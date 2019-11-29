Fashion Events to Attend this December

December is a month that marks a time of celebration for the people, places and things you love. Festive lights trim the streets and holiday ornaments embellish every square foot of downtown Denver. With a cheerful atmosphere comes equally exciting fashion events to attend throughout the month. From markets to garland workshops, to fashion shows and makeovers, 303 Magazine has a list of occasions to partake in before closing out this year.

Beautycounter Holiday Mocktails & Makeovers

When: Wednesday, December 4, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Free Market, 1801 Blake Street, Suite 100, Denver

Admission: Free (Register HERE)

The Lowdown: The Beautycounter store at Free Market is hosting an event that includes free makeovers and mocktails for the holidays. Attendees will also have access to cosmetic consultants that can help personalize your makeup and revamp your products.

Slow Soul Life: Pop-up Shop + Launch Party

When: Thursday, December 5, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Realm, 3851 Steel St., Unit B, Denver

Admission: Free (RSVP HERE)

The Lowdown: This party is to celebrate the launch of Slow Soul Life, a clothing brand based in Denver that supports sustainable fashion and conscious brands. The launch will feature a pop-up store as well, making it the perfect time to shop more eco-friendly.

Holiday Hair How-To

When: Friday, December 6, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Cedar Hair Studio, 4408 Yates St., Denver

Admission: $75 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: Hairstylists from Cedar Hair Studio will be demonstrating how to achieve intricate hair-do’s for holiday parties. Bring your styling supplies and enjoy drinks and charcuterie as well.

Holiday Market at Charley Co.

When: Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Charley Co., 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Admission: Free with donation (donate HERE)

The Lowdown: This market will feature female vendors only, to further empower women. Female artists and creators representing 20 brands will be participating in the event, and the admission is a donation to Girls Inc. of Denver Metro.

Beet & Yarrow Garland Workshop

When: Tuesday, December 10, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Isabel at the Source Hotel, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Admission: $60 per person (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: This workshop will teach you how to make a decorative garland for the festive season. Price includes all the materials for a 6-foot garland and a cocktail.

Balefire Goods: Holiday Artist Market

When: Saturday, December 14, 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Where: 7417 Grandview Ave., Arvada

Admission: Free (RSVP HERE)

The Lowdown: Balefire Goods will present this holiday artist market featuring prominent names such as Edie Marie Ceramics and Emily Grace King paintings. The market is free entrance but make sure to RSVP.

The African Fashion Show Denver

When: Saturday, December 14, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Place Denver Cherry Creek, 4150 East Mississippi Ave., Denver

Admission: $35 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: The African Fashion Show will feature a runway presentation as well as a performance by Balance and Stability, a group from southern Sudan. Apart from that, there will be an auction co-hosted by the Freshwater Project International, to provide clean water to villages in Malawi.