Fashion Events to Attend this November

Snow has started to descend in flurries and envelope Colorado in a crystalline sheet of white. While many might take this as the first sign of a hibernation period, the Denver fashion scene is only picking up the pace. November presents boundless opportunities to experience fashion in unconventional and interactive ways. From fashion screenings to book signings 303 Magazine has prepared a catalog of enrapturing events to look forward to this month. Not to mention the much-anticipated return of Denver Fashion Week taking place as well.

Posh ‘N’ Sip Partido

When: Thursday, November 7, 5-7:30 p.m.

Where: El Jefe Denver, 2450 West 44th Avenue

Admission: $8-$12 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: Poshmark is hosting a 21-and-over mixer to connect Poshmark users across Colorado. Ticket purchase includes some chips and salsa and one free drink to get you started for a night of fashion and fun.

Denver Fashion Week

When: Saturday, November 9 through Sunday, November 17

Where: Various locations

Admission: $20+ (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: The time has finally come again for the seasonal debut of Denver Fashion Week. DFW this season will feature a variety of veteran designers as well as showcasing new talent. From National & International designers to Avant-Garde, here’s what you can expect at this year’s show.

Day 1- Fashion x Art

When: Saturday, November 9, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Forney Museum of transportation, 4303 Brighton Blvd.

The Lowdown: Denver Fashion Week is collaborating with new local artists to design and create clothes. The original designs will be presented during the runway show.

Day 2- Avant-Garde show

When: Sunday, November 10, 4-7:30 p.m.

Where: Forney Museum of Transportation, 4303 Brighton Blvd., Denver

The Lowdown: Avant-Garde night will feature a mash-up between many amazing designers and talented hairstylists on the runway. Eccentric hairstyles and beautiful clothing will be prominent at DFW’s oldest night.

Day 3- Designer workshop: Tech Pack Bootcamp

When: Monday, November 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Product Development specialist, Darlene C Ritz, is hosting this workshop in which she will educate you on design sheets, BOMs and the difference between tech packs and sample makers among many other concepts.

Day 4- Florence Müller- fashion & textile art curator// DAM

When: Tuesday, November 12, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Florence Müller is an influential figure in fashion as well as in Denver, as the fashion and textile art curator for the Denver Art Museum. DFW will be hosting an event in which Müller will be speaking about her career and exhibits at the DAM.

Day 5- Patents and Trademarks with the US patent office

When: Wednesday, November 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Rocky Mountain Regional USPTO Director, Molly Kocialski, Digital Marketing Executive and inventor, Sirena Rolfe, and Primary Patent Examiner, Kristina DeHerrera are giving a presentation in which they will examine and talk about the significance of intellectual property in the fashion industry.

Day 6- Garbarini Presents…

When: Thursday, November 14, 7-11 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Garbarini returns to DFW for a runway show with luxury brand designers featured in their store. In previous years they’ve showcased designers like Diane Von Furstenberg, Zadig and Voltaire and many more on the runway.

Day 7- National & International designers

When: Saturday, November 16, 7-11 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Designers from across the globe and country bring their unique, one-of-a-kind designs to DFW for this incredible night. Designers from Mexico City among other places will be featured, making it the most popular night.

Day 8- Denver Originals designers fashion show

When: Sunday, November 17, 4-8 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: For the last night of Fashion Week, DFW will be exhibiting local talent from Denver for the closing runway show. Among the line-up, there will a refreshing mixture of new talent and previous designers that have all provided their designs to represent Denver flair.

Fashion Group International Denver trend event (spring/summer 2020)

When: Wednesday, November 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Colorado Automobile Dealers, 290 Speer Blvd., Denver

Admission: $10-$35 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: Fashion from Paris, New York, and Milan will be broadcasting in Colorado in an exciting way. Join FGI for a special screening of the trend report posted from FGI New York that will feature clips from international fashion weeks. Champagne and appetizers are included as well as a chance to mingle with members and non-members.

Book signing with Ari Seth Cohen

When: Thursday, November 14, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Wild Flowers in congress park, 1201 Madison St., Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: Denver-based blogger, Style Crone, will be co-hosting this exciting event with Ari Seth Cohen, creator of Advanced Style, this November. Cohen is having a book signing at Wild Flowers Denver to commemorate his work as a writer, photographer, and more. His three books will be available for purchase at the signing. Help welcome this renowned writer to Denver and grab a book as well.

Service with Style fashion show

When: Friday, November 15, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Halcyon Hotel, Cherry Creek North, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Admission: $125-$175 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: This November the 7th annual “Service with Style” fashion show and fundraising luncheon will take place in Cherry Creek. This fundraiser is working with Volunteers of America to benefit homeless women and honor longtime supporters, Betty Kuhl and Kathy Klugman. Up-and-coming Nashville-based fashion designer, Cavanagh Baker, will showcase her designs at this event.

Ginchi Apparel X Artist Empire fashion show & Launch Party

When: Saturday, November 16, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Redline, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Admission: $15 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: Ginchi Apparel is having a launch party and commemorating the opening of the Artist Empire. Artist Empire is a selection of artists from different parts of the country focusing on sustainability within clothing. The party will include a fashion show, cocktail hour and live music.

Icicle Ornament Class-Broom + Water Casting

When: Saturday, November 23, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Balefire Goods olde town, 7417 Grandview ave., Arvada

Admission: $65 per person (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: Balefire Goods is presenting a class in November on metalsmithing. The class is conducted by Chapin Dimond, a renowned metalsmith and jeweler. The presentation will also feature the material necessary to make the ornament or pendant.