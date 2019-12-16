This Week In Concerts – Hazel Miller, Snow Tha Product, Surfaces, Wes Watkins and More

As we enter the third week of December, there’s no slowing down the clock, but there are some great things you can do with the time, like checking out some Denver concerts. Over the next seven days, the Denver music scene is delivering over 90 concerts going on across the Mile High City for you to see. If you’re unsure about where to start or what to do, we’ve got you covered with our weekly guide below.

Monday, December 16

A Swingin’ Christmas w/ The Jenna McLean Quartet

Where: Dazzle Jazz

The Lowdown: To kick things off this Monday, we’re taking you to Dazzle Jazz where The Jenna McLean Quartet will be there to get you in the Christmas spirit. McLean is an award-winning jazz singer based out of Denver. If you haven’t heard McLean sing, you will not be disappointed as her talents are reminiscent of the golden age of jazz. If you’re looking to escape the cold and get into a holiday mood, this will be the perfect way to do it. Tickets are still available to catch McLean and her quartet in action, so grab some tickets now before you miss out.

Also see…

Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

GodJammit ft. Members of Phour.O + Musicians Supporting Family: Benefit for Susan Eisman @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Tuesday, December 17

Surfaces w/ Public Library Commute

Where: The Gothic Theatre

The Lowdown: On Tuesday night, Surfaces is headed to Denver to take over The Gothic Theatre. If you’re a fan of electro-pop music, this will be the show you won’t want to miss this week. Originally from Texas, Colin Padalecki and Forest, the duo behind surfaces, deliver a sound that is energetic and groovy. If you’re unfamiliar with Surfaces’ work, check out their latest album Where the Light Is to get yourself started. Fellow artist Public Library Commute is on the bill for Tuesday night as well.

Also see…

Hey Rocco w/ Reality Something, After The Carnival, The Bright Silence @ Larimer Lounge

Empath w/ American Culture, Reposer @ Hi-Dive

Meat-N-Potatoes w/ Jackson Cloud Odyssey, People In General @ Lost Lake

Swingin’ Season’s Greetings w/ Benny Benack III @ Dazzle Jazz

A Swingin’ Holiday Songbook Night One @ Nocturne Jazz

The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) @ Globe Hall

Open Jam @ 3 Kings Tavern

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Wednesday, December 18

Mr. Bill + ill.Gates w/ Bogtrotter, Levitation Jones

Where: Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for some EDM to get down to this week, look no further. On Wednesday night, Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom is hosting EDM artists Mr. Bill and ill.Gates. Mr. Bill’s sound is very rhythmic and industrial while ill.Gates brings a more melodic sound to the table. When both of these artists combine, along with Bogtrotter and Levitation Jones, this will be one hell of a line up you won’t want to miss. Tickets are still available, so act now before it’s too late.

Also see…

Bridging The Music Presents: Colorado Winter miniFEST @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Rocket Power w/ Blink 303, The Swifts, Jailpocket @ Larimer Lounge

Dirty Rotten Rhymers @ Lost Lake

GAWP @ Bar Standard

Doug McLemore Quintet: Jazz Meets Broadway @ Dazzle Jazz

A Swingin’ Holiday Songbook Night Two @ Nocturne Jazz

Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) @ Globe Hall

Lion’s Lair Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Thursday, December 19

Hazel Miller Christmas Show

Where: Soiled Dove Underground

The Lowdown: Colorado’s own legendary vocalist Hazel Miller is headed to the Soiled Dove Underground for her annual Christmas show on Thursday and Friday. Miller is one of Colorado’s standout musicians and has been since finding herself in Denver back in the ’80s. According to her Spotify biography, “In 1984, she attempted to relocate with her two children to Los Angeles to further her musical career…but her rental truck broke down in Denver, Colorado, where she stayed.” Over 30 years later, we couldn’t be happier that she decided to make Denver her new home. Tickets are still available to catch Miller in action, so grab some tickets now.

Also see…

Koe Wetzel w/ Andy Sydow, The ThreadBarons @ The Ogden Theatre

Avenhart (Farewell Show) w/ The Dollhouse Thieves @ The Bluebird Theater

40 Oz. To Freedom (Sublime Tribute) w/ Ufer, Wave 11 @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Kind Hearted Strangers w/ Taylor Scott Band, Hound Heart @ Larimer Lounge

Jukebox & Music Trivia With Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

A Not-So-Silent Night w/ The Republic Big Band (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Hot Girl Holiday @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Kyle Moon & the Misled w/ Singletrack, Switchblade Johnny @ Globe Hall

Holiday Party @ The Roxy Theatre

Crafts and Drafts w/ DJ Bob Jovi @ 3 Kings Tavern

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Hazel Miller Christmas Show @ Soiled Dove Underground

Phoggy w/ Rather Groggy Phish Thursdays ft. Kings of Prussia @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Kike Roldan w/ Jonny Cruz, Winter Glow Flow @ Temple Denver

Friday, December 20

Snow Tha Product

Where: Mission Ballroom

The Lowdown: To wrap up the work week, Mexican rapper Snow Tha Product is headed back to the Mile High City to make her Mission Ballroom debut. Snow Tha Product is by far one of the most energetic and entertaining rappers in the scene today. Her shows are like one big party and she makes damn sure everyone has a great time. Snow Tha Product always shows Colorado lots of love as the state is usually a stop on her tours. Tickets are still available to catch her in action this week, so act now before it’s too late.

