosting a special screening of For the Love of Craft this Tuesday. The documentary was produced by the Brewers Association, Studio C3 and Charlie Papazian and explores what it means to be a craft brewer.

A Moment in Time #4: Breakfast of Champions

When: Tuesday, December 10, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Novel Strand Brewing Company, 305 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: $70 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Novel Strand Brewing Company is hosting its fourth paired beer dinner event this Tuesday. The four-course meal will feature dishes from Chef Will Harris, coffee from Queen City Collective Coffee and beer from Novel Strand. The dinner can only accommodate 30 people so guests are urged to get tickets before they sell out.

Wednesday, December 11

The Macallan and Highland Park Rare and Special Tasting

When: Wednesday, December 11, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: CURIO, Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $79 get tickets here

The Lowdown: CURIO is hosting a Macallan and Highland Park “rare and special” tasting this Wednesday. For $79 guests will receive a welcome cocktail, a quarter-ounce pour of three Macallan 12 year expressions and half-ounce pours of Highland Park’s The Light and Dark.

Thursday, December 12

Laws Whiskey House’s Holiday Party

When: Thursday, December 12, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Laws Whiskey House, 1420 S. Acoma St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Laws Whiskey House is throwing a Holiday Party this Thursday. The event will include drink specials, coffee samples from Corvus Coffee and food from Rolling Smoke BBQ. Guests are encouraged to wear their holiday attire and attendees that donate a toy get their first cocktail for free.

Toppling Goliath Brewing Co.’s Colorado Launch Party

When: Thursday, December 12, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Hops & Pie, 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hops & Pie is hosting a launch party for Toppling Goliath Brewing Company’s release in Colorado. The event will feature pours of the Iowa brewery’s best beers including King Sue DIPA and Dorothy’s New World Lager.

Blanchard Family Wines One Year Anniversary Party

When: Thursday, December 12, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Blanchard Family Wines is celebrating its Denver location’s one year anniversary. For $25 guests will receive light bites and a glass of wine. Throughout the night there will be special prizes and library selections available for sale.

White Pie Presents: Pot-To-Table Polenta Supper

When: Thursday, December 12, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: White Pie, 1702 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: White Pie is hosting a Pot-To-Table Polenta Supper this Thursday. For $65 guests will receive a three-course meal and a glass of wine. The main course is a three-cheese polenta poured directly on the table topped with bone marrow, meatballs, pork bracciole, veggies and topped off with various sauces.

A Winter Cider Dinner

When: Starts Thursday, December 12 at 6 p.m.

Where: Stowaway Kitchen, 2528 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $85 email [email protected] to reserve your seat

The Lowdown: Chef Eric Lee of Acreage is taking over Stowaway Kitchen for A Winter Cider Dinner. For $85 guests will enjoy a five-course meal paired with five ciders from Stem Ciders. You can welcome the early sunset with a cider in hand at Stowaway Kitchen this Thursday.

Friday, December 13

2019 Genius Wizard Beer Release Experience

When: Friday, December 13, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks Genius Wizard Beer Release Experience is this Friday. The event is one part beer release and one part immersive art experience provided by Spectra Art Gallery. Attendees will receive a bottle of 2019 Genius Wizard to-go, a commemorative glass, tasters of past years’ variants, one full pour of any Non-Barrel-Aged beer and culinary pairings provided by top local restaurants like Tavernetta.

Nick’s Holiday Putt Club & Pop-Up Bar

When: Starts Friday, December 13 at 5 p.m.

Where: Punch Bowl Social Stapleton (Denver), 3120 Uinta St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Punch Bowl Social Stapleton is turning their outdoor patio into a holiday-themed pop-up bar and mini-golf course. The pop-up bar will feature specialty themed cocktails and snacks. You can sip and snack while working on your hole-in-one.

Black Sky Brewery No Pants X-Mas

When: Friday, December 13, 9 p.m. – 1:45 a.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Black Sky Brewery is hosting a No Pants X-Mas party this Friday the 13th. Guests are encouraged to dawn their most festive underwear for a night of debauchery and beer. Music will be provided by DJ PlattyPuss.

Deja Roux Cajun Grand Opening

When: Friday, December 13, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Prost Brewing Company, 2540 19th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Deja Roux – Cajun and Soul food truck is having its grand opening at Prost Brewing Company this Friday. The food truck will be preparing dishes like Cajun Red Beans and Rice with Andouille Sausage, Gumbo, Jambalaya, Catfish Po-Boys and more. You can enjoy beer while checking out Denver’s newest food truck.

Saturday, December 14

The Denver Beer Festivus

When: Saturday, December 14, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Major Studios, 3881 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Beer Festivus returns this Saturday. For $45 guests will receive unlimited beer samples and a commemorative glass. You can sip on your favorite local beer while getting in the holiday spirit.

Krumpusnacht & Holiday Market

When: Saturday, December 14, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The 5th Annual Tennyson Street Holiday Market returns this Saturday with a twist. The market during the day will feature twinkling lights, artisanal vendors and at night the market will turn dark with a Krampus themed costume contest. All participants in the costume contest will receive a free pint and winners will receive gift cards and bragging rights.

Bissell Brothers and Oxbow Brewing Company at Hops & Pie

When: Saturday, December 14, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Hops & Pie, 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hops & Pie is throwing a celebration of all things Maine. The event will feature Drew’s Clam Chowdah and Lobster Grilled Cheese and three brews from three Maine breweries. Pours include The Substance from Bissell Brothers, Moon Rocks from Oxbow and Sweet Tarts Blueberry from Peak and more.

Third Annual Gingerbread Invitational

When: Saturday, December 14, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, 925 W. 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Gingerbread Invitational returns to The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project this Saturday. The event will feature a release of Gingerbread Bock, holiday beer and cookie pairings, a small craft market and a gingerbread cookie decorating station.

Denver Beer Co’s Toy Drive & Ugly Sweater Party

When: Saturday, December 14, 11 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co, Denver and Arvada locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co is throwing a Toy Drive & Ugly Sweater party this Saturday. Guests who wear an ugly sweater and bring in a toy for donation will receive a buy one, get one beer deal. All toys will be donated to the Denver Santa Claus Shop, a nonprofit dedicated to giving toys to local children.

Sunday, December 15

Four Grain Straight Whiskey Release No. 1

When: Sunday, December 15, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Block Distilling Co., 2990 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, RSVP here

The Lowdown: The Block Distilling Co. is celebrating its tasting room’s second year anniversary with its very first whiskey release. The Four Grain Straight Whiskey has been aging for two years and has a spicy and earthy flavor. The first 100 purchases will get a custom canvas and leather gift bag so guests are encouraged to arrive early.

Sunday Yoga Brunch with The River

When: Sunday, December 15, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: LIBERATI restaurant & brewery, 2403 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: LIBERATI restaurant & brewery is hosting a Sunday Yoga Brunch with The River to help you chase your Sunday Scaries away. For $15 guests will receive a one-hour flow class and a complimentary house brew or mimosa. Attendees are also encouraged to stick around after class and enjoy LIBERATI’s Italian-inspired brunch.

Mark Your Calendar

Puppies and Patron Holiday Happy Hour

When: Monday, December 16, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, register here

Joy to the Twirled: Pasta Pop-Up

When: Sunday, December 22, 4:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Luca, 711 Grant St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Rosenberg’s Bagels Jewish-Christmas Chinese Food Pop-Up

When: Tuesday, December 24, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Rosenberg’s Bagels & Deli, Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: $25 – $80