28 Unique Things to do in Denver this Weekend

Denver has some intriguing events lined up this weekend.

Thursday, November 28

Stanley Harvesting Hope 5k/10k

When: November 28, 8 a.m. 2 p.m.

Where: Stapleton Central Park, 7351 E. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $60 register here

The Lowdown: Break a sweat before you dig into your turkey this Thanksgiving during the Stanley Harvesting Hope 5k/10k. You can lace up your sneakers for a 5k or 10k race around Stapleton Central Park. All of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research.

Miracle Bar at Avanti’s Wolf Bar

When: November 27 – December 30

Where: Avanti F&B, 3200 Pecos St. Denver

Cost: Free admission, groups of six or more can reserve a spot here

The Lowdown: Miracle Bar is back at Avanti’s Wolf Bar for another year of holiday-themed fun. The Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar serves up craft cocktails while surrounded by kitschy holiday decor. You can also grab Miracle mug to take home that will give back 10% of the proceeds toward Action Against Hunger.

Impact – Thanksgiving to Those in Need

When: November 28, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Impact, 2526 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $25 donation register here

The Lowdown: Give back on your Thanksgiving during Impact – Thanksgiving for Those in Need. You can volunteer with Impact Locally to serve a meal at the Humanity Store. You can make a difference within your local community.

Friday, November 29

Zoo Lights

When: November 29 – December 30

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The magical Zoo Lights are back at the Denver Zoo. You can explore more than 80 acres of lit-up animals with an Illuminated with Life theme. The Zoo Lights are widely popular so make sure to book your tickets soon.

Nick’s Holiday Putt Club & Pop-Up Bar

When: November 29 – December 29

Where: Punch Bowl Social Stapleton (Denver), 3120 Uinta St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Punch Bowl Social gets lit up for the festive season at Nick’s Holiday Putt Club & Pop-Up Bar. You can play a round of winter-themed mini golf, sip on specialty cocktails and munch on snacks on the transformed outdoor patio. You can also help those in need by adding to a Toys for Tots donation bin.

Black Friday Bash x Cruelty-Free Market

When: November 29, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Alternation Brewing Company, 1539 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Instead of heading into a wild shopping spree at large corporations, take a day to chill at the Black Friday Bash x Cruelty-Free Market. Alternation Brewing Company will host local cruelty-free vendors to supply your gift-giving needs. You can also dive into Migration Taco to feed your ventures and jam out The One And Only Jon Ham while you shop.

Christmas in Color Morrison

When: November 29 – January 4

Where: Bandimere Speedway, 3051 S. Rooney Rd., Morrison

Cost: $27 per vehicle get tickets here

The Lowdown: Step into the holidays during Christmas in Color Morrison. You can drive through 1.5 million Christmas lights spun around Bandimere Speedway with the sound of holiday beats in the background to set the mood.

Space Case Comedy

When: November 29, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $7 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your giggle on at Space-Case Comedy in collaboration with Spookadelia. The evening features a lineup of sets from comedians including Matt Cobos, Kira MagCalen, Nate Earl, Katie Bowman, Andrew Bueno, Andy Hamilton and Jeff Nelson. While you laugh you can also win art door prizes and hear commentary from MC Joshua Masek.

The Grand Illumination 2019

When: November 29, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Denver’s Union Station gets in the festive mood with The Grand Illumination 2019. The annual ceremony will host the lighting of the building, the lighting of a 40-foot tall plaza Christmas tree and a special musical performance from The Denver Dolls. You can also see Santa and Mrs. Claus along the way.

Anjelah Johnson

When: November 29, 7 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $39.50 – $59.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Paramount Denver hosts comedian Anjelah Johnson for her “Technically Not Stalking Tour.” Johnson has starred on MADtv, Anjelah Johnson: That’s How We Do It and Netlix’s Anjelah Johnson: Not Fancy.

Home Alone in Concert

When: November 29, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Embrace the magic of the holiday season during Home Alone in Concert. You can watch the hilarious film of young Kevin McCallister as he is forgotten at home by his family during Christmas vacation while Colorado Symphony performs the John Williams score live for a whole new viewing experience.

Visions West Contemporary Art BaZaar

When: November 29 – December 28

Where: Visions West Contemporary, 2605 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Instead of shopping from big-name corporations this year consider scaling down and finding some unique handmade pieces at the Visions West Contemporary Art BaZaar. You can shop from over 40 different artists and add some amazing art to your own collections.

City and County of Denver Light the Lights

When: November 29, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver City and County Building, 1437 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the starting of the holiday season with the City and County of Denver Light the Lights. You can watch as Mayor Hancock lights up Denver City and County Building and later explore a seasonal festival filled with carolers, food trucks and live entertainment.

Black Sheep Friday

When: November 29, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with $5 general museum admission at entry

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) continues its Black Sheep Friday series with a Stitch and Switch event. You can stop into the museum to take part in creating a mutant stuffed animal of your own liking during the artsy session.

