Denver Passport Winter Edition Launch Party and 18 Other Food & Drinks Events in Denver This Week

Denver may be below freezing, but the food and drink events are heating up. You can kick your week off at LeRoux for a Laws Whiskey Dinner and finish the weekend at Avanti’s Sunday Football and All-Day Happy Hour. Wherever your tastebuds take you, make sure to check out this list of food and drink events happening in Denver this week.

Monday, November 4

Laws Whiskey Dinner at LeRoux

When: Monday, November 4, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: LeRoux European Cuisine, 1510 16th St. Mall, Denver

Cost: $150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Law Whiskey House and LeRoux European Cuisine present an intimate five-course dinner with thoughtfully paired whiskeys. Each whiskey expression is extremely limited and the dinner is limited to 20 seats.

Free Beer & Customer Appreciation Day at Bruz Beers

When: Monday, November 4, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Bruz Beers, 167 W. 67th Ave., Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bruz Beers Customer Appreciation Day continues this Monday. To celebrate its customers the brewery is offering free beer. In order to get free beer, you need the code from the newsletter. You can sign up for the newsletter here.

Tuesday, November 5

Denver Passport Winter Edition Launch Party

When: Tuesday, November 5, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Brewing Event Space, 3403 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $25 for entry and passport, purchase here

The Lowdown: The Denver Passport Program Winter Edition is having a launch party at Great Divide Brewing. For $25 attendees will receive a Denver Passport Winter Edition, two complimentary beers from Great Divide Brewing co., a chance to win a YETI cooler and live music. There will also be food from Yuan Wonton and Cupbop Colorado available for purchase.

Second Annual Customer Appreciate Week at Factotum Brewhouse

When: Starts Tuesday, November 5 at 4 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Factotum Brewhouse is also showing some customer appreciation with free beer all week long. There will also be prizes and a free comedy show on Thursday. In order to receive free beer, you have to sign up for the customer loyalty program.

Wednesday, November 6

Snowflake Through the Years

When: Wednesday, November 6, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, 200 S. Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: $137.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Every year in December, Stranahan releases a one-of-a-kind Single Malt whiskey called Snowflake. This year, Stranahan’s is offering a tasting of the past four years Snowflake batches for $137.50. The event will also feature a dessert pairing and a custom commemorative gift.

Cheese Board & Wine Wednesdays

When: Starts Wednesday, November 6 at 11 a.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100, Denver

Cost: $25

The Lowdown: S & G Salumeria is starting Cheese Board & Wine Wednesdays this week. For $25 attendees will receive a Chef’s Cheese Board and two glasses of house wine. You can celebrate hump day with some sips and snacks.

Thursday, November 7

Cheese, Meat & Beer Pairing at Great Divide

When: Thursday, November 7, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $15, first come first served

The Lowdown: Great Divide Ball Park taproom is hosting a beer and cheese and meat pairing with Cheese Meat Board. For $15 attendees will receive three beer and meat or cheese pairings.

Pairsine Chefs Fine Food and Wine Denver

When: Thursday, November 7, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Crowne Plaza Denver, 1450 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $120 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Pairsine Chefs Fine Food and Wine Pairing Competition is taking over Crowne Plaza Hotel this Thursday. Up to 10 Colorado chefs will create 20 gourmet dishes to pair with top wines from the 2019 Denver International Wine Competition. Tickets include bites and drinks.

Dumpling Pop-Up with Yuan Wonton at Old Major

When: Thursday, November 7

Where: Old Major, 3316 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Yuan Wonton and Old Major present a Dumpling Happy Hour pop-up. Chef Penelope Wong and Chef Sarah Khosravani are bringing dumplings to Old Major including soup dumplings and some other off-the-menu bites, like Sous Vide Pork Ribs.

Acorn x The Roots x “ Roots ” Dinner

When: Starts Thursday, November 7 at 7 p.m.

Where: Acorn, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $77.76 get tickets here

The Lowdown: In honor of The Roots concert Acorn is hosting a roots themed dinner. The meal includes four-courses featuring dishes like Pot Au Feu with huckleberry, beef cheek and leeks. The meal will also have beverage pairings available for an additional cost.

Friday, November 8

First Bite: Boulder County Restaurant Week

When: Starts Friday, November 8

Where: Multiple Locations, Boulder County

Cost: $29 – $49 per person

The Lowdown: First Bite: Boulder County Restaurant week returns this Friday. Over 30 restaurants are participating in offering three courses between $29 and $49. You can try a new restaurant each night of the week in Boulder County.

Gin, Jazz & Pizza at Laura Moretz Art Studio

When: Friday, November 8, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse is hosting a night of gin, pizza and art featuring Laura Moretz. Attendees can enjoy gin cocktails and wood-fired pizza while admiring Laura’s colorful artwork. You can check out Ironton Distillery’s new location while enjoying some pizza and art.

Roots Radical Citrus Beet Saison Release at Ratio

When: Friday, November 8 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks is releasing its first Citrus Beet Saison, Roots Radical this Friday. The brew celebrates community and Ratio’s first Harvest Week partnership. The Saison is bright, earthy with a slight blend of tartness.

Fess Parker Wine Dinner featuring Spencer Shull

When: Friday, November 8, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Former Saint Craft Kitchen and Taps, 650 15th St., Denver

Cost: $110 per person, email kritstin.competelli@hyat.com or call 303-486-4810 for reservations

The Lowdown: Fess Parker Winery is taking over Former Saint for a four-course paired dinner. Dishes include Poached Wellington of Elk, Seed Crusted Salmon and more. You can enjoy a decadent meal while learning about Fess Parker Winery.

Saturday, November 9

Peanut Butter Graham Cracker Porter Release Party

When: Saturday, November 9, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co, Denver and Arvada locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co is releasing its winter beer this Saturday, the Peanut Butter Graham Cracker Porter. The brew is based on the Graham Cracker Porter combined with real peanut butter to compliment the caramel and chocolate flavors. The drink is said to taste a bit like a s’more plus a peanut butter cup in beer form.

Grandma’s 5th Anniversary Party

When: Saturday, November 9, 12 – 11:55 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grandma’s House is celebrating its fifth year of business this Saturday. The celebration will include five exclusive beer releases, bingo, games and a grandma-themed costume contest. You can sip some brews and play some games while celebrating this South Broadway brewery.

An Afternoon of Pie and Beer

When: Saturday, November 9, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St., Unit A, Denver

Cost: $16

The Lowdown: Good Sugar Baking and River North Brewery present a mini pie and beer pairing. For $16 guests will receive four mini pies paired with River North brews. A percentage of sales benefit Our Front Porch, a nonprofit dedicated to helping families that are in danger of homelessness due to a home fire.

Sunday, November 10

Sunday Football + All Day Happy Hour

When: Sunday, November 10, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Avanti F&B is taking over football Sunday with an all-day happy hour. The eatery will have all NFL games airing on its TVs as well as drink and food specials. Food specials include buffalo tots and fried pickles from Chicken Rebel, cheeseburger sliders from Bistro Georgette and more.

Another Brunch In The Wall: The Pink Floyd Brunch

When: Sunday, November 10, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, call 303-993-8023 to reserve your spot

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s The Wall this Sunday. The brunch will feature your typical Ophelia’s brunch dishes with live music from DJ Boyhollow with Pink Floyd visuals on the big screen.

