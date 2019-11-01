Just Announced – Nathaniel Rateliff’s Foundation To Host Social Justice Summit

Founded by Nathaniel Rateliff in 2017, The Marigold Project is an organization dedicated to uplifting and supporting anyone who advocates for inclusive environments. Today, the Marigold Project announced it will host Power People at INDUSTRY Denver on December 7. The community-centered summit will focus on social justice issues in Denver and on a larger scale. The Marigold Project hopes to provide local activists with the proper tools to drive social change, embrace diversity and create a more inclusive society.

Local Denver leaders will join activists from across the country to speak on panels and lead discussions on how to: build coalitions, be a better ally, use art as a form of activism, lobby your local legislature and create a more equitable society. Most notably, Jahmal Cole of My Block, My Hood, My City, and Stasha Rhodes of The Hub Project, will be present at the summit to help guide the conversation and provide insights based on their personal experience as leaders and activists.

Tickets for students will be free and anyone who works for a nonprofit will receive a discounted rate for the event.

You can view the full list of special guests and register for the event here. The event will take place at INDUSTRY Denver’s Brighton Boulevard location on December 7.