Logan + Lenora is Denver’s Travel Bag Brand

303 Magazine: Logan + Lenora is a weatherproof, waterproof, washable travel bag brand made in Denver. Can you please tell us how Logan + Lenora started?
Logan + Lenora: I started Logan + Lenora in 2013. I saw an opportunity to make a highly functional travel bag for women out of performance fabrics typically reserved for the outdoor industry. So I spent a couple years trying to perfect the designs — balancing a strong feminine aesthetic with highly durable and functional performance fabrics. We had a lot of back and forth with fabric factories for like two years to custom make our fabrics to exactly the right specs we needed for our particular bags.
L+L: The performance fabrics. They give our bags the magic combo of being waterproof and machine washable which is perfect for travel. And they look great.
L+L: I personally love prints on my bags, so our Palmtastic and French Stripe bags are my favorite right now. But our customs love, love, love the monochrome colors, so we are working hard to build out more monochrome colors right now.
L+L: I design all the bags, making prototypes and patterns. We use Instagram stories to share designs and get feedback from our fans — which is super fun and helpful. Sometimes I’ll go through 30 prototypes over six to 12 months before settling on a design to take to the production team. Our production team is incredible, and they refine the pattern and troubleshoot any weak areas. There’s usually another one to two more prototypes at this phase. Once the construction process is finalized we cut and sew an initial batch of 25 each to confirm the production process works, and then start full production in all our colors.
L+L: Good question. Phone cord, chapstick, water bottle, snack, pen.
L+L: Oh yes, my grandmother, Lenora. She taught me to sew. She was not only the artistic matriarch of our family — I still use her original Bernina sewing machine in my studio — but she had a fantastic flair for fashion. I was obsessed with her shoes, jewelry and handbags.