3 Ways to Embrace International Style for Day Seven of DFW

Day Seven of Denver Fashion Week (DFW) is scheduled to host remarkable and rare National and International fashion designers and makers. On this night, numerous creatives from within the United States and beyond will present designs, arrangements and inventiveness to audiences of many. International and cultural experience, Zeppelin Station‘s “Made in Mexico City” retail curation, is anticipated to present designs ranging from colorful and bold patterned separates to androgynous coverings that forge impactful and compelling tastes. With inspiration from designers such as PAY’S, Amor & Rosas and Fábrica Social, 303 Magazine provided a fashion-geared lookbook that showcases forecasted styles and looks for the exciting night.

Opposites Attract

The Lowdown: The timeless consistency of black and white ensembles is authentic and compelling. Although classic in nature, these exemplary opposites provided rare, unique and hand-made elemental designs. The embroidered hands placed on each shirt, bow waist detail and oversized unisex bottoms exhibited authentic international design, quality technique and modernized creativity. Styled with lace-up boots on both models, the options for accessory incorporation were endless. Bold makeup with severe detail to the eyes added an electrifying factor to both outfits as well as natural hair.

Bold Patterns

The Lowdown: Eye-catching colors and bold patterns paired together created intense, playful and interesting looks. Similar to these Made in Mexico City designs, other designers such as Versace and Gucci also constructed colorful garments with wow factor patterns. When styling adventurous outfits such as these, the key is to be confident and trusting of the overall ensemble. For fall and winter seasons, over-the-knee boots combined with a mini dress or skirt make for a chic and stylish look. In addition, with cool temperatures, an overlay of a cardigan, jacket or cape is necessary. For men, we recommend dressing in matching bottoms and tops for flashy and spirited approaches.

Androgynous Design

The Lowdown: Androgynous designs created for unisex individuals proved to be a high form of style for many years. Through these creative designers such as Michael Fish and Yves Saint Laurent, the androgynous style became a prevalent mainstream form of dressing. Here, “Made in Mexico City” unisex dresses paired with layerings reflected stylish and powerful looks. Model Ruby Leigh Pierce’s black dress covered with black denim jacket embroidered with a beautiful and bright skull showcased details of masculinity and rough edges. Adverse in nature, model Alexander Wullink, donned a structural black dress with lace-up boots that provided a perfect pairing of feminine and rough design. To style at home, pair unexpected combinations of masculine and feminine details together.

Denver Fashion Week runs through next Sunday, November 17. To purchase tickets, go here.

Photography by Danielle Webster.

Location provided by Neon Baby.

Models Ruby Leigh Pierce and Alexander Wullink.

Models provided by Donna Baldwin Agency.

Clothing provided by Made in Mexico City designers at Zeppelin Station.

Hair by Sierra Morrissette.

Makeup by Andre Marie.

Stylist assistant Ashleigh Perri.

Styled by Cheyenne Dickerson.