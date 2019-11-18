32nd Annual Champagne Cascade and 17 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver This Week

Denver has a lip-smacking lineup of food and drink events this week. You can start the week at Chain Reaction Brewing’s Harry Potter Trivia and celebrate Saturday at Wynkoop’s Day of Darks. Whatever your plans may be, make sure to check out this list of events in Denver this week.

Monday, November 18

Yeti Awareness Week

When: Starts Monday, November 18 at 12 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The annual Yeti Awareness week starts this Monday with a Keep the Glass Night. Both Great Divide Brewing Denver locations will have events all week long including bake-offs, free yoga and a beer bash featuring other local breweries.

Tuesday, November 19

Cider & Gougeres with Acreage

When: Tuesday, November 19, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders is partnering with Acreage for a Gougeres and Cider tasting event. For $20 attendees will receive four made-from-scratch Gougeres and four ciders. Pairings will feature ciders like Rosé and L’Acier with sweet and savory Gougeres.

Olive Garden Inspired Vegan Beer Dinner

When: Tuesday, November 19, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Baere Brewing Company, 320 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Vegan Van is taking over Baere Brewing Company for an Olive Garden Inspired Beer Dinner. For $65 guests will receive a five-course Olive Garden inspired vegan meal paired with five beers.

Harry Potter Trivia Night

When: Tuesday, November 19, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Chain Reaction Brewing Company, 902 S. Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Chain Reaction Brewing Company is hosting its annual Harry Potter Trivia night this Tuesday. Teams can have a max of six people and the winner will receive a special prize. You can show off your Wizarding World knowledge at Chain Reaction Brewing.

Wednesday, November 20

Hourglass Wine Dinner at The Way Back

When: Wednesday, November 20, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Way Back, 3963 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: $100, email kathy@thewaybackdenver.com for reservations

The Lowdown: The Way Back is hosting a dinner with Hourglass Wine. For $100 guests will receive a four-course meal paired with Hourglass wines. Pairings include Painted Hills Ranch Ribeye and Hourglass Blueline Estate Cabernet Sauvignon and more.

A Pleasant Night of Pies and Pours

When: Wednesday, November 20 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: De Steeg Brewing, 4342 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: To be announced

The Lowdown: Good Sugar Baking is taking over De Steeg Brewing for a Holiday Beer and Pie Pairing. Attendees will receive four beer tasters paired with four mini pies. The four mini pies provided will also be available in full size available for pre-order for Thanksgiving with a percentage of sales benefitting Our Front Porch.

Thursday, November 21

Denver Beertography Meetup

When: Thursday, November 21, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Our Mutual Friend Brewery, 2810 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Denver Beertography Meetup is heading to Our Mutual Friend Brewery this Thursday. The Meetup is a collection of photographers of varying skill levels that meet up to drink good beer and learn from each other.

Dine Out (or In) to End Childhood Hunger

When: Thursday, November 21, 12:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Multiple Locations, Colorado

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cooking Matters Colorado’s Dine Out to End Childhood Hunger is this Thursday. Over 20 Colorado restaurants will be donating a portion of each meal’s proceeds to Cooking Matters Colorado, a nonprofit dedicated to ending childhood hunger. Participating restaurants include The Kitchen, The Nickel, Kachina Cantina and more.

Friday, November 22

Small Batch Release of Lugene Chocolate Milk Stout

When: Friday, November 22, 12 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Odell Brewing RiNo Brewhouse, 2945 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Odell Brewing RiNo is doing a small batch release of its Lugene Chocolate Milk Stout this Friday. You can get the creamy brew on draft and in custom crowlers to go.

Fourth Annual National Yeti Day

When: Friday, November 22, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Barrel Bar, 1812 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Yeti Week continues with National Yeti Day at the Great Divide Barrel Bar. The event will feature over 12 beers, giveaways and food. The barrel aging room is also being turned into an authentic Yeti cave for your enjoyment.

Gingerbread Man

When: Friday, November 22, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Strange Craft Beer Company, 1330 Zuni St., Unit M, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Strange Craft Beer Company is releasing its Gingerbread Man Brown Ale this Friday. The holiday brew has flavors of ginger, cinnamon and allspice as well as slight notes of chocolate.

Saturday, November 23

Wynkoop’s Day of Darks

When: Saturday, November 23, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Wynkoop Brewing Co., 1634 18th St., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Wynkoop Brewing Company’s Day of Darks returns this Saturday. There will be over 30 breweries from across the state pouring their favorite dark beers. For $50 guests will receive a commemorative glass, unlimited beer tastings and chocolate bites.

Christkindl Opening Ceremony & Keg Tapping

When: Saturday, November 23, 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: Denver Christkindl Market, 1515 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Christkindl Market is opening for the season this Saturday. The event will feature the tapping of the ceremonial keg, live music and more. You can kick off the holiday season at this traditional German market.

Thanksgiving Pie and Beer Pairing

When: Starts Saturday, November 23 at 11 a.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co, Denver and Arvada Locations

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co is also hosting a beer and pie pairing. For $20 attendees will receive four beer tasters paired with four mini pies made by The Long I Pie Shop. You can also place a pre-order for a full-sized pie and two crowlers ready for Thanksgiving for $40-$45.

Figgy Noir: Can Release and Tapping

When: Saturday, November 23, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Diebolt Brewing Company, 3855 Mariposa St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Diebolt Brewing Company is releasing its Figgy Noir Algerian Biere de Garde brew this Saturday. The beer is the first of the French Expats series inspired by the North African county of Algeria. The brew has notes of sweet Algerian curry, palm sugar and fig.

Sunday, November 24

32nd Annual Champagne Cascade

When: Sunday, November 24, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, 321 17th St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $175 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Champagne Cascade is celebrating its 32nd year at The Brown Palace Hotel. The event features Moet & Chandon champagne bottles sabered open and poured into a pyramid made of over 6,000 glasses. The champagne will be poured by Avalanche legend Joe Sakic.

November Hazy IPA Sunday

When: Sunday, November 24, 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St., Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewery’s monthly tapping of Mountain Haze variants returns this Sunday. The event will feature a couple of hazy beers available on tap or to take home in crowlers. There are only five gallons available of each brew so guests are encouraged to arrive early.

Wines-Giving at Bigsby’s Folly

When: Sunday, November 24, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Bigsby’s Folly Craft Winery & Restaurant, 3563 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bigsby’s Folly presents Wines-Giving the Sunday before Thanksgiving. The event will feature a tasting of over 50 wines from around the world. There will also be bites and recipe pairing suggestions to prepare you for the holiday season.