Stapleton Holiday Bazaar

When: November 29 – December 1

Where: The Shops at Northfield Stapleton, 8340 Northfield Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stock up on your holiday gifting needs at the Stapleton Holiday Bazaar. You can shop from over 60 craft vendors, find outfits at fashion trucks and more. You can also fuel your shopping ventures with bites from food trucks and sips of holiday-themed cocktails.

Saturday, November 30

Mile High Tree Lighting Ceremony

When: November 30, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Sculpture Park, 1700 N. Speer Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Embrace the holiday festivities with the Mile High Tree Lighting Ceremony. You can watch as a 110-foot-tall pixel LED tree is lit up in the Sculpture Park to brighten up the night. You can listen to a festive performance from the University of Colorado Denver’s all-female a capella group and explore the rest of the park throughout the evening.

SNAP! ’90s Dance Party

When: November 30, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $16 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s presents SNAP! ’90s Dance Party. You can show off your best dance moves during the ’90s and 2000s themed evening as DJs spin hits throughout the night. Make sure to rock your best bucket hats and jelly shoes dance till your feet get sore.

The Cat Crawl

When: November 30, 8 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: Bang Up To The Elephant, 1310 Pearl St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue (RMFR) hosts The Cat Crawl. You can take part in the feline frenzy and imbibe in drink specials at locations including 1-Up, Charlies Night Club and X-Bar. The crawl will start at Bang Up To The Elephant. Cat costumes are encouraged. Proceeds from the event will benefit RMFR’s programs.

FERAL Flea

When: November 30, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: FERAL, 3936 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Support local makers during a FERAL Flea. You can purchase from small-batch creations made by local outdoor makers, artisans and more – just in time for the upcoming holidays.

Small Business Saturday Artist Market

When: November 30, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Bigsby’s Folly-A Craft Winery, 3563 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bigsby’s Folly takes part in the festive season with a Small Business Saturday Artist Market. The market will hold 12 RiNo artists including Lana Blum, Erika Delzell and Amanda Vela. You can shop and support local artists while finding some awesome gifts.

3rd Annual Onesie Beer Mile

When: November 30, 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Berkeley Park Running Company and Call to Arms Brewing team up for the 3rd Annual Onesie Beer Mile. You can grab your sneakers for four laps to sip four brews and raise funds for the Arrupe Jesuit Cross-Country Team.

The Grawlix Return!

When: November 30, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Bug Theatre hosts The Grawlix Return! You can watch a night of comedy with the comedic group The Grawlix that is comprised of Ben, Adam and Andrew. You can also hear some hilarious sets from comedians Sarah Benson, Troy Walker and Jordan Doll.

Horseshoe Holiday Market

When: November 30 – December 10

Where: Horseshoe Craft & Flea Market, 3550 Federal Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a day to knock off some of your gift shopping during the Horseshoe Holiday Market. You can shop from more than 100 different vendors, collectors, artisans and more. You can find some amazing items and support local brands during Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday at The Square

When: November 30, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Larimer Square, Between 14th St. and 15th St. on Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Larimer Square kicks off the holiday season with a chance to support the community during Small Business Saturday at The Square. You can shop deals from participating businesses such as Hailee Grace, Timbuk2 and Eve.

Sunday, December 1

Drums of the World

When: December 1, 2:30 – 4 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1345 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $27 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience music and drums from all over the globe at Drums of the World. Some of the different types of drums that will be played include bongos, metal trash cans, darabukkas and more. Sleighbells will also make an appearance to add to the holiday spirit. The virtuoso percussionists of the Colorado Symphony will use all of the drums to create a magical experience to transport you to different lands.

Wreath Making Workshop

When: December 1, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Odell Brewing RiNo Brewhouse, 2945 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Deck your doors with a freshly made wreath created by you during a Wreath Making Workshop. Beet & Yarrow staff will teach you how to make the perfect wreath with a combination of dried and fresh floral materials that will perfect your seasonal atmosphere.

Pictures with Santa

When: December 1, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company presents Pictures with Santa. You can get the perfect photo during a shooting session with Mr. and Mrs. Claus along with digital images touch-ups from a professional photographer. You can also sip on a brew from Fiction to warm your spirit for the perfect afternoon.

Punch then Brunch

When: December 1, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: Broadway Market Denver, 950 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a workout in before that food coma at Punch then Brunch. You can box it out with instructor Amberle Zuerlein and later refuel with brunch at Broadway Market. All levels are welcome.

Mark Your Calendar

Pray for Snow Party

When: December 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: REI Denver, 1416 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

First Friday Art Walk

When: December 6, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and Open to the public

2019 9NEWS Parade of Lights

When: December 6, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: $16 – $19 tickets available here

RiNo Holiday Bazaar

When: December 8, 11 a.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry