Show You Should Know – Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at The Ogden Theatre

The East Coast funk and jam of Pigeons Playing Ping Pong will return to Denver this coming Friday, Saturday and Sunday to allow their Denver following to feast. With two nights at the Ogden Theatre and an intimate experience on Sunday at Globe Hall, fans will have plenty to hold them over until the next time the four-piece groups stops by The Mile-High City again.

The band announced this month that their fifth full-length studio album will come out next year. Two singles have come out ahead of the release, “King Kong” and “Dawn a New Day,” both of which are encouraging indicators of what to expect from their new project. Pigeons Playing Ping Pong have fostered a reputation for hosting highly energetic performances with a wide array of funk and rock sounds and emulating a message of fun and positivity. Their Denver events are sure to encompass all of these aspects their fans have come to expect and more.

Pigeons Playing Ping Ping is not set to be the only attraction to catch at this series of shows, as Portland trio Yak Attack will open for them as well. Yak Attack has been rocking the electronic jam scene since 2013 and has shared the stage with several heavy-weights in the genre, including some of Denver’s favorite acts, like The Magic Beans and Sunsquabi. Their latest release, Safety Third, helped catapult Yak Attack into a staple of the festival circuit, and their fourth full-length album has been reported to be underway. Their supporting set is sure to include their trademark “organic electronica” which includes live looping, improvisation, and high-energy tracks.

Known for their rigorous touring, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong makes it to the Denver area regularly and has gathered an extensive following. The group formed in a dorm at the University of Maryland in 2009 and released their debut album Funk E P in 2010. Since then, they have released three other studio albums and one live album, The Great Outdoor Jam in 2017. The band consists of members Greg Ormont and Jeremy Schon on guitar, Ben Carrey on bass and Alex Petropulos on the drums.

Members of Pigeons Playing Ping Pong are consistently cited in interviews describing their dedication to their live show experience. On their website, Schon is quoted saying “It’s really important that our live show puts out as much energy as possible and promotes lightheartedness and positivity. All that matters in the moment at a concert is what’s going on onstage and in the room around you, and we try to put on a show where people can really lose themselves in those moments and use our music as an outlet to feel good.” If you have not seen them before, make sure you do not miss the opportunity to get funky this coming weekend.

VIP, as well as one and two-night passes for the Ogden and Globe Hall performance are available here. You can gear up for the full weekend by listening to Pigeons Playing Ping Pong music here and Yak Attack here.