Local Listen – sloan:sonna Make All the Right Statements With New Album

When Sloan met Sonna at a college in Utah, he was a psychology major whose parents were classical singers. She was a music student ironing out the intricacies of creating songs. Before marrying and embarking on careers that would take them to New Zealand, they fell in love and co-wrote “Closer,” a song that — several years later — would win them a Denver-based songwriting contest and cinch their debut album, All the Right Statements.

Folk-pop is not a common genre-pairing, but it makes sense when it comes from husband-and-wife duo sloan:sonna. Their album All the Right Statements — released September 6 — is filled with observational storytelling, set to a pop sound that’s polished and pleasant. It embodies the bliss of folk music with the prettiness of pop and serves as a breath of fresh air in a music scene that doesn’t see much of its kind.

Anyone who appreciates good lyrics and gets frustrated by poor diction can appreciate being able to understand what the singer is saying. All the Right Statements predominately features Sonna’s voice, and the clarity and sweetness of her voice when telling the story of a person who just doesn’t fit in L.A. culture (“Time to Leave LA”) and the story of a guy with the world in the palm of his hand (the title track,) is extremely refreshing.

The sweet and easy-to-follow sound to sloan:sonna came after the duo realized the way they had been trained musically maybe a bit too — for lack of a better word — heady. What they wanted to accomplish on an album wouldn’t be found by relying solely on classical training.

“When we settled on the vocal style that we were gonna use for the album, we both had to acknowledge that we were kind of surrounded by a lot of pretentious-sounding vocal styles,” Sloan explained.

Jazz, classical, pop or otherwise, sloan:sonna offers Denver listeners something fresh with All the Right Statements. The delivery of their stories and the tongue-in-cheek observations of people they once knew is worth keeping an ear out for.

