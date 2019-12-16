This Week In Concerts – Hazel Miller, Snow Tha Product, Surfaces, Wes Watkins and More

As we enter the third week of December, there’s no slowing down the clock, but there are some great things you can do with the time, like checking out some Denver concerts. Over the next seven days, the Denver music scene is delivering over 90 concerts going on across the Mile High City for you to see. If you’re unsure about where to start or what to do, we’ve got you covered with our weekly guide below.
Monday, December 16
A Swingin’ Christmas w/ The Jenna McLean Quartet
Where: Dazzle Jazz
The Lowdown: To kick things off this Monday, we’re taking you to Dazzle Jazz where The Jenna McLean Quartet will be there to get you in the Christmas spirit. McLean is an award-winning jazz singer based out of Denver. If you haven’t heard McLean sing, you will not be disappointed as her talents are reminiscent of the golden age of jazz. If you’re looking to escape the cold and get into a holiday mood, this will be the perfect way to do it. Tickets are still available to catch McLean and her quartet in action, so grab some tickets now before you miss out.
Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern
GodJammit ft. Members of Phour.O + Musicians Supporting Family: Benefit for Susan Eisman @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Tuesday, December 17
Surfaces w/ Public Library Commute
Where: The Gothic Theatre
The Lowdown: On Tuesday night, Surfaces is headed to Denver to take over The Gothic Theatre. If you’re a fan of electro-pop music, this will be the show you won’t want to miss this week. Originally from Texas, Colin Padalecki and Forest, the duo behind surfaces, deliver a sound that is energetic and groovy. If you’re unfamiliar with Surfaces’ work, check out their latest album Where the Light Is to get yourself started. Fellow artist Public Library Commute is on the bill for Tuesday night as well.
Hey Rocco w/ Reality Something, After The Carnival, The Bright Silence @ Larimer Lounge
Empath w/ American Culture, Reposer @ Hi-Dive
Meat-N-Potatoes w/ Jackson Cloud Odyssey, People In General @ Lost Lake
Swingin’ Season’s Greetings w/ Benny Benack III @ Dazzle Jazz
A Swingin’ Holiday Songbook Night One @ Nocturne Jazz
The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) @ Globe Hall
Open Jam @ 3 Kings Tavern
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Wednesday, December 18
Mr. Bill + ill.Gates w/ Bogtrotter, Levitation Jones
Where: Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
The Lowdown: If you’re looking for some EDM to get down to this week, look no further. On Wednesday night, Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom is hosting EDM artists Mr. Bill and ill.Gates. Mr. Bill’s sound is very rhythmic and industrial while ill.Gates brings a more melodic sound to the table. When both of these artists combine, along with Bogtrotter and Levitation Jones, this will be one hell of a line up you won’t want to miss. Tickets are still available, so act now before it’s too late.
Bridging The Music Presents: Colorado Winter miniFEST @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Rocket Power w/ Blink 303, The Swifts, Jailpocket @ Larimer Lounge
Dirty Rotten Rhymers @ Lost Lake
GAWP @ Bar Standard
Doug McLemore Quintet: Jazz Meets Broadway @ Dazzle Jazz
A Swingin’ Holiday Songbook Night Two @ Nocturne Jazz
Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) @ Globe Hall
Lion’s Lair Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair
Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Thursday, December 19
Hazel Miller Christmas Show
Where: Soiled Dove Underground
The Lowdown: Colorado’s own legendary vocalist Hazel Miller is headed to the Soiled Dove Underground for her annual Christmas show on Thursday and Friday. Miller is one of Colorado’s standout musicians and has been since finding herself in Denver back in the ’80s. According to her Spotify biography, “In 1984, she attempted to relocate with her two children to Los Angeles to further her musical career…but her rental truck broke down in Denver, Colorado, where she stayed.” Over 30 years later, we couldn’t be happier that she decided to make Denver her new home. Tickets are still available to catch Miller in action, so grab some tickets now.
Koe Wetzel w/ Andy Sydow, The ThreadBarons @ The Ogden Theatre
Avenhart (Farewell Show) w/ The Dollhouse Thieves @ The Bluebird Theater
40 Oz. To Freedom (Sublime Tribute) w/ Ufer, Wave 11 @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Kind Hearted Strangers w/ Taylor Scott Band, Hound Heart @ Larimer Lounge
Jukebox & Music Trivia With Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
A Not-So-Silent Night w/ The Republic Big Band (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Hot Girl Holiday @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Kyle Moon & the Misled w/ Singletrack, Switchblade Johnny @ Globe Hall
Holiday Party @ The Roxy Theatre
Crafts and Drafts w/ DJ Bob Jovi @ 3 Kings Tavern
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Hazel Miller Christmas Show @ Soiled Dove Underground
Phoggy w/ Rather Groggy Phish Thursdays ft. Kings of Prussia @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Kike Roldan w/ Jonny Cruz, Winter Glow Flow @ Temple Denver
Friday, December 20
Snow Tha Product
Where: Mission Ballroom
The Lowdown: To wrap up the work week, Mexican rapper Snow Tha Product is headed back to the Mile High City to make her Mission Ballroom debut. Snow Tha Product is by far one of the most energetic and entertaining rappers in the scene today. Her shows are like one big party and she makes damn sure everyone has a great time. Snow Tha Product always shows Colorado lots of love as the state is usually a stop on her tours. Tickets are still available to catch her in action this week, so act now before it’s too late.