Also see…

The Lil Smokies w/ The Ballroom Thieves @ The Ogden Theatre

Railbenders w/ Jesse Dayton @ The Bluebird Theater

Thievery Corporation w/ !!! (chk chk chk) @ The Fillmore

Saved By The ’90s w/ SNAP ’90s DJs @ Summit Music Hall

The Pnuma Trio w/ MZG, Autonomix, Earthcry @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

W.R.D. @ Cervantes’ Other Side

countHerfit (Limp Bizkit Tribute) w/ Drift Away Dreamer, Lost Point, Hold Me Hostage, Letters From The Sun @ Marquis Theater

Panther Martin w/ Wet Nights, Marti and the Dads @ Larimer Lounge

Emerald Siam w/ Echo Beds, Clusterfux @ Hi-Dive

Dog City Disco w/ Giant Walking Robots, Jayquist, Fresh Fruit @ Lost Lake

Starship + The Romantics @ The Paramount Theatre

Javon Jackson “Jazz By 5” @ Dazzle Jazz

The Will Swindler Quartet (Day Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Harry Drabkin + Any Weyl (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Granger Smith @ The Grizzly Rose

Retro Rocket Brunch w/ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Faceman (4) w/ Tivoli Club Brass Band (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Reno Divorce w/ Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Joy Subtraction @ Globe Hall

Larry June @ The Roxy Theatre

Fall The Oaks w/ Burnt by Witches @ 3 Kings Tavern

Hazel Miller Christmas Show @ Soiled Dove Underground

Last Call Romance @ Skylark Lounge

Autograf w/ Keez @ Temple Denver

Saturday, December 21

Parade of Lasers

Where: The Fillmore

The Lowdown: On Saturday night, EDM artist JOYRYDE is headed to Denver to take over The Fillmore for the annual Parade of Lasers. Originally from the UK, John Ford, aka JOYRYDE, is a producer whose sound is heavily based on rhythm and will make you want to dance all night. If you’re unfamiliar with JOYRYDE’s work, check out his most recent single “SELECTA 19” to get yourself primed for his show on Saturday night. Fellow artists Doctor P, Boonie X Clyde, Holly and JVNA are on the bill for Saturday night’s show as well. Tickets are still available, so act now while supplies last and treat yourself to a little EDM this weekend.

Also see…

Ripe w/ Rob Drabkin @ The Ogden Theatre

Charlie Parr w/ Dead Horses @ The Bluebird Theater

Lola Black XXXmas w/ KRASHKARMA, 9/10ths of the Law, Spiral Cell @ The Gothic Theatre

Write Minded w/ Red Sage, Turner Jackson Love, Ms. Nomer @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Frank Zappa’s B-Day Party: Celebrating Zappas Music w/ Steely Dead, Marafiki @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Colorado Hardcore Holiday Party and Toy Drive w/ The Burial Plot, Fox Lake, Mindz Eye, Mouth for War, Peacemaker @ Marquis Theater

Jim Dalton (The Railbenders) w/ Jesse Dayton, Johnny Hickman (Cracker) @ Larimer Lounge

In the Company of Serpents w/ Nekrofilth, Ghosts Of Glaciers, The Munsens, Casket Huffer, Upon A Fields Whisper @ Hi-Dive

Hellogoodbye @ Lost Lake

BASS OPS: Slimez w/ Z-Trip @ Club Vinyl

Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Javon Jackson “Jazz By 5″ (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Media Noche Hornado (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Jack Dunlevie Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Granger Smith @ The Grizzly Rose

Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

iZCALLi w/ Los Reyes Del Huepa, Neoma (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Bodies We’ve Buried w/ Killing Creation, Hydraform @ Globe Hall

Jade Cicada w/ Seppa, Shield, Bricksquash, Schmoop @ Mission Ballroom

Black Xmas 2019 @ The Roxy Theatre

Hometown for the Holidays w/ Blink 90210 @ The Oriental Theater

She Wants Revenge + The Guidance @ 3 Kings Tavern

Mandy Yoches and the Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

Rock ‘n’ Roll Revival @ Skylark Lounge

Silent Disco Ugly Sweater Christmas Party w/ Makj, The Trap Shaman @ Temple Denver

Sunday, December 22

Wes Watkins (Morning Set)

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Lowdown: To wrap up this week in Denver concerts on Saturday and Sunday morning, we’re taking you to Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox where Denver’s own Wes Watkins will be sending off the week with some music and brunch. Watkins’ talents include but aren’t limited to trumpet and piano. These talents have earned him spots in national acts such as Nathaniel Rateliff and as the bandleader for the Colorado supergroup The Other Black. The music will be free on Sunday, however, the brunch is not included in the ticket. For more information, check out the link below.

Also see…

Winterfest ft. An All-Star Lineup of 15+ DJs @ Cervantes’ Other Side

A Krowd KTRL Kristmas w/ Clockwise, Yoto, Retro, Dr. Slyme @ Larimer Lounge

Upstairs Neighbor w/ Dizzy Dames, Maya Bennett @ Lost Lake

The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Charlie Brown Christmas w/ The Annie Booth Trio ft. Max Wellman (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Great Swingin’ Holiday Songbook @ Nocturne Jazz

Joe Johnson (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Michael Morrow & the Culprits w/ Straight Six, 78 Bombs, Whiskey Starship @ Globe Hall

Jinx Jones w/ Coop & The Chicken Pluckers @ The Oriental Theater

Collectors Corner w/ Wesley Summerhill @ Goosetown Tavern

Jim Dalton y Amigos Sunday Brunch @ Soiled Dove Underground