The Lil Smokies w/ The Ballroom Thieves @ The Ogden Theatre
Railbenders w/ Jesse Dayton @ The Bluebird Theater
Thievery Corporation w/ !!! (chk chk chk) @ The Fillmore
Saved By The ’90s w/ SNAP ’90s DJs @ Summit Music Hall
The Pnuma Trio w/ MZG, Autonomix, Earthcry @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
W.R.D. @ Cervantes’ Other Side
countHerfit (Limp Bizkit Tribute) w/ Drift Away Dreamer, Lost Point, Hold Me Hostage, Letters From The Sun @ Marquis Theater
Panther Martin w/ Wet Nights, Marti and the Dads @ Larimer Lounge
Emerald Siam w/ Echo Beds, Clusterfux @ Hi-Dive
Dog City Disco w/ Giant Walking Robots, Jayquist, Fresh Fruit @ Lost Lake
Starship + The Romantics @ The Paramount Theatre
Javon Jackson “Jazz By 5” @ Dazzle Jazz
The Will Swindler Quartet (Day Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Harry Drabkin + Any Weyl (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Granger Smith @ The Grizzly Rose
Retro Rocket Brunch w/ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Faceman (4) w/ Tivoli Club Brass Band (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Reno Divorce w/ Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Joy Subtraction @ Globe Hall
Larry June @ The Roxy Theatre
Fall The Oaks w/ Burnt by Witches @ 3 Kings Tavern
Hazel Miller Christmas Show @ Soiled Dove Underground
Last Call Romance @ Skylark Lounge
Autograf w/ Keez @ Temple Denver
Saturday, December 21
Parade of Lasers
Where: The Fillmore
The Lowdown: On Saturday night, EDM artist JOYRYDE is headed to Denver to take over The Fillmore for the annual Parade of Lasers. Originally from the UK, John Ford, aka JOYRYDE, is a producer whose sound is heavily based on rhythm and will make you want to dance all night. If you’re unfamiliar with JOYRYDE’s work, check out his most recent single “SELECTA 19” to get yourself primed for his show on Saturday night. Fellow artists Doctor P, Boonie X Clyde, Holly and JVNA are on the bill for Saturday night’s show as well. Tickets are still available, so act now while supplies last and treat yourself to a little EDM this weekend.
Ripe w/ Rob Drabkin @ The Ogden Theatre
Charlie Parr w/ Dead Horses @ The Bluebird Theater
Lola Black XXXmas w/ KRASHKARMA, 9/10ths of the Law, Spiral Cell @ The Gothic Theatre
Write Minded w/ Red Sage, Turner Jackson Love, Ms. Nomer @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Frank Zappa’s B-Day Party: Celebrating Zappas Music w/ Steely Dead, Marafiki @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Colorado Hardcore Holiday Party and Toy Drive w/ The Burial Plot, Fox Lake, Mindz Eye, Mouth for War, Peacemaker @ Marquis Theater
Jim Dalton (The Railbenders) w/ Jesse Dayton, Johnny Hickman (Cracker) @ Larimer Lounge
In the Company of Serpents w/ Nekrofilth, Ghosts Of Glaciers, The Munsens, Casket Huffer, Upon A Fields Whisper @ Hi-Dive
Hellogoodbye @ Lost Lake
BASS OPS: Slimez w/ Z-Trip @ Club Vinyl
Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Javon Jackson “Jazz By 5″ (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Media Noche Hornado (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Jack Dunlevie Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Granger Smith @ The Grizzly Rose
Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
iZCALLi w/ Los Reyes Del Huepa, Neoma (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Bodies We’ve Buried w/ Killing Creation, Hydraform @ Globe Hall
Jade Cicada w/ Seppa, Shield, Bricksquash, Schmoop @ Mission Ballroom
Black Xmas 2019 @ The Roxy Theatre
Hometown for the Holidays w/ Blink 90210 @ The Oriental Theater
She Wants Revenge + The Guidance @ 3 Kings Tavern
Mandy Yoches and the Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern
Rock ‘n’ Roll Revival @ Skylark Lounge
Silent Disco Ugly Sweater Christmas Party w/ Makj, The Trap Shaman @ Temple Denver
Sunday, December 22
Wes Watkins (Morning Set)
Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Lowdown: To wrap up this week in Denver concerts on Saturday and Sunday morning, we’re taking you to Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox where Denver’s own Wes Watkins will be sending off the week with some music and brunch. Watkins’ talents include but aren’t limited to trumpet and piano. These talents have earned him spots in national acts such as Nathaniel Rateliff and as the bandleader for the Colorado supergroup The Other Black. The music will be free on Sunday, however, the brunch is not included in the ticket. For more information, check out the link below.
Winterfest ft. An All-Star Lineup of 15+ DJs @ Cervantes’ Other Side
A Krowd KTRL Kristmas w/ Clockwise, Yoto, Retro, Dr. Slyme @ Larimer Lounge
Upstairs Neighbor w/ Dizzy Dames, Maya Bennett @ Lost Lake
The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Charlie Brown Christmas w/ The Annie Booth Trio ft. Max Wellman (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Great Swingin’ Holiday Songbook @ Nocturne Jazz
Joe Johnson (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Michael Morrow & the Culprits w/ Straight Six, 78 Bombs, Whiskey Starship @ Globe Hall
Jinx Jones w/ Coop & The Chicken Pluckers @ The Oriental Theater
Collectors Corner w/ Wesley Summerhill @ Goosetown Tavern
Jim Dalton y Amigos Sunday Brunch @ Soiled Dove Underground